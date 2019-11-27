North America Telecoms (Mobile & Fixed) Market Report 2019-2024 - 2G & 3G Will Shut Down by 2023, Allowing the Spectrum to be Refarmed
The total telecoms revenue growth in North America will mainly be driven by revenue growth from both mobile services and fixed broadband services. In this report, the analyst analyses how various operator strategies will affect different areas of the telecoms market in North America.
This report and associated data annex provide:
- a 5-year forecast of more than 180 mobile and fixed KPIs for North America and for the two countries in the region
- an in-depth analysis of the trends, drivers and forecast assumptions for each type of mobile and fixed service, and for the two countries
- an overview of operator strategies and country-specific topics, which highlights similarities and differences between the two countries
- a summary of results, key implications, and recommendations for mobile and fixed operators.
Key performance indicators
Connections
Mobile
- Handset, mobile broadband, IoT
- Prepaid, contract
- 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G
- Smartphone,
- non-smartphone
Fixed
- Voice, broadband, IPTV, dial-up
- Narrowband voice, VoBB
- DSL, FTTP/B, cable, BFWA, 5G, other
Fixed and mobile voice traffic
- Outgoing minutes, MoU
Revenue
Mobile
- Service, retail
- Prepaid, contract
- Handset, mobile broadband, IoT
- Handset voice, messaging, data
Fixed
- Service, retail
- Voice, broadband, IPTV, dial-up, business services
- DSL, FTTP/B, cable, BFWA, other
ARPU
Mobile
- SIMs, handset
- Prepaid, contract
- Handset voice, data
Key Topics Covered
Executive summary and recommendations
- Fixed broadband revenue will be the main contributor to telecoms revenue growth in North America between 2018 and 2024
- The telecoms market in North America is reasonably mature and will grow more slowly than the rest of the economy in the region between 2018 and 2024
- Geographical coverage: 4G and 5G will be the only mobile technologies used in the region by 2023; 2G and 3G will shut down, allowing spectrum to be refarmed
Key trends, drivers and assumptions for the mobile and fixed markets
- Key recommendations for telecoms operators
- Regional forecasts and cross-country comparison
- Market context: the economies in Canada and the USA have been growing at a slow pace, and may fall into recession in the coming years
- Key mergers, acquisitions, and market entries
Key drivers at a glance for each North America market
- Market overview: revenue growth in the telecoms market will be limited due to declines in wholesale and fixed voice revenue
- Mobile: the number of 5G connections will grow rapidly once 5G handsets become more widely available and 5G network coverage grows
- Mobile: growth in the number of connections will be the main driver of revenue growth because mobile ARPU will remain largely constant
- Mobile: low levels of competition in the mobile segment will lead to slow but stable growth in mobile revenue during the forecast period
- Fixed: fixed revenue will grow during the forecast period despite a large decline in voice revenue, mainly due to growth in the number of NGA connections
- Fixed: fixed broadband ASPU will increase between 2018 and 2024 due to a lack of competition and because consumers are willing to pay more for faster services
- Fixed: fixed broadband will be the main driver of revenue growth in the fixed segment thanks to growth in both ARPU and household penetration
- Specialist business services: enterprise business revenue growth will be driven by revenue from non-operators that provide other business services
- IoT: the total IoT value chain revenue will grow considerably over the forecast period, but connectivity revenue will only account for a small proportion
- Pay TV: cord-cutting will continue in North America, and traditional pay-TV service revenue will decline
Individual country forecasts
- Canada: the total service revenue will continue to grow, driven by a lack of competition in the fixed broadband market
- Canada: the number of fixed broadband connections will continue to increase as operators expand their networks to underserved areas
- Canada: the lack of challengers to the established operators will keep fixed broadband ASPU at a high level, but mobile ARPU growth will be limited
- Canada: forecast changes
- USA: the mobile sector will be the main driver of telecoms revenue growth thanks to an increase in mobile penetration during the forecast period
- USA: fixed broadband ASPU is forecast to grow between 2018 and 2024, mostly because of the low level of competition in the market
- USA: the potential merger between T-Mobile and Sprint is creating a lot of uncertainty in the market and may lead to a decline in competition
- USA: forecast changes
