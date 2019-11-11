DUBLIN, Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North America Sleep Apnea Devices Market to 2025 - Regional Analysis and Forecasts by Diagnostic Devices, Therapeutic Devices, End User, and Country" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North America sleep apnea devices market is expected to reach US$ 3,705.8 Mn in 2025 from US$ 2,102.4 Mn in 2017. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 7.6% from 2018-2025.



The growth of the sleep apnea devices market is primarily attributed to the technological developments and rising geriatric population. However, absence of patient compliance and economic impact of sleep apnea are likely to pose a negative impact on the market growth. On the other hand, growing medical tourism in Mexico is likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the North America sleep apnea devices market in the coming years.



The rising population of the elderly people and growing life expectancy are expected to increase the prevalence of OSA in the region. Sleep disorders are growing in the elderly population. Moreover, the occurrence of apnea is more in number in the geriatric population due to presence of other related diseases associated with apnea are in more number in ageing population. The other major factor is the upsurge in the urging frequency.



In 2017, the Polysomnography (PSG) segment held a largest market share of 70.2% of the sleep apnea devices market, by diagnostic devices. The segment is growing due to the combination of diagnosing the EEG and EOG and also the various user friendly functions. Additionally, the polysomnography is growing due it multifunction features, that are friendly and easy to use Furthermore, the oximeters segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate during the forecast period, 2018 to 2025.



In 2017, the Positive Airway Pressure (PAP) segment held a largest market share of 52.2% of the sleep apnea devices market, by therapeutic device. This segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2025 as its cost efficient and advanced technology. Furthermore, the oral appliances segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate during the forecast period, 2018 to 2025.



North America sleep apnea devices market, based on end user was segmented into sleep laboratories & hospitals and home healthcare. In 2017, the sleep laboratories & hospitals segment held a largest market share of 88.5% of the sleep apnea devices market, by end user. This segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2025 owing to the technological advancements used for the treatment of angioplasty that depends on the therapeutic approaches.



Hospitals also follows the regulations and standards according to the American Academy of Sleep Centres and provides reimbursements to the patients. However, the home healthcare segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate of 9.2% during the forecast period, 2017 to 2025.



Key Topics Covered:



PART 1. INTRODUCTION



PART 2. NORTH AMERICA SLEEP APNEA DEVICES MARKET - KEY TAKEAWAYS



PART 3. NORTH AMERICA SLEEP APNEA DEVICES- MARKET LANDSCAPE

3.1 Overview

3.2 Market Segmentation

3.3 Pest Analysis



PART 4. NORTH AMERICA SLEEP APNEA DEVICES-KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Key Market Drivers

4.1.1 Technological Developments

4.1.2 Rising Geriatric Population

4.2 Key Market Restraints

4.2.1 Absence of Patient Compliance

4.2.2 Economic Impact of Sleep Apnea

4.3 Key Market Opportunities

4.3.1 Growing Medical Tourism In Mexico

4.4 Future Trends

4.4.1 Telemedicine

4.5 Impact Analysis



PART 5. SLEEP APNEA DEVICES MARKET - NORTH AMERICA ANALYSIS

5.1 North America Sleep Apnea Devices Market Revenue Forecasts And Analysis

5.2 Market Positioning/ Market Share

5.3 Performance Of Key Players

5.3.1 ResMed

5.3.2 Koninklijke Philips N.V.

5.4 Expert Opinions



PART 6. NORTH AMERICA SLEEP APNEA DEVICES MARKET - REGULATORY SCENARIO

6.1 US

6.2 Canada

6.3 Mexico



PART 7. NORTH AMERICA SLEEP APNEA DEVICES MARKET ANALYSIS - BY DIAGNOSTIC DEVICES

7.1 Overview

7.2 North America Sleep Apnea Devices Market, By Diagnostic Devices, 2017 & 2025 (%)

7.3 North America Sleep Apnea Devices Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2025, By Diagnostic Devices (Us$ Mn)

7.4 North America Sleep Apnea Devices Market Volume And Forecasts To 2025, By Diagnostic Devices (000'Units)

7.5 Polysomnography Devices Market

7.6 Respiratory Polygraphs Market

7.7 Oximeters Market

7.8 Actigraphy Systems Market



PART 8. NORTH AMERICA SLEEP APNEA DEVICES MARKET ANALYSIS - BY THERAPEUTIC DEVICES

8.1 Overview

8.2 North America Sleep Apnea Devices Market, By Therapeutic Devices, 2017 & 2025 (%)

8.3 North America Sleep Apnea Devices Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2025, By Therapeutic Devices (Us$ Mn)

8.4 North America Sleep Apnea Devices Market Volume And Forecasts To 2025, By Therapeutic Devices (000' Units)

8.5 Facial Interfaces Market

8.6 Adaptive Servo-Ventilation Instruments (Asv) Market

8.7 Positive Airway Pressure (Pap) Devices Market

8.8 Adaptive Oxygen Concentrators Market

8.9 Airway Clearance Systems Market

8.10 Oral Appliances MarkET

8.11 Accessories Market



PART 9. NORTH AMERICA SLEEP APNEA DEVICES MARKET ANALYSIS - BY END USER

9.1 Overview

9.2 North America Sleep Apnea Devices Market, By End User, 2017 & 2025 (%)

9.3 North America Sleep Apnea Devices Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2025, By End User (Us$ Mn)

9.4 Home Healthcare Market

9.5 Sleep Laboratories & Hospitals Market



PART 10. NORTH AMERICA SLEEP APNEA DEVICES MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2025

10.1 Overview

10.2 North America Sleep Apnea Devices Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2025 (Us$ Mn)

10.3 North America Sleep Apnea Devices Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2025, By Diagnostic Devices (Us$ Mn)

10.4 North America Sleep Apnea Devices Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2025, By Therapeutic Devices (Us$ Mn)

10.5 North America Sleep Apnea Devices Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2025, By End User (Us$ Mn)

10.6 North America Sleep Apnea Devices Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2025, By Country (%)

10.7 US Sleep Apnea Devices Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2025 (Us$ Mn)

10.8 Canada Sleep Apnea Devices Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2025 (Us$ Mn)

10.9 Mexico Sleep Apnea Devices Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2025 (Us$ Mn)



PART 11. SLEEP APNEA DEVICES MARKET - INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE

11.1 Overview

11.2 Growth Strategies In The Sleep Apnea Devices Market, 2016-2018

11.3 Organic Growth Strategies

11.4 Organic Growth Strategies In The Sleep Apnea Devices Market, 2016-2018

11.5 Product Launch

11.5.1 Recent Product Launch by Players in the Sleep Apnea Devices Market

11.6 Expansion

11.6.1 Recent Expansion by Players in the Sleep Apnea Devices Market

11.7 Product Development

11.7.1 Recent Product Developments by Players in the Sleep Apnea Devices Market

11.8 Inorganic Growth Strategies

11.8.1 Overview

11.8.2 Agreement

11.8.3 Acquisitions



Key Company Profiles



RedMed

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Braebon Medical Corporation

Compumedics Limited

BMC Medical Co., Ltd.

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited.

SomnoMed Limited

Weinmann Emergency Medical Technology GmbH CO. KG

Devilbiss Healthcare LLC.

Whole You, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/abyyzh



Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

