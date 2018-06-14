North America Pulse Oximeter Market Report 2018

DUBLIN, June 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "North America Pulse Oximeter Market Analysis (2017-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The North America Pulse Oximeter Market is expected to witness market growth of 5.9% CAGR during the forecast period (2017 - 2023).
Pulse oximeters are used to measure health parameters such as respiratory rate, heart rate, and pulse rate of a patient. These devices are used to monitor the health status prior to or during diagnosis. Pulse oximeters are used in various settings such as in medical settings, homes, or at medical emergency sites.
The use of pulse oximeters can help in detecting problems early, and which is expected to help in averting risks of serious complications among infants. The use of pulse oximetry is now mandatory in newborn screening in the U.S. The American Academy of Paediatrics had recommended the use of pulse oximeter in screening newborn for CCHD since 2011, and it was implemented in 2014. Hence, all these factors contribute to the market growth in North America.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology
Chapter 2. Market Overview
Chapter 3. North America Pulse Oximeter Market
Chapter 4. North America Pulse Oximeter Market by End User
Chapter 5. North America Pulse Oximeter Market by Country
Chapter 6. Company Profiles
- Welch Allyn
- Opto Circuits India Ltd.
- GE Healthcare
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.
- Nonin Medical, Inc.
- Smiths Medical
- Medtronic Plc
- Spacelabs Healthcare
- Nihon Kohden Corporation
- Meditech Equipment Co. Ltd.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/rffwgv/north_america?w=5
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/north-america-pulse-oximeter-market-report-2018-300666625.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article