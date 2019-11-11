North America Next Generation Sequencing Markets, 2018 & 2019-2025

DUBLIN, Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North America Next Generation Sequencing Market to 2025 - Regional Analysis and Forecasts by Product; Service; Application; & End User, and Country" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North America next generation sequencing market is expected to reach US$ 10,733.0 Mn in 2025 from US$ 2,378.5 Mn in 2017. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 20.7% from 2018-2025.



The growth of the next generation sequencing market is primarily attributed to the declining price of sequencing and increasing prevalence of cancer. However, risks associated with genetic data and high cost of advanced technologies are likely to pose a negative impact on the market growth. On the other hand, usage of NSG in biomarker discovery and precision medicine is likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the North America next generation sequencing market in the coming years.



In the recent years, next generation sequencing price have declined substantially. For instance, first whole human genome sequencing cost over US$3.7 billion in 2000 and took 13 years for the completion. However, the costs for the same in recent years has reduces to US$1,000 and the process requires less number of days. In 2000, cost for sequencing was US$ 3.7 billion, which dropped down to US$ 10 million in 2006 and declined to US$ 5,000 in 2012.



Major market players such as Illumina and Roche have introduced breakthrough technologies that have enabled in the cost and time reduction in the sequencing. Owing to factors such as advances in the field of genomics, development in different methods and strategies for sequencing, there is a noTable decline in the cost of sequencing.



In 2017, the consumables segment held a largest market share of 64.0% of the next generation sequencing market, by product. The segment is growing due to the consumables offered by various companies are widely accepted by the consumers and it provides accuracy and precision in the preparation of the NGS. Furthermore, the similar segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate during the forecast period, 2018 to 2025.



In 2017, the resequencing segment held a largest market share of 66.0% of the next generation sequencing market, by technology. This segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2025 as the rising funding by various government bodies and usage of NGS in the resequencing and targeted sequencing. Furthermore, the genome sequencing segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate during the forecast period, 2018 to 2025.



Diagnostics segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 21.3% during the forecast period owing to the growth of the technological advancements such as sequencing machines in the developed and developing regions. Moreover, the similar segment held the largest market share of 34.0% for the application segment in the next generation sequencing market and is likely to dominate the market in coming forecast period.



In 2017, the academic & research institutes segment held a largest market share of 45.2% of the next generation sequencing market, by end user. This segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2025. Moreover, the similar segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate of 21.4% during the forecast period, 2017 to 2025. This higher growth rate of the segment owing to the providing the references for further researches are likely to propel the growth of the research centers segment in the coming future.



Key Topics Covered:



Part 1. Introduction



Part 2. North America Next Generation Sequencing Market - Key Takeaways



Part 3. North America Next Generation Sequencing Market - Market Landscape

3.1 Overview

3.2 Market Segmentation

3.3 PEST Analysis



Part 4. North America Next Generation Sequencing Market - Key Market Dynamics

4.1 Key Market Drivers

4.1.1 Declining Price Of Sequencing

4.1.2 Increasing Prevalence Of Cancer

4.2 Key Market Restraints

4.2.1 Risks Associated With Genetic Data

4.2.2 High Cost Of Advanced Technologies

4.3 Key Market Opportunities

4.3.1 Usage Of NGS In Biomarker Discovery And Precision Medicine

4.4 Future Trends

4.4.1 Training Programs

4.5 Impact Analysis



Part 5. Next Generation Sequencing Market - North America Analysis

5.1 North America Next Generation Sequencing Market Revenue Forecasts And Analysis

5.2 Market Positioning/ Market Share

5.3 Performance Of Key Players

5.3.1 Illumina, Inc.

5.3.2 Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

5.4 Expert Opinions

5.5 Clinical Trials Analysis

5.5.1 Clinical Trials Analysis

5.5.2 Phase II Clinical Trails

5.5.3 Phase III Clinical Trails

5.5.4 Phase IV Clinical Trails



Part 6. North America Next Generation Sequencing Market Analysis - By Product

6.1 Overview

6.2 North America Next Generation Sequencing Market, By Product, 2017 & 2025 (%)

6.3 North America Next Generation Sequencing Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2025, By Product (US$ Mn)

6.3.1 North America Next Generation Sequencing Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2025, By Consumables (US$ Mn)

6.3.1.1 North America Sample Preparation Consumables Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2025, By Type (US$ Mn)

6.3.2 North America Next Generation Sequencing Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2025, By Services (US$ Mn)

