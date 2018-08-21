North America SWIR Market 2018-2025 - High Demand of SWIR Cameras In Military and Defense Industry

DUBLIN, Aug. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "North America SWIR Market - Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

North America SWIR market is expected to hold the leading market share in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

The new market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Prominent factors driving the growth of this market consist of high demand of SWIR cameras in military and defense industry, technological advancements in SWIR detectors. However, due to high cost of SWIR Cameras are hindering the market growth.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the North America SWIR for 2018-2025. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of the web conferencing and unified communication and collaboration (UC&C) and video conferencing, secondary resources and doing in-depth company share analysis of major 10 players in the market.

The key market players for North America SWIR market are listed below:

Sensors Unlimited (US)

FLIR Systems (US)

Xenics ( Belgium )

) New Imaging Technologies ( France )

) Allied Vision Technologies ( Germany )

) Hamamatsu Photonics K.K. ( Japan )

) Photon etc. ( Canada )

) Princeton Instruments (US)

Sofradir Group ( France )

) Raptor Photonics (UK)

Episensors, Inc.(U.S.)

Princeton Infrared Technologies, Inc.(U.S.)

Key Topics Covered:







1 Introduction



1.1 Objectives of the Study



1.2 Market Definition



1.3 Overview of North America SWIR Market



1.4 Currency and Pricing



1.5 Limitation



1.6 Markets Covered







2 Market Segmentation



2.1 Markets Covered



2.2 Geographic Scope



2.3 Years Considered For the Study



2.4 Currency and Pricing



2.5 Research Methodology



2.6 Primary Interviews With Key Opinion Leaders



2.7 Secondary Sources



2.8 Assumptions







3 Market Overview



3.1 Drivers



3.1.1 High Demand of SWIR Cameras In Military and Defense Industry



3.1.2 Technological Advancements In SWIR Detectors



3.2 Restraints



3.2.1 High Cost of SWIR Cameras



3.3 Opportunities



3.3.1 Increasing Applications of SWIR Cameras



3.3.2 Growing SWIR Line Scan Cameras In Machine Vision Applications



3.4 Challenges



3.4.1 Stringent Import and Export Regulations To Restrain the Market Growth







4 Executive Summary



4.1 Premium Insights



4.1.1 Future Trend



4.1.1.1 Infrared Imaging In Mobile Phones



4.1.1.2 Adoption of Cloud-Based Services



4.1.1.3 High Adoption In Non-Traditional Sectors



4.1.1.4 Technological Advancements In SWIR Detector







5 Premium Insights







6 North America SWIR Market, by Scanning Type



6.1 Overview



6.2 Line Scan



6.3 Area Scan







7 North America SWIR Market, by Technology



7.1 Overview



7.2 Technology



7.3 Cooled



7.4 Uncooled







8 North America SWIR Market, by Material



8.1 Overview



8.2 Indium Gallium Arsenide



8.3 Mercury Cadmium Telluride



8.4 Indium Antimonide (Insb)



8.5 Lead Sulfide







9 North America SWIR Market, by Application



9.1 Overview



9.2 Machine Vision



9.3 Thermal Imaging



9.4 Hyperspectral Imaging



9.5 Surveillance Systems



9.6 Vehicle Navigation



9.7 Others







10 North America SWIR Market, by Component



10.1 Overview



10.2 Hardware



10.3 Software



10.4 Services







11 North America SWIR Market, by Industry



11.1 Overview



11.2 Commercial



11.3 Industrial



11.4 Medical



11.5 Military & Defense



11.6 Others







12 North America SWIR Market, by Geography



12.1 North America



12.1.1 U.S.



12.1.2 Canada



12.1.3 Mexico







13 North America SWIR Market, Company Landscape



13.1 Company Share Analysis: North America







14 Company Profiles





