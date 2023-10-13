North America Takes the Lead in the Global Blood Warmer Market, Propelled by Robust Healthcare Infrastructure

DUBLIN, Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Blood Warmer Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Portable, Non-portable Blood Warmers), By Application (Surgery, Acute Care, New Born Care, Homecare), By End-use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global blood warmer market is on track to reach a substantial size, projected to hit USD 2.01 billion by 2030, registering a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.47%.

A Booming Blood Warmer Market

The global blood warmer market is experiencing unprecedented growth, driven by an increase in road accidents, injuries, and the rising prevalence of hypothermia cases. Additionally, there is a growing demand for blood warmers from fast-response systems like ambulatory services and sectors operating in extreme temperature environments such as the military and defense, further fueling market expansion.

Strategic Positioning for Success

Strategic market positioning is essential for gaining a competitive edge. Key players in the market are actively engaging in strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, and new product launches to secure a larger market share. The healthcare industry, particularly hospitals and the aging population, is witnessing increased demand for non-portable blood warmers due to their affordability and ease of maintenance.

North America Takes the Lead

North America leads the global blood warmer market, accounting for the highest chunk of market revenue. The region benefits from a well-established healthcare infrastructure and a conducive reimbursement landscape.

Pandemic Impact and Rising Demand

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to surges in hospitalization globally, positively impacting the market. The demand for infusion therapy surged significantly during this period, driving the need for blood warmer devices. These devices raise fluids to body temperature, expedite patient recovery, and reduce the risk of transfusion shock.

Innovation and Product Launches

Manufacturers are adopting various strategies to strengthen their market presence. For example, Danish MedTech Company MEQU released the Power Pack, a new battery for its M Warmer System, a compact blood and IV fluid-warming system used in prehospital emergency settings. Such product launches are expected to propel the market in the coming years.

Key Market Insights

The non-portable blood warmers segment held the largest market share of 55.26% in 2022, driven by increased hospitalization rates, an aging population, and improved healthcare infrastructure financing in developing economies.

Hospital-based usage dominated the market with a 65.29% share in 2022. Hospitals commonly use blood warmers due to their capacity to heat larger volumes of blood or IV solutions, affordability, and ease of maintenance.

