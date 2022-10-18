North America Smart TV Market Report 2022-2027 - Rising Penetration of High-Speed Internet and Online Content Viewership Driving Growth

DUBLIN, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North America Smart TV Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North America smart TV market size reached US$ 51.3 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the market to reach US$ 119.2 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 15.09% during 2021-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



A smart TV is a type of television that offers numerous features when connected to the internet. These include on-demand content from various apps, access to streaming services like Netflix, and the capability to communicate with other wireless devices, such as smartphones and tablets.

Besides having the ability to passively receive cable and satellite or over-the-air (OTA) transmission, smart TVs have extra hardware and connection types, along with a TV operating system with a GUI. These adaptations enable viewers to access and control features of connected devices and stream content from internet video platforms.

Smart TVs can wirelessly connect to various input devices to enhance usability and control. For instance, smartphones, tablets, and wireless keyboards and mouse can be connected to these TVs for enabling text entry, navigation and internet browsing.



The North America smart TV market is currently being driven by several factors. With the rising penetration of high-speed internet, the viewership of online content has increased significantly over the last few years.

Moreover, growing electronics industry has been incorporating various technological innovations, such as voice control and artificial intelligence, with smart devices like smart TVs, thus inducing the demand.

Apart from this, rapid digitalization across the region has resulted in the replacement of traditional TV sets with digital and smart alternatives, thereby driving the market growth. Additionally, rising per capita incomes of consumers coupled with the easy availability of products in the region has fueled the demand for smart TVs.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the North America smart TV market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regions in the North America smart TV market?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the North America smart TV market?

What is the breakup of the North America smart TV market on the basis of resolution type?

What is the breakup of the North America smart TV market on the basis of screen size?

What is the breakup of the North America smart TV market on the basis of screen type?

What is the breakup of the North America smart TV market on the basis of technology?

What is the breakup of the North America smart TV market on the basis of platform?

What is the breakup of the North America smart TV market on the basis of distribution channel?

What is the breakup of the North America smart TV market on the basis of application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the North America smart TV industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the North America smart TV industry?

What is the structure of the North America smart TV industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the North America smart TV industry?

What are the profit margins in the North America smart TV industry?

Key Market Segmentation:



Key Regions Analysed

United States

Canada

Mexico

Market by Resolution Type

4K UHD TV

UHD TV HD TV

Full HD TV

8K TV

Market by Screen Size

Below 32 Inches

32 to 45 Inches

46 to 55 Inches

56 to 65 Inches

Above 65 Inches

Market by Screen Type

Flat

Curved

Market by Technology

LCD (Liquid Crystal Display)

LED (Light Emitting Diode)

OLED (Organic Light Emitting Diode)

QLED (Quantum Dot Light Emitting Diode)

Market by Platform

Android

Roku

WebOS

Tizen OS

iOS

MyHomeScreen

Others

Market by Distribution Channel

Offline

Online

Market by Application

Residential

Commercial

Value Chain Analysis

Key Drivers and Challenges

Porters Five Forces Analysis

PESTEL Analysis

Government Regulations

Competitive Landscape

Competitive Structure

Key Player Profiles

