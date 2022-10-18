North America Smart TV Market Report 2022-2027 - Rising Penetration of High-Speed Internet and Online Content Viewership Driving Growth

Oct 18, 2022, 14:30 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North America Smart TV Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The North America smart TV market size reached US$ 51.3 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the market to reach US$ 119.2 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 15.09% during 2021-2027.
Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.
A smart TV is a type of television that offers numerous features when connected to the internet. These include on-demand content from various apps, access to streaming services like Netflix, and the capability to communicate with other wireless devices, such as smartphones and tablets.
Besides having the ability to passively receive cable and satellite or over-the-air (OTA) transmission, smart TVs have extra hardware and connection types, along with a TV operating system with a GUI. These adaptations enable viewers to access and control features of connected devices and stream content from internet video platforms.
Smart TVs can wirelessly connect to various input devices to enhance usability and control. For instance, smartphones, tablets, and wireless keyboards and mouse can be connected to these TVs for enabling text entry, navigation and internet browsing.
The North America smart TV market is currently being driven by several factors. With the rising penetration of high-speed internet, the viewership of online content has increased significantly over the last few years.
Moreover, growing electronics industry has been incorporating various technological innovations, such as voice control and artificial intelligence, with smart devices like smart TVs, thus inducing the demand.
Apart from this, rapid digitalization across the region has resulted in the replacement of traditional TV sets with digital and smart alternatives, thereby driving the market growth. Additionally, rising per capita incomes of consumers coupled with the easy availability of products in the region has fueled the demand for smart TVs.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
- How has the North America smart TV market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What are the key regions in the North America smart TV market?
- What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the North America smart TV market?
- What is the breakup of the North America smart TV market on the basis of resolution type?
- What is the breakup of the North America smart TV market on the basis of screen size?
- What is the breakup of the North America smart TV market on the basis of screen type?
- What is the breakup of the North America smart TV market on the basis of technology?
- What is the breakup of the North America smart TV market on the basis of platform?
- What is the breakup of the North America smart TV market on the basis of distribution channel?
- What is the breakup of the North America smart TV market on the basis of application?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the North America smart TV industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the North America smart TV industry?
- What is the structure of the North America smart TV industry and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the North America smart TV industry?
- What are the profit margins in the North America smart TV industry?
Key Market Segmentation:
Key Regions Analysed
- United States
- Canada
- Mexico
Market by Resolution Type
- 4K UHD TV
- HD TV
- Full HD TV
- 8K TV
Market by Screen Size
- Below 32 Inches
- 32 to 45 Inches
- 46 to 55 Inches
- 56 to 65 Inches
- Above 65 Inches
Market by Screen Type
- Flat
- Curved
Market by Technology
- LCD (Liquid Crystal Display)
- LED (Light Emitting Diode)
- OLED (Organic Light Emitting Diode)
- QLED (Quantum Dot Light Emitting Diode)
Market by Platform
- Android
- Roku
- WebOS
- Tizen OS
- iOS
- MyHomeScreen
- Others
Market by Distribution Channel
- Offline
- Online
Market by Application
- Residential
- Commercial
Value Chain Analysis
- Key Drivers and Challenges
- Porters Five Forces Analysis
- PESTEL Analysis
- Government Regulations
- Competitive Landscape
- Competitive Structure
- Key Player Profiles
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5hm8tg
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article