North America Pedestrian Detection Systems Market 2018-2023

The pedestrian detection system forms a part of the advanced driving assistance systems (ADASs) since they help the driver in checking the occurrences of accidents and provide safer driving circumstances. This technology assists drivers during the nights thus forming an essential component of the driver assistance systems in the automotive industry.

North America, represents one of the largest markets for automotive sensors because of a high standard of living, disposable income which supports affordability of cars with such competitive technologies.

According to the recent reports by Governors Highway Safety Association, US has distracted pedestrians and distracted drivers and revealed that the pedestrian deaths total nearly 6,000 in 2017. These issues can be curbed by employing pedestrian detection systems in the automobiles which cannot only scan the roadways ahead for pedestrians, but also notifies and sends warnings to the driver, and if the pre-decided distance is not maintained, the automobiles auto-brake.

The radars and cameras, typically fitted in places on the vehicles from where spotting pedestrians can be easier, for example, the front and back of the vehicle on the windshields and bumpers respectively, are operational at a range of speeds, and can go higher than 50 miles per hour. In 2016, some 17.5 million ADAS units are expected to be produced in the United States.

An increasing number of automobile manufacturers like Ford, Toyota, and others are integrating sensors for pedestrian detection to enhance their product offerings. While most manufacturers are incorporating sensors and cameras in new cars, other sensors based companies are offering add-on sensors which can be used in vehicles without pre-installed pedestrian detection systems, and include names like MobilEye, among others. The average U.S. vehicle is now 11.6 years old, according to the consulting firm IHS Markit. Which implies that millions of car owners don't own on technology that could potentially save their lives.

For example, forward-collision warning systems can reduce the risk of a crash by 27%, according to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. Vendors such as MobilEye, Delphi, Bosch etc. provide these systems for a few dollars for the old cars. Some of the major manufacturers mentioned in the report are BMW, Mercedes, Audi, Volvo and Nissan.

Stringent regulations mandating reduction of vehicular pollution and usage of enhanced technologies for road safety by governments, advancements in research into sensors, cameras and other automobile technologies, set up and scaling of manufacturing of sensor-based technologies across the world, high disposable income and demand for cars with such luxury features are some of the drivers for pedestrian detection systems enabled vehicles.

According to FCC, in 2016, some 20 automakers reached a voluntary agreement with U.S. auto safety regulators to make collision-avoiding braking systems standard equipment by 2022, a move that could eliminate 1 million crashes a year.

The high cost of systems and associated components making it impossible to integrate sensors for pedestrian detection in mass-market cars, ongoing research, poor research in updating existing research, and a few others factors contribute to the bottlenecks in this pedestrian detection market.

In the coming years, the pedestrian detection systems may find its application in autonomous vehicles.



Key Developments in Market:

January 2018 : NXP Semiconductors N.V., LG Electronics and HELLA Aglaia have announced a strategic collaboration for automotive vision applications to bring rapid innovation to a crucial area of autonomous development.

Major Players: Toyota, Volvo, BMW, Mobileye, Delphi, Bosch, amongst others.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 General Study Assumptions



2. Research Methodology

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Analysis Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview And Technological Trends

4.1 Current Market Scenario

4.2 Technology Trends

4.3 Porter's Five Forces Model



5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Drivers

5.1.1 Reducing Cost of the Technology

5.1.2 Increasing Number of Pedestrian Fatalities Globally

5.1.3 Focus on Safety and Security

5.2 Restraints

5.2.1 No Full-proof technology available

5.3 Opportunities



6. Pedestrian Detection System Market by Type

6.1 Video

6.2 Infrared

6.3 Hybrid

6.4 Others



7. Pedestrian Detection Systems Market by Region - North America

7.1.1 United States

7.1.2 Canada

7.1.3 Mexico

7.1.4 Others



8. Competitive Landscape

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Market Share Analysis



9. Company Profiles

9.1 Toyota

9.2 Volvo

9.3 BMW

9.4 FLIR Systems

9.5 Mercedes

9.6 Audi

9.7 Nissan

9.8 Peugeot

9.9 Honda

9.10 General Motors



10. Suppliers of Pedestrian Detection Systems

10.1 Mobileye

10.2 Delphi

10.3 Bosch

10.4 TRW

10.5 DENSO



11. Future of Pedestrian Protection Systems Market



12. Disclaimer



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/pjs2r7/north_america?w=5





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/north-america-pedestrian-detection-systems-market-2018-2023-300654264.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

