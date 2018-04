North America Multi-Cloud Management Market 2017-2023 - Market is expected to witness market growth of 25.4% CAGR

The North America Multi-Cloud Management Market is expected to witness market growth of 25.4% CAGR during the forecast period (2017 - 2023).

The technology can be used in any kind of cloud deployment models such as software-as-a-service (SaaS), platform-as-a-service (PaaS), and infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS). Cloud service brokerage has contributed to the deployment of multiple clouds in various organizations. Multi-cloud prevents data loss or downtime, which is expected to be due to localized component failure on a cloud. No vendor lock-in and price-sensitivity among cloud users are the factors that are driving the growth of the multi-cloud market.

The market research report covers the competition analysis of key stake holders of the North America Multi-Cloud Management Market.



Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Scope & Methodology

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Objectives

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Segmentation

1.4.1 North America Multi-Cloud Management Market, by Type

1.4.2 North America Multi-Cloud Management Market, by Application

1.4.3 North America Multi-Cloud Management Market, by Deployment Type

1.4.4 North America Multi-Cloud Management Market, by Vertical

1.4.5 North America Multi-Cloud Management Market, by Country

1.5 Methodology for the research

2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Segmental Analysis

2.1.1.1 Market By Component

2.1.1.2 Market By Deployment Models

2.1.1.3 Market By Applications

2.1.1.4 Market By Industry Verticals

2.1.1.5 Market By Country

2.2 Drivers, and Restraints

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints

3. North America Multi Cloud Management Market

3.1 North America Multi Cloud Management Market by Type

3.1.1 North America Multi Cloud Management Services Market by Country

3.1.2 North America Multi Cloud Management Market by Services Type

3.1.2.1 North America Security & Risk Management Services Market by Country

3.1.2.2 North America Training & Consulting Market by Country

3.1.2.3 North America Reporting & Analytics Market by Country

3.1.2.4 North America Cloud Automation Market by Country

3.1.2.5 North America Managed Services Market by Country

3.1.2.6 North America Other Services Market by Country

3.1.3 North America Multi Cloud Management Software Market by Country

4. North America Multi Cloud Management Market by Application

4.1 Introduction

4.1.1 North America Infrastructure & Resource Management Multi Cloud Management Market by Country

4.1.2 North America Identity & Policy Management Multi Cloud Management Market by Country

4.1.3 North America Metering & Billing Multi Cloud Management Market by Country

4.1.4 North America Provisioning & Life Cycle Management Multi Cloud Management Market by Country

4.1.5 North America Others Multi Cloud Management Market by Country

5. North America Multi Cloud Management Market by Deployment Type

5.1 Introduction

5.1.1 North America Public & Private Deployment Multi Cloud Management Market by Country

5.1.2 North America Hybrid Deployment Multi Cloud Management Market by Country

6. North America Multi Cloud Management Market by Vertical

6.1 Introduction

6.1.1 North America Multi Cloud Management in IT & Telecom Market by Country

6.1.2 North America Multi Cloud Management in BFSI Market by Country

6.1.3 North America Multi Cloud Management in Healthcare Market by Country

6.1.4 North America Multi Cloud Management in Retail & Consumer Goods Market by Country

6.1.5 North America Multi Cloud Management in Public-Sector Market by Country

6.1.6 North America Multi Cloud Management in Energy & Utilities Market by Country

6.1.7 North America Multi Cloud Management in Others Market by Country

7. North America Multi Cloud Management Market by Country

7.1 Introduction

7.2 US Multi Cloud Management Market

7.2.1 US Multi Cloud Management Market by Type

7.2.1.1 US Multi Cloud Management Market by Services Type

7.2.2 US Multi Cloud Management Market by Application

7.2.3 US Multi Cloud Management Market by Deployment Type

7.2.4 US Multi Cloud Management Market by Vertical

7.3 Canada Multi Cloud Management Market

7.3.1 Canada Multi Cloud Management Market by Type

7.3.1.1 Canada Multi Cloud Management Market by Services Type

7.3.2 Canada Multi Cloud Management Market by Application

7.3.3 Canada Multi Cloud Management Market by Deployment Type

7.3.4 Canada Multi Cloud Management Market by Vertical

7.4 Mexico Multi Cloud Management Market

7.4.1 Mexico Multi Cloud Management Market by Type

7.4.1.1 Mexico Multi Cloud Management Market by Services Type

7.4.2 Mexico Multi Cloud Management Market by Application

7.4.3 Mexico Multi Cloud Management Market by Deployment Type

7.4.4 Mexico Multi Cloud Management Market by Vertical

7.5 Rest of North America Multi Cloud Management Market

7.5.1 Rest of North America Multi Cloud Management Market by Type

7.5.1.1 Rest of North America Multi Cloud Management Market by Services Type

7.5.2 Rest of North America Multi Cloud Management Market by Application

7.5.3 Rest of North America Multi Cloud Management Market by Deployment Type

7.5.4 Rest of North America Multi Cloud Management Market by Vertical

8. Competitive Study

8.1 Cardinal Matrix

8.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments

8.2.1 Product Launches

8.2.2 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements

8.2.3 Mergers And Acquisitions

9. Company Profiles

Accenture Plc.

BMC Software

Citrix Systems, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

IBM Corporation

VMware, Inc.

CenturyLINK Technology Solutions

Microsoft Corporation (Cloudyn)

Actua Corporation (Jamcracker, Inc.)

RightScale, Inc.