6.3.2.1 North America Sequencing Services Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2025, By Type (US$ Mn)

6.3.2.2 North America Data Management & Analysis Services Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2025, By Type (US$ Mn)

6.3.3 North America Next Generation Sequencing Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2025, By Platforms (US$ Mn)

6.4 Consumables Market

6.4.1 Overview

6.4.2 North America Consumables Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2025 (US$ Mn)

6.4.3 Sample Preparation Consumables Market

6.4.3.1 Overview

6.4.3.2 North America Sample Preparation Consumables Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2025 (US$ Mn)

6.4.3.3 DNA Fragmentation, End Repair, A-Tailing, And Size Selection Kits & Reagents Market

6.4.3.4 Library Preparation & Target Enrichment Kits & Reagents Market

6.4.3.5 Quality Control Kits & Reagents Market

6.4.4 Other NGS Consumables Market

6.5 Services Market

6.5.1 Overview

6.5.2 North America Services Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2025 (US$ Mn)

6.5.3 Sequencing Services Market

6.5.3.1 Overview

6.5.3.2 North America Sequencing Services Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2025 (US$ Mn)

6.5.3.3 Targeted Sequencing Services Market

6.5.3.4 RNA Sequencing Services Market

6.5.3.5 Whole Exome Sequencing Services Market

6.5.3.6 Chip Sequencing Services Market

6.5.3.7 Whole Genome Sequencing Services Market

6.5.3.8 Other Sequencing Services Market

6.5.4 Data Management & Analysis Services Market

6.5.4.1 Overview

6.5.4.2 North America Data Management & Analysis Services Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2025 (US$ Mn)

6.5.4.3 NGS Data Analysis Software & Workbenches Market

6.5.4.4 NGS Data Analysis Market

6.5.4.5 Other Data Management & Analysis Services Market



Part 7. North America Next Generation Sequencing Market Analysis - By Technology

7.1 Overview

7.2 North America Next Generation Sequencing Market, By Technology, 2017 & 2025 (%)

7.3 North America Next Generation Sequencing Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2025, By Technology (US$ Mn)

7.3.1 North America Resequencing & Targeted Sequencing Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2025, By Type (US$ Mn)

7.4 Genome Sequencing Market

7.5 Exome Sequencing Market

7.6 Resequencing & Targeted Sequencing Market

7.6.1 Overview

7.6.2 North America Resequencing & Targeted Sequencing Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2025 (US$ Mn)

7.6.3 DNA-Based Resequencing & Targeted Sequencing Market

7.6.4 RNA-Based Resequencing & Targeted Sequencing Market

7.7 Other Sequencing Technologies Market



Part 8. North America Next Generation Sequencing Market Analysis - By Application

8.1 Overview

8.2 North America Next Generation Sequencing Market, By Application, 2017 & 2025 (%)

8.3 North America Next Generation Sequencing Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2025, By Application (US$ Mn)

8.4 Diagnostics Market

8.5 Drug Discovery Market

8.6 Precision Medicine Market

8.7 Others Market



Part 9. North America Next Generation Sequencing Market Analysis - By End User

9.1 Overview

9.2 North America Next Generation Sequencing Market, By End User, 2017 & 2025 (%)

9.3 North America Next Generation Sequencing Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2025, By End User (US$ Mn)

9.4 Academic & Research Institutes Market

9.5 Hospitals & Clinics Market

9.6 Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies Market

9.7 Others Market



Part 10. North America Next Generation Sequencing Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2025



Part 11. Next Generation Sequencing Market -Industry Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Growth Strategies In The Next Generation Sequencing Market, 2016-2018

11.3 Organic Growth Strategies

11.3.1 Overview

11.3.2 Organic Growth Strategies In The Next Generation Sequencing Market, 2016-2018

11.3.2.1 Product Launches

11.3.2.1.1 Recent Product Launches By Players In The NGS Market

11.3.2.2 Product Approval & Enhancements

11.3.2.2.1 Recent Product Approvals And Enhancements By Players In The NGS Market

11.3.2.3 Expansion

11.3.2.3.1 Recent Expansions By Players In The NGS Market

11.4 Inorganic Growth Strategies

11.4.1 Overview

11.4.2 Inorganic Growth Strategies In The Next Generation Sequencing Market, 2016-2018

11.4.2.1 Partnerships

11.4.2.2 Acquisitions

11.4.2.3 Collaborations



Part 12. Key Company Profiles



