North America Private Cloud Server Market Report 2019-2025 Featuring Amazon, Cisco, Dell, Google, HP, IBM, Microsoft, Oracle, Netapp, Dropbox

The North America Private Cloud Server Market is expected to witness market growth of 28% CAGR during the forecast period (2019-2025).



The private cloud setting will not only save money on the traditional on-premise setting, but will cost some organizations less than the public cloud environment. Low cost is generally considered one of the main advantages of public cloud infrastructure if not, and it certainly provides many organisations with the greatest cost savings.



For example, Netflix isn't in a heavily regulated sector, it only bears one form of workload, and its use fluctuates frequently throughout the world's time zone. For many businesses, private cloud is less expensive. Experts suggest that companies are often unaware of a public cloud's total cost of ownership (TCO) until the bill arrives mainly due to additional fees, including network bandwidth.



Through operating their IT systems in a private cloud environment, the key benefits companies can gain are flexibility, assured availability of services, strong security and regulatory compliance, and cost savings in some cases. The virtualization technology that underlies all forms of cloud offers many of the advantages of cloud computing. Most servers are underutilized, and virtualization enables increased resource utilization for private cloud users as workloads can be migrated to a different physical database as resource requirements vary.



Companies Profiled

Amazon.com, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Dell Technologies, Inc.

Google, Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Netapp, Inc.

Dropbox, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Objectives

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Segmentation

1.4.1 North America Private Cloud Server Market, by Hosting Type

1.4.2 North America Private Cloud Server Market, by Organization Type

1.4.3 North America Private Cloud Server Market, by Country

1.5 Methodology for the research



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 Executive Summary

2.1.3 Market Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Market Analysis

3.1 Cardinal Matrix

3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments

3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements

3.2.2 Product Launches and Expansions

3.2.3 Mergers & Acquisitions

3.3 Top Winning Strategies

3.3.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2015-2019)

3.3.2 Key Strategic Move: (Collaborations, Partnerships and agreements: 2019-Aug:2016-Oct) Leading Players

3.3.3 Key Strategic Move: (Product Launches: 2019-Oct:2015-Mar) Leading Players



Chapter 4. North America Private Cloud Server Market by Hosting Type

4.1 North America User Hosting Private Cloud Server Market by Country

4.2 North America Provider Hosting Private Cloud Server Market by Country



Chapter 5. North America Private Cloud Server Market by Organization Type

5.1 North America Large Enterprise Private Cloud Server Market by Country

5.2 North America Small & Medium Enterprises Private Cloud Server Market by Country



Chapter 6. North America Private Cloud Server Market by Country

6.1 US Private Cloud Server Market

6.1.1 US Private Cloud Server Market by Hosting Type

6.1.2 US Private Cloud Server Market by Organization Type

6.2 Canada Private Cloud Server Market

6.3 Mexico Private Cloud Server Market

6.4 Rest of North America Private Cloud Server Market



Chapter 7. Company Profiles

7.1 Company Overview

7.2 Financial Analysis

7.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

7.4 Recent strategies and developments:

7.4.1 Collaborations, Partnerships and Agreements:

7.4.2 Acquisition and Mergers:

7.4.3 Product Launches:

7.5 SWOT Analysis



