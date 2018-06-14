North America Patient Engagement Solutions Market Report 2018

The North America Patient Engagement Solutions Market is expected to witness market growth of 18.9% CAGR during the forecast period (2017 - 2023).

Patient engagement enables healthcare institutions to communicate with patients using patient portal, online. Patient engagement is not only about engaging technology, it is a, process that ensures patient satisfaction. Technology helps in improving service quality and ensures safety.

Favorable legislations and growing initiatives to raise awareness about patient engagement options is expected to contribute to the market growth. Initiatives are taken to engage providers to be actively involved in patient engagement solutions with the objective of containing the readmission rates, and at the same time providing better inpatient services.

Scope of the Report



Based on component the market is segmented into Hardware, Software, and Service.

Based on Delivery Model, the market is categorised into On-Premise, Web based, and Cloud based.

Therapeutics segment includes chronic diseases, Fitness, Women's Health, Mental Health, and Others.

Based on end user, the market is segmented into Payers, Providers, and Individual Users.

Based on application, the market is segmented into Social Management, Health Management, Home Healthcare Management, and Financial Health Management.

Mckesson Corporation

IBM Corporation

Allscripts

Athenahealth, Inc.

Orion Health

Cerner

GetWellNetwork, Inc.

Lincor Solutions

Get Real Health

Oneview Healthcare

