North America Subscription Video-on-Demand Market Report 2022-2027: Netflix will Remain the Revenue Winner but will Lose $1.4 Billion in Revenues Between 2022 and 2027 Due to Lower ARPUs from 2023

DUBLIN, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North America SVOD Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Despite having the world's most mature market, US SVOD revenues will grow by $14 billion from $43 billion in 2021 to $56 billion in 2024.
However, growth will be nearly flat from 2024 to 2027 due to price competition and new hybrid AVOD-SVOD tiers from major players such as Disney+ and Netflix.
Netflix will remain the SVOD revenue winner. However, the platform will lose $1.4 billion in SVOD revenues between 2022 and 2027 due to lower ARPUs from 2023. Netflix will more than recoup these SVOD revenue losses with AVOD sales from 2023.
Netflix will have 63 million subscribers by 2027 - down by 4 million on 2021. Hulu, Disney+, HBO and Paramount+ will each boast 40-50 million subscribers by 2027. Some consolidation - mergers and closures - is likely.
Key Topics Covered:
Population (000)
- Total households (000)
- TV households (000)
- Fixed broadband hholds (000)
- Smartphone subscribers (000)
- Tablet subscribers (000)
TV HH/Total HH
- Fixed broadband HH/Total HH
- Smartphone subs/Population
- Tablet subs/Population
SVOD revenues (US$ mil.)
SVOD revenues/Population $
- SVOD revenues/SVOD
- subscriber $
Net SVOD homes (000)
- SVOD homes/TVHH
- SVOD homes/Fixed bband HH
- SVOD subscriptions/SVOD
- homes
Gross SVOD subscriptions (000)
- SVOD subs/TVHH
- SVOD subs/Fixed bband HH
- SVOD subs/Smartphone users
SVOD subscribers by operator (000)
- Netflix
- Amazon Prime
- Hulu*
- Disney+
- HBO
- Peacock
- Showtime
- Paramount+/CBS All Access
- Starz
- Sling TV
- Hulu Live
- YouTube TV
- Apple TV+
- Others
Share of SVOD subscribers by operator (%)
- Netflix
- Amazon Prime
- Hulu
- Disney+
- HBO
- Peacock
- Showtime
- Paramount+/CBS All Access
- Starz
- Sling TV
- Hulu Live
- YouTube TV
- Apple TV+
- Others
SVOD revenues by operator (US$ mil.)
- Netflix
- Amazon Prime
- Hulu*
- Disney+
- HBO
- Peacock
- Showtime
- Paramount+/CBS All Access
- Starz
- Sling TV
- Hulu Live
- YouTube TV
- Apple TV+
- Others
Share of SVOD revenues by operator (%)
- Netflix
- Amazon Prime
- Hulu*
- Disney+
- HBO
- Peacock
- Showtime
- Paramount+/CBS All Access
- Starz
- Sling TV
- Hulu Live
- YouTube TV
- Apple TV+
- Others
SVOD ARPU by operator ($)
- Netflix
- Amazon Prime
- Hulu*
- Disney+
- HBO
- Peacock
- Showtime
- Paramount+/CBS All Access
- Starz
- Sling TV
- Hulu Live
- YouTube TV
- Apple TV+
