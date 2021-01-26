North America Thermal Scanners Market Forecast to 2027: Market Opportunities in the Rise in Adaptation of Thermal Scanners in Construction Sector

DUBLIN, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North America Thermal Scanners Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Type, Wavelength, and End Use" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The thermal scanners market in North America is expected to grow from US$ 1,592.57 million in 2019 to US$ 3,072.43 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2020 to 2027.



The adoption of thermal scanners has been increasing in the automotive sector. Earlier, the use of the technology was limited to high-end automotive models due to the high cost of these devices. The risk-associated factors such as glare, darkness, and animal crossing, especially during night, can be reduced with the help of thermal cameras, thereby increasing overall road safety by keeping drivers alarmed while driving.



These cameras can be easily integrated with existing infotainment systems. The thermal imaging technology is also expected to gain momentum in road safety and railroad applications in the coming years. Veneer, an automotive supplier, collaborated with FLIR Systems in November 2019.



Following this collaboration, the former company would use the thermal sensing technology provided by the later in the production of level-four autonomous vehicles (AV). Thus, the increasing adoption of thermal scanners in the automotive industry is driving the demand for thermal scanners. The surge in demand for thermal scanners due to outbreak of COVID-19 is among the other factors expected to positively influence the thermal scanners market.



The COVID-19 outbreak has impacted the economic stability in North America. So far, the US is the worst hit country due to this outbreak. North America is one of the most important regions for the adoption and growth of new technologies owing to favorable government policies to boost innovation and presence of huge industrial base. Hence, any impact on the growth of industries is expected to affect the economic growth of the region in a negative manner.



In order to contain the spread of the virus, the governments across North America imposed factory and businesses shutdown, travel restrictions and lockdown which halted the thermal scanner market in the region for a while. However, as the factories and businesses are re-opening with minimal capacity, the need for thermal technologies for checking body temperature is increasing.



Based on end use, the industrial segment led the thermal scanners market in 2019. The low-pricing of technology has opened a newer market for thermal imaging products in the mainstream applications. Today, thermal imaging technology is not only utilized to surveillance and security application but also utilized for predictive maintenance across diverse industry verticals. The thermal imagers are useful wherever electrical and mechanical equipment or process temperatures required to be monitored.



This includes weld monitoring, pressure vessels, plastic injector molding, and glassware manufacturing. Infrared cameras can be utilized in any of the manufacturing facilities. Manufacturing facilities, substations, and refineries are using thermal scanners and cameras to remotely inspect the equipment, identify components at risk of overheating, and offer response before a component fails.



Moreover, industries such as carpet manufacturing and food processing where the heat is used for the manufacturing process can be benefited by the technology to automate and enhance the fire safety control. Thus, increasing adoption of advanced thermal devices in various industry applications is driving the growth of the North America thermal scanners market.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology



4. North America Thermal Scanners Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 North America - PEST Analysis

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis

4.4 Expert Opinion



5. North America Thermal Scanners Market - Key Industry Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Upsurge in demand due to the outbreak of COVID-19

5.1.2 Increasing Integration of Thermal Scanner in Automobile

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Export Restrictions Imposed on Thermal Cameras/Scanners

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Rise in adaptation of Thermal Scanners in Construction Sector

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Internet of Things (IoT) powered Thermal Scanner

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



6. Thermal Scanners Market - North America Analysis

6.1 Overview

6.2 Market Positioning - Five Key Players



7. Thermal Scanners Market Analysis - By Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 North America Thermal Scanners Market Breakdown, by Type, 2019 & 2027

7.3 Handheld

7.4 Fixed



8. Thermal Scanners Market Analysis- By Wavelength

8.1 Overview

8.2 North America Thermal Scanners Market Breakdown, By Wavelength, 2019 & 2027

8.3 Short-Wave Infrared

8.4 Mid-Wave Infrared

8.5 Long-Wave Infrared



9. Thermal Scanners Market Analysis - By End-Use

9.1 Overview

9.2 North America Thermal Scanners Market Breakdown, By End-Use, 2019 & 2027

9.3 Industrial

9.4 Aerospace and Defense

9.5 Automotive

9.6 Oil and Gas



10. Thermal Scanners Market - Country Analysis

10.1 Overview



11. North America Thermal Scanners Market- COVID-19 Impact Analysis

11.1 North America



12. Thermal Scanners Market-Industry Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Market Initiative

12.3 New Product Development



13. Company Profiles

FLIR Systems, Inc.

AMETEK Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

3M

Leonardo S.p.A.

Electro Optical Industries

Infrared Cameras Inc

Thermoteknix Systems Ltd

Seek Thermal, Inc.

Fluke Corporation

