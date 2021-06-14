North America Next-Gen 911 Market Report 2021: Sensor Based 9-1-1 Calls Surpass Human-Based 9-1-1 Calls by YE 2026, Triggering Opportunities for ML and AI Solutions

DUBLIN, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North America Next-Gen 911 Market, Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study outlines the NG911 vision and its progress; analyze key industry trends and market dynamics; identify the key market participants in the NG911 ecosystem; map out where key market participants reside on the NG911 value chain; provide an overview of an i3-compliant NG911 system; analyze collaborations/partnerships between ecosystem participants; provide market metrics and forecasts for NG911 penetration and revenues (2020-2026); provide market share for NG911 primary contract holders; furnish revenue forecasts for key segments in NG911 (2020-2026); and identify emerging growth opportunities for market participants.

Market Highlights

NG911 represents an industry transformation that proactively enhances public safety by acknowledging and catering to the rapidly evolving demands, products, lifestyles, and technologies of citizens. In contrast to the legacy voice-centric enhanced 9-1-1 (E9-1-1) network, NG911 supports a more diverse set of internet protocol (IP)-based communications that will enhance the speed, accuracy, and preparation of first responders.

In particular, NG911 introduces an array of innovative features and functionality that will significantly expand public safety capabilities and allow end users to efficiently relay text, data, video, and IP-based voice calls in emergency situations.

A proliferation of statewide request for proposals (RFPs), where states have centrally organized their public safety answering points (PSAPs) to conduct state-wide NG911 upgrades, have accelerated progress and reduced complexity of NG911 deployments. Moreover, the entry of large integrators with "one-stop shop," "as-a-service" business models has accelerated market progress.

Key Topics Covered:

1. NG911 Growth Environment

2. Strategic Imperatives

The Strategic Imperative: Factors Creating Pressure on Growth

The Strategic Imperative: Factors Impacting Growth in Public Safety

Top 3 Strategic Imperatives in the Public Safety Sector

NG911 High-level Objectives

The Next Generation of Public Safety

Key Milestones in the Emergency 9-1-1 Journey

NG911 Growth Drivers

NG911 Growth Restraints

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis - NG911 Growth Environment

NG911 Scope of Analysis

NG911 Market Segmentation

NG911 Market Dynamics

Key Competitors in the NG911 Market (2020)

What are Customers Looking for in an NG911 Service Provider?

Overview of an i3-compliant NG911 System

NG911 Technical Discussion

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis - NG911 Total Market Metrics

The NG911 Ecosystem

Competitive Environment - NG911 Primary Service Providers

Key Growth Metrics for the Total NG911 Market

NG911 Market Metrics - Forecast Assumptions & Methodology

NG911 Market Penetration Forecast (2020-2026)

NG911 Market Penetration Discussion

NG911 Primary Contract Holders Market Share (YE 2020)

A Word on California's Unique NG911 Deployment Model

Unique NG911 Deployment Model Market Share Discussion - Primary NG911 Contract Holders (YE 2020)

NG911 Funding - Trends & Opportunities

Total NG911 Revenue Forecast

NG911 Revenue Forecast Elements

Total NG911 Revenue Forecast by Segment

NG911 Revenue Forecasts Analysis

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Next Gen Core Services (NGCS)

Competitive Environment - NGCS

NGCS Market Share (YE 2020)

Market Share Discussion - NGCS (YE 2020)

ESInet/NGCS Revenue Forecast

ESInet/NGCS Market Trends

6. Growth Opportunity Analysis - NG911 Call Handling Equipment (CHE)

Growth Opportunity Analysis - Call Handling Equipment (CHE)

Competitive Environment - NG911 CHE

Call Handling Equipment (CHE) Revenue Forecast

NG911 CHE Market Trends

7. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Geographical Information Systems (GIS)

Competitive Environment - NG911 GIS

NG911 GIS Revenue Forecast

NG911 GIS Market Trends

8. Growth Opportunity Analysis - NG911 PSAP Operational Solutions

Growth Opportunity Analysis - PSAP Operational Solutions

Competitive Environment - NG911 PSAP Operational Solutions

NG911 PSAP Operational Solutions Revenue Forecast

NG911 PSAP Operational Solutions Market Trends

9. Growth Opportunity Universe - NG911 Market

Growth Opportunity 1: 5G Triggers Opportunities for Compelling Public Safety Solutions

Growth Opportunity 2: 'Platform Approach' to NG911 Expands Opportunities Across Vertical Markets

Growth Opportunity 3: Proliferation of IoT Generates Opportunities for Additional Data Repositories (ADR)

Growth Opportunity 4: Sensor Based 9-1-1 Calls Surpass Human-Based 9-1-1 Calls by YE 2026, Triggering Opportunities for ML and AI Solutions

10. Next Steps

