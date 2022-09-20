North America Subscription Video-on-Demand Market Report 2022-2027: Netflix will Remain the Revenue Winner but will Lose $1.4 Billion in Revenues Between 2022 and 2027 Due to Lower ARPUs from 2023

DUBLIN, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North America SVOD Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Despite having the world's most mature market, US SVOD revenues will grow by $14 billion from $43 billion in 2021 to $56 billion in 2024.

However, growth will be nearly flat from 2024 to 2027 due to price competition and new hybrid AVOD-SVOD tiers from major players such as Disney+ and Netflix.

Netflix will remain the SVOD revenue winner. However, the platform will lose $1.4 billion in SVOD revenues between 2022 and 2027 due to lower ARPUs from 2023. Netflix will more than recoup these SVOD revenue losses with AVOD sales from 2023.

Netflix will have 63 million subscribers by 2027 - down by 4 million on 2021. Hulu, Disney+, HBO and Paramount+ will each boast 40-50 million subscribers by 2027. Some consolidation - mergers and closures - is likely.

Key Topics Covered:

Population (000)

Total households (000)

TV households (000)

Fixed broadband hholds (000)

Smartphone subscribers (000)

Tablet subscribers (000)

TV HH/Total HH

Fixed broadband HH/Total HH

Smartphone subs/Population

Tablet subs/Population

SVOD revenues (US$ mil.)

SVOD revenues/Population $

SVOD revenues/SVOD

subscriber $

Net SVOD homes (000)

SVOD homes/TVHH

SVOD homes/Fixed bband HH

SVOD subscriptions/SVOD

homes

Gross SVOD subscriptions (000)

SVOD subs/TVHH

SVOD subs/Fixed bband HH

SVOD subs/Smartphone users

SVOD subscribers by operator (000)

Netflix

Amazon Prime

Hulu*

Disney+

HBO

Peacock

Showtime

Paramount+/CBS All Access

Starz

Sling TV

Hulu Live

YouTube TV

Apple TV+

Others

Share of SVOD subscribers by operator (%)

Netflix

Amazon Prime

Hulu

Disney+

HBO

Peacock

Showtime

Paramount+/CBS All Access

Starz

Sling TV

Hulu Live

YouTube TV

Apple TV+

Others

SVOD revenues by operator (US$ mil.)

Netflix

Amazon Prime

Hulu*

Disney+

HBO

Peacock

Showtime

Paramount+/CBS All Access

Starz

Sling TV

Hulu Live

YouTube TV

Apple TV+

Others

Share of SVOD revenues by operator (%)

Netflix

Amazon Prime

Hulu*

Disney+

HBO

Peacock

Showtime

Paramount+/CBS All Access

Starz

Sling TV

Hulu Live

YouTube TV

Apple TV+

Others

SVOD ARPU by operator ($)

Netflix

Amazon Prime

Hulu*

Disney+

HBO

Peacock

Showtime

Paramount+/CBS All Access

Starz

Sling TV

Hulu Live

YouTube TV

Apple TV+

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f9iwoi

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets