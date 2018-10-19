North America Retail Analytics Market to 2023: Emerging Demand for Pricing Optimization and Rising Adoption of Omni-Channel Business Model
The "North America Retail Analytics Market By Component (Software & Services), By Deployment Mode (Cloud & On-Premise), By Application, By End User Sector, By Country, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
North America retail analytics market is projected to grow at a CAGR of more than 19% by 2023, owing to increasing demand to reduce CAPEX/OPEX across retail sector, and rapid adoption of SMACT (Social, Mobile, Analytics, Cloud & IoT) technologies.
Increasing number of retail chains, emerging demand for pricing optimization and rising adoption of omni-channel business model are also expected to fuel the market in the coming years.
Moreover, increasing internet and mobile adoption rate, dynamic consumer demands and changing consumption pattern are likely to further aid the market growth.
Why You Should Buy This Report?
- To gain an in-depth understanding of retail analytics market in North America
- To identify the on-going trends and anticipated growth in the next five years
- To help industry consultants, retail analytics market distributor, distributors and other stakeholders align their market-centric strategies
- To obtain research-based business decisions and add weight to presentations and marketing material
- To gain competitive knowledge of leading market players
- To avail of 10% customization in the report without any extra charges and get the research data or trends added in the report as per the buyer's specific needs
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Analyst View
4. North America Retail Analytics Market Landscape
5. North America Retail Analytics Market Outlook
5.1. Market Size & Forecast
5.1.1. By Value
5.2. Market Share & Forecast
5.2.1. By Component (Software Vs. Service)
5.2.2. By Deployment Mode (Cloud Vs. On-Premise)
5.2.3. By Application (Merchandising Analytics, Marketing Analytics, Customer Analytics, Pricing Analytics & Others)
5.2.4. By End User Sector (E-Commerce Vs. Store Based Retailing)
5.2.5. By Country
6. United States Retail Analytics Market Outlook
6.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.1.1. By Value
6.2. Market Share & Forecast
6.2.1. By End User Sector
7. Canada Retail Analytics Market Outlook
7.1. Market Size & Forecast
7.1.1. By Value
7.2. Market Share & Forecast
7.2.1. By End User Sector
8. Mexico Retail Analytics Market Outlook
8.1. Market Size & Forecast
8.1.1. By Value
8.2. Market Share & Forecast
8.2.1. By End User Sector
9. Market Dynamics
9.1. Drivers
9.2. Challenges
10. Market Trends & Developments
11. Competitive Landscape
11.1. IBM Corporation
11.2. Microsoft Corporation
11.3. SAP SE
11.4. Oracle Corporation
11.5. SAS Institute Inc.
11.6. Qlik
11.7. Infor
11.8. Tibco Software Inc.
11.9. Tableau Software
11.10. Sisense
12. Strategic Recommendations
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/gcdv8q/north_america?w=5
