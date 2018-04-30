North America Smart Lighting Market Analysis 2017-2023: Market is Expected to Witness Market Growth of 19.9% CAGR

The North America Smart Lighting Market is expected to witness market growth of 19.9% CAGR during the forecast period (2017 - 2023).

Rapid adoption of LED lighting, growing awareness about energy efficiency and environmental issues, possible commercialization of Li-Fi, a wireless optical networking data transmission technology, and growing OLEDs penetration in architectural, industrial, and backlighting applications are the factors that would drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The lights and luminaries are lighting components which are broadly classified into smart bulbs such as fluorescent lights, light emitting diodes (LEDs), and high-intensity discharge lamps (HIDs). The performance and characteristics of the light source used in lamps would fully depend on lighting tasks that are being performed.

Scope of the Report

Based on Communication Technology, the market report segments the market into Wired and Wireless.

The Wired Communication Technology includes Digital Addressable Lighting Interface, Power-Line Communication, Power Over Ethernet, and Others.

The Wireless Market is segmented into Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Zigbee, Enocean, and Others. Based on Component, the Smart Lighting market segments the market into Hardware, Software, and Services.

The Hardware market is segmented into Lights & Luminaires and Lighting Controls.

The Lighting controls market is further segmented into LED Drivers & Ballasts, Sensors, Switches & Dimmers, Relay Units, and Gateways.

Based on Application, the market report segments the market into Commercial, Industrial, Highways & Roadways, Public Places, Residential, and Others.

Key companies profiled in the report include:



CREE, Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Philips Lighting)

Honeywell International, Inc.

Wipro Limited (Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting)

Acuity Brands, Inc.

Eaton Corporation Plc.

Legrand S.A.

General Electric

Osram Licht AG

Streetlight.Vision

Key Topics Covered:



1. Market Scope & Methodology



2. Market Overview



3. North America Smart Lighting Market



4. North America Smart Lighting Market by Component



5. North America Smart Lighting Market by Application



6. North America Smart Lighting Market by Country



7. Competitive Study



8. Company Profiles



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/rwhz76/north_america?w=5





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/north-america-smart-lighting-market-analysis-2017-2023-market-is-expected-to-witness-market-growth-of-19-9-cagr-300638971.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

