North America Retail Analytics Market to 2023: Emerging Demand for Pricing Optimization and Rising Adoption of Omni-Channel Business Model

DUBLIN, Oct. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "North America Retail Analytics Market By Component (Software & Services), By Deployment Mode (Cloud & On-Premise), By Application, By End User Sector, By Country, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

North America retail analytics market is projected to grow at a CAGR of more than 19% by 2023, owing to increasing demand to reduce CAPEX/OPEX across retail sector, and rapid adoption of SMACT (Social, Mobile, Analytics, Cloud & IoT) technologies.



Increasing number of retail chains, emerging demand for pricing optimization and rising adoption of omni-channel business model are also expected to fuel the market in the coming years.



Moreover, increasing internet and mobile adoption rate, dynamic consumer demands and changing consumption pattern are likely to further aid the market growth.



Why You Should Buy This Report?

To gain an in-depth understanding of retail analytics market in North America

To identify the on-going trends and anticipated growth in the next five years

To help industry consultants, retail analytics market distributor, distributors and other stakeholders align their market-centric strategies

To obtain research-based business decisions and add weight to presentations and marketing material

To gain competitive knowledge of leading market players

To avail of 10% customization in the report without any extra charges and get the research data or trends added in the report as per the buyer's specific needs

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Analyst View



4. North America Retail Analytics Market Landscape



5. North America Retail Analytics Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Component (Software Vs. Service)

5.2.2. By Deployment Mode (Cloud Vs. On-Premise)

5.2.3. By Application (Merchandising Analytics, Marketing Analytics, Customer Analytics, Pricing Analytics & Others)

5.2.4. By End User Sector (E-Commerce Vs. Store Based Retailing)

5.2.5. By Country



6. United States Retail Analytics Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By End User Sector



7. Canada Retail Analytics Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By End User Sector



8. Mexico Retail Analytics Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By End User Sector



9. Market Dynamics

9.1. Drivers

9.2. Challenges



10. Market Trends & Developments



11. Competitive Landscape

11.1. IBM Corporation

11.2. Microsoft Corporation

11.3. SAP SE

11.4. Oracle Corporation

11.5. SAS Institute Inc.

11.6. Qlik

11.7. Infor

11.8. Tibco Software Inc.

11.9. Tableau Software

11.10. Sisense



12. Strategic Recommendations



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/gcdv8q/north_america?w=5

Did you know that we also offer Custom Research? Visit our Custom Research page to learn more and schedule a meeting with our Custom Research Manager.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

