North America Solid State Drive (SSD) Market Report 2018

The North America Solid State Drive (SSD) Market is expected to witness market growth of 13.2% CAGR during the forecast period (2017 - 2023).

The demand for SSDs is due to the generation of massive amounts of digital data, content generation, transfers and need for reliable and fast data storage options. The use of SSD's is relatively high in the client-side segment, as users choose fast and large data storage options.

Growing use of SSDs in laptops, personal computers, tablets, and smartphones is further contributing to the growth of the client segment market.



Key companies profiled in the report include



BiTMICRO Networks, Inc.

Intel Corporation

Kingston Technology Corporation

Micron Technology, Inc.

Microsemi Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Seagate Technology Plc.

SK Group (SK Hynix, Inc.)

Western Digital Corporation

Toshiba Corporation

Key Topics Covered:



1. Market Scope & Methodology



2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Segmental Analysis

2.1.1.1 Market By Type

2.1.1.2 Market By Storage Type

2.1.1.3 Market By Country

2.2 Drivers, and Restraints



3. North America Solid State Drive Market

3.1 North America Solid State Drive Market by Type

3.1.1 North America External Solid State Drive Market by Country

3.1.2 North America Internal Solid State Drive Market by Country



4. North America Solid State Drive Market by Storage

4.1 Introduction

4.1.1 North America Solid State Drive in 120 GB - 320 GB Market by Country

4.1.2 North America Solid State Drive in 320 GB - 500 GB Market by Country

4.1.3 North America Solid State Drive in 500 GB - 1 TB Market by Country

4.1.4 North America Solid State Drive in 1 TB - 2 TB Market by Country

4.1.5 North America Solid State Drive in More Than 2 TB Market by Country

4.1.6 North America Solid State Drive in Less Than 120 GB Market by Country



5. North America Solid State Drive Market by Country

5.1 Introduction

5.2 US Solid State Drive Market

5.3 Canada Solid State Drive Market

5.4 Mexico Solid State Drive Market

5.5 Rest of North America Solid State Drive Market



6. Competitive Study

6.1 Cardinal Matrix

6.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments

6.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements

6.2.2 Product Launches



7. Company Profiles



