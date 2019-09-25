North America Recycled Glass Market 2025: Focus on Cullet, Crushed and Powder Glass

DUBLIN, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North America Recycled Glass Market (2019-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North America Recycled Glass Market is expected to witness market growth of 6% CAGR during the forecast period (2019-2025).



The recycling of glass is a common practice, and many communities are involved in curbside collection programs for glass bottle and container collection. The glass packaging industry is in demand of recycled glass because it needs less energy to process, and is thus less expensive than virgin glass.



However, broken glass shards can lead to contamination and safety concerns when a glass is mixed with other materials in the recycling process. Another consideration is that the consumer is being shifted to plastic with fewer and fewer glass containers.



Based on these trends, certain communities have progressively prevented recycling glass at curbside. However, even as some cities curtail glass recycling, alterative recycling options for this material can also be available.



Key Companies Profiled in the report include

Strategic Materials, Inc. (LittleJohn & Co.)

Momentum Recycling LLC

Glass Recycled Surfaces, Inc.

Coloured Aggregates, Inc.

Harsco Corporation

Vetropack Holding Ltd.

Ngwenya Glass

Gallo Glass Company (E & J Gallo Winery)

Owens Illinois , Inc.

, Inc. Heritage Glass, Inc.

Chapter 6. Company Profiles



