North America Patient Engagement Solutions Market Report 2018

The "North America Patient Engagement Solutions Market Analysis (2017-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The North America Patient Engagement Solutions Market is expected to witness market growth of 18.9% CAGR during the forecast period (2017 - 2023).
Patient engagement enables healthcare institutions to communicate with patients using patient portal, online. Patient engagement is not only about engaging technology, it is a, process that ensures patient satisfaction. Technology helps in improving service quality and ensures safety.
Favorable legislations and growing initiatives to raise awareness about patient engagement options is expected to contribute to the market growth. Initiatives are taken to engage providers to be actively involved in patient engagement solutions with the objective of containing the readmission rates, and at the same time providing better inpatient services.
Scope of the Report
- Based on component the market is segmented into Hardware, Software, and Service.
- Based on Delivery Model, the market is categorised into On-Premise, Web based, and Cloud based.
- Therapeutics segment includes chronic diseases, Fitness, Women's Health, Mental Health, and Others.
- Based on end user, the market is segmented into Payers, Providers, and Individual Users.
- Based on application, the market is segmented into Social Management, Health Management, Home Healthcare Management, and Financial Health Management.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology
Chapter 2. Market Overview
Chapter 3. North America Patient Engagement Solutions Market
Chapter 4. North America Patient Engagement Solutions Market by Delivery Model
Chapter 5. North America Patient Engagement Solutions Market by Application
Chapter 6. North America Patient Engagement Solutions Market by End user
Chapter 7. North America Patient Engagement Solutions Market by Therapeutics
Chapter 8. North America Patient Engagement Solutions Market by Country
Chapter 9. Company Profiles
- Mckesson Corporation
- IBM Corporation
- Allscripts
- Athenahealth, Inc.
- Orion Health
- Cerner
- GetWellNetwork, Inc.
- Lincor Solutions
- Get Real Health
- Oneview Healthcare
