North America Tilt Sensors Market Report 2019

The North America Tilt Sensors Market is expected to witness market growth of 7.8% CAGR during the forecast period (2019-2025).

Over recent years, the use and demand of tilt sensors have significantly increased. From ordinary mechanical pendulum-like devices to fluid-filled electrolytic-type devices, tilt sensors have gradually evolved into digital sensors based on MEMS. Tilt sensors have been used for a long time to evaluate safety parameters in the automotive sector like boom angles and vehicle reaction. When technology advanced and safety regulations provided protection for employees, these tools for various applications can be seamlessly integrated with other devices. Such technologies are now used to promote innovation in areas like the comfort of drivers in automobiles due to continued research activities.

Tilt sensors allow orientation or inclination to be detected. They are lightweight, compact, low-power and user-friendly. They don't wear out if they're used properly. They are made popular by their simplicity for toys, gadgets, and appliances. Often, for obvious reasons, they are called "mercury switches," "tilt switches" or "rolling ball sensors." Usually, they are made by some kind of cavity (cylindrical is popular, though not always) and a conductive free mass inside, like a mercury blob or rolling ball. One end of the cavity has two conductive components. The mass rolls onto the poles and shorts them, acting as a switch throw when the sensor is positioned so that the end is downwards.

Based on Material Type, the market is segmented into Non-Metal and Metal. Based on Technology, the market is segmented into MEMS, Fluid-filled and Force Balanced. Based on Application, the market is segmented into Construction & Mining, Automotive & Transportation, Aerospace & Defense, Telecommunications and Others. Based on countries, the market is segmented into U.S., Mexico, Canada, and Rest of North America.

Key companies profiled in the report include The Fredericks Company, Balluff GmbH, Baumer Holding AG, Sick AG, IFM Electronics GmbH, Jewell Instruments LLC, Meggitt Plc., Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., TE Connectivity Ltd. and MEMSIC, Inc.

Scope of the Study

Market Segmentation:

By Material Type

Non-Metal

Metal

By Technology

MEMS

Fluid-filled

Force Balanced

By Application

Construction & Mining

Automotive & Transportation

Aerospace & Defense

Telecommunications

Others

By Country

US

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Companies Profiled

The Fredericks Company

Balluff GmbH

Baumer Holding AG

Sick AG

IFM Electronics GmbH

Jewell Instruments LLC

Meggitt Plc.

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

TE Connectivity Ltd.

MEMSIC, Inc.

