North America Polyurethane Processing Machinery Market Report 2024-2030: An Anticipated USD 725.5 Million Market by 2030

DUBLIN, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North America Polyurethane Processing Machinery Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Mixing Heads, Foaming Equipment), By Pressure, By End-use, By Country, And Segment Forecasts, 2024 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North America polyurethane processing machinery market size is anticipated to reach USD 725.5 million by 2030. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 3.6% from 2024 to 2030. Increasing health consciousness and rising spending on healthcare services in the U.S. and Canada are driving market growth over the forecast period.



The polyurethane processing machinery sector in North America is expected to witness lucrative growth, mainly due to the growing demand in the U.S. market. According to the 2023 report of the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, healthcare spending in the country grew by 4.1% in 2022, totaling USD 4.5 trillion. This was equivalent to healthcare spending of USD 13,493 per person in the U.S. in 2022. The rising health consciousness and the increasing tendency of patients to seek proper medical treatment owing to the availability of modern medicines are anticipated to positively affect market growth over the forecast period.



The increasing population in North America, led by the increase in the U.S., is also expected to create new opportunities in the construction industry. Construction and renovation of public and private properties are flourishing in this region. Further, government spending on public buildings to provide improved infrastructure to meet the growing needs of the increasing population is also expected to surge the demand for polyurethane insulation. According to Statistics Canada, new construction, including all dwelling types and housing types, in 2022 exhibited a growth of 4.0% compared to 2021 in terms of value.



Moreover, technological advancements in polyurethane processing machinery are also expected to shape market growth significantly. Industry 4.0 is transforming the manufacturing industry by integrating different digital technologies. In the U.S. & Canada, this trend involves using IoT sensors, data analytics, and automation to create smart and highly connected machinery.



Manufacturers of polyurethane processing machinery adopt various vital strategies such as partnership, collaboration, product innovation, and expansion. These strategies help manufacturers cater to a broader group of consumers by expanding to new geographic locations or introducing new technology for specific applications. For instance, in February 2021, Graco Inc. unveiled the Voltex Dynamic Mix Valve, which specially crafted for dispensing two-component foaming urethanes and silicones. This valve ensures consistent and uniform blending of challenging-to-dispense chemicals, making it suitable for various applications. The technology becomes particularly valuable in emerging electric vehicle (EV) battery sector applications, such as foam encapsulation.



North America Polyurethane Processing Machinery Market Report Highlights

In 2023, the mixing heads segment dominated the North America polyurethane processing machinery market by product, accounting for 29.8% of the total revenue share. As mixing heads are crucial for dispersing the material as per the desired output, increasing penetration of polyurethane across various end-use industries is anticipated to drive equipment demand over the forecast period

polyurethane processing machinery market by product, accounting for 29.8% of the total revenue share. As mixing heads are crucial for dispersing the material as per the desired output, increasing penetration of polyurethane across various end-use industries is anticipated to drive equipment demand over the forecast period The high-pressure segment held the largest share of North American polyurethane processing machinery market revenue in 2023, owing to uniform structure and superior insulation performance of the high-quality foam

The U.S. dominated the North American polyurethane processing machinery market because of the well-established end-use industries, including construction, medical, consumer products, and automotive production, coupled with the presence of the large key players

In 2023, Hennecke introduced the TOPLINE MK2, a versatile solution that encompassing all polyurethane (PU) applications. This new metering machine is applicable in various end-use industries, such as furniture manufacturing and component manufacturing for vehicle production

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. North America Polyurethane Processing Machinery Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Market Concentration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.4. Regulatory Framework

3.5. Market Dynamics

3.6. Industry Analysis Tools

3.7. Economic Mega Trend Analysis

3.8. Vendor Matrix



Chapter 4. North America Polyurethane Processing Machinery Market: Product Estimates & Trends Analysis

4.1. Product Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2023 & 2030

4.2. North America Polyurethane Processing Machinery Market Estimates & Forecasts, By Product, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.3. Dosing Systems

4.4. Mixing Heads

4.5. Metering Equipment

4.6. Foaming Equipment

4.7. Other Equipment



Chapter 5. North America Polyurethane Processing Machinery Market: Pressure Estimates & Trends Analysis

5.1. Pressure Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2023 & 2030

5.2. North America Polyurethane Processing Machinery Market Estimates & Forecasts, By Pressure, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

5.3. High Pressure

5.3.3. Dosing Systems

5.3.4. Mixing Heads

5.3.5. Metering Equipment

5.3.6. Foaming Equipment

5.3.7. Other Products

5.3.8. Market estimates and forecasts, By End-use, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.3.9. Construction

5.3.10. Automotive

5.3.11. Medical

5.3.12. Consumer Products

5.3.13. Other End-use

5.4. Low Pressure

5.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.4.2. Market estimates and forecasts, By Product, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.4.3. Dosing Systems

5.4.4. Mixing Heads

5.4.5. Metering Equipment

5.4.6. Foaming Equipment

5.4.7. Other Products

5.4.8. Market estimates and forecasts, By End-use, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.4.9. Construction

5.4.10. Automotive

5.4.11. Medical

5.4.12. Consumer Products

5.4.13. Other End-use



Chapter 6. North America Polyurethane Processing Machinery Market: End-use Estimates & Trends Analysis

6.1. End-use Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2023 & 2030

6.2. North America Polyurethane Processing Machinery Market Estimates & Forecast, By End-use, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

6.3. Construction

6.4. Automotive

6.5. Medical

6.6. Consumer Products

6.7. Other End-use



Chapter 7. North America Polyurethane Processing Machinery Market: Regional Estimates & Trends Analysis

7.1. Regional Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2023 & 2030

7.2. North America

7.2.7. U.S.

7.2.8. Canada

Chapter 8. North America Polyurethane Processing Machinery Market - Competitive Landscape

8.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

8.2. Company Categorization

8.3. Company Market Share Analysis, 2023

8.4. Company Market Positioning

8.5. Competitive Dashboard Analysis

8.6. Company Heat Map Analysis, 2023

8.7. Strategy Mapping

8.8. Company Profiles

KraussMaffei

Hennecke

Cannon USA

FRIMO

Hunter Polyurethane Equipment

ESCO

Linden Industries

Max Process Equipment

Polyurethane Machinery Corporation

Graco Inc.





