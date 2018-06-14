North America Pulse Oximeter Market Report 2018

The North America Pulse Oximeter Market is expected to witness market growth of 5.9% CAGR during the forecast period (2017 - 2023).

Pulse oximeters are used to measure health parameters such as respiratory rate, heart rate, and pulse rate of a patient. These devices are used to monitor the health status prior to or during diagnosis. Pulse oximeters are used in various settings such as in medical settings, homes, or at medical emergency sites.



The use of pulse oximeters can help in detecting problems early, and which is expected to help in averting risks of serious complications among infants. The use of pulse oximetry is now mandatory in newborn screening in the U.S. The American Academy of Paediatrics had recommended the use of pulse oximeter in screening newborn for CCHD since 2011, and it was implemented in 2014. Hence, all these factors contribute to the market growth in North America.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology



Chapter 2. Market Overview



Chapter 3. North America Pulse Oximeter Market



Chapter 4. North America Pulse Oximeter Market by End User



Chapter 5. North America Pulse Oximeter Market by Country



Chapter 6. Company Profiles



Welch Allyn

Opto Circuits India Ltd.

GE Healthcare

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Nonin Medical, Inc.

Smiths Medical

Medtronic Plc

Spacelabs Healthcare

Nihon Kohden Corporation

Meditech Equipment Co. Ltd.

