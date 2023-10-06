North America Potato Chips Market Report 2023: The Highly Saturated Market is Forecast to Grow by 1.56% to 2028

DUBLIN, Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North America Potato Chips Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North America potato chips market size reached 1.2 Billion kg in 2022. Looking forward, the market to set reach 1.3 Billion kg by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 1.56% during 2023-2028

United States was the largest market for potato chips in North America. Some of the factors driving the United States potato chips market included the wide availability of various flavors in potato chips, increasing consumption of snacks, rising demand for cost-effective ready-to-eat (RTE) products, etc.

The rising demand for innovative flavored potato chips, increasing demand for ready-to-eat (RTE) products, and wide availability through online and offline stores represent some of the key factors driving the market.



At present, the rising demand for potato chips due to the busy working schedules and hectic lifestyles of individuals represents one of the key factors supporting the growth of the market in the North American region. Besides this, the growing demand for crunchy and crispy food product, such as potato chips, is offering a positive market outlook across the region.

Additionally, there is a rise in the need for high-quality, vegan, and gluten-free potato chips among the masses. This, coupled with the increasing consumption of flavored potato chips, such as grilled cheese, tomato, masalas, herbs, cream and onion, lemon, chilly, and barbeque, is propelling the growth of the market.

Apart from this, the rising demand for convenient packaged food products to prevent exposure to moisture and contamination is offering lucrative growth opportunities to industry investors in the North American region.

Moreover, the wide availability of potato chips through various distribution channels, such as supermarkets, hypermarkets, convenience, and online stores, is positively influencing the market across the region. In addition, the rising demand for potato chips due to its increasing promotional activities on social media is contributing to the growth of the market in the region.

Furthermore, key players are introducing healthy and lower cholesterol potato chips with reduced fat and calorie content, which is strengthening the market growth.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the North America potato chips market performed so far, and how will it perform in the coming years?

potato chips market performed so far, and how will it perform in the coming years? What are the drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the North America potato chips market?

potato chips market? What is the impact of each driver, restraint, and opportunity on the North America potato chips market?

potato chips market? What are the key regional markets?

Which countries represent the most attractive North America potato chips market?

potato chips market? What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

Which is the most attractive product type in the North America potato chips market?

potato chips market? What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

Which is the most attractive distribution channel in the North America potato chips market?

potato chips market? What is the competitive structure of the North America potato chips market?

potato chips market? Who are the key players/companies in the North America potato chips market?

Key Market Segmentation:

Product Type Insights:

According to the report, plain represented the largest segment.

Plain

Flavored

Distribution Channel Insights:

According to the report, supermarkets and hypermarkets accounted for the largest market share.

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialty Food Stores

Online Stores

Others

Regional Insights:

United States

Canada

