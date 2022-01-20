North America to Hold 45% of Tapioca Starch Market Share - Comprehensive Research by Fact.MR

NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tapioca starch sales are expected to reach US$ 4.7 billion in 2022. The growing popularity of gluten-free foods, as well as the health benefits of tapioca, are driving the tapioca starch market.

Furthermore, rising demand from the food and beverage industries, as well as tapioca pearls, is boosting tapioca starch sales. By the end of 2032, about 18,400,000 tonnes of tapioca starch are expected to be sold worldwide. Thus, sales of tapioca starch are predicted to approach US$ 9 billion in the projection period 2021-2031, with a CAGR of 6.1 percent.

To compete with the well-established corn and potato starch-based snacks, food manufacturers are experimenting with new ways to provide diverse snacks, including tapioca starch.

Consumer preference for clean-label products, as well as quality and flavor, will continue to be important growth variables for the tapioca starch market, as will this cassava extract's potential to serve as an effective alternative to modified starches used in processed food products.

Countries such as the United States and Canada have showed an increasing preference for gluten-free products in recent years. In addition, celiac disease affects about 3 million people of the region in North America. As a result, residents in the area are investing in food that will meet their demands. Furthermore, the existence of significant tapioca starch manufacturers in the region is boosting sales.

The trade association for the starch industry in Europe and international level has teamed up with Vietnam FTA to take advantage of latent opportunities in Vietnam's developing market to boost EU services, industrial, and agricultural exports. This, together with the presence of a well-established market for gluten-free foods and beverages, will support tapioca starch market expansion in Europe.

Attributes Details Market Size Value in 2022 US$ 4.7 Bn Project Market Forecast Value in 2032 US$ 9 Bn Global Growth Rate (2021-2031) 6.7%

"Growing inclination towards a healthy lifestyle has made tapioca starch a popular ingredient for various dishes. Thus, the use of tapioca starch has increased in everyday life. This, in turn, is expected to drive the sales for tapioca starch." states a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Takeaways:

By form, tapioca pearls are predicted to have a market share of more than 30% in the tapioca starch market.

By application, the food and beverage industry is estimated to have a market share of more than 45% of the tapioca starch market.

North America's tapioca starch market is estimated to generate US$ 60 million in revenue.

tapioca starch market is estimated to generate in revenue. The tapioca starch sector is predicted to have a market share of almost 35% in Europe .

Growth Drivers:

Ability to lower cholesterol level, preventing constipation, and maintaining blood sugar levels to drive the growth of tapioca starch market

The primary trends driving tapioca starch sales are an increasing preference for gluten-free foods and the nutritional quality of tapioca starches.

Competitive Landscape

In April 2021 , Cargill, Inc. teamed with Starpro, Thailand's biggest maker and supplier of tapioca starch. The company plans to expand its business in the Asia Pacific region as a result of this relationship.

, Cargill, Inc. teamed with Starpro, biggest maker and supplier of tapioca starch. The company plans to expand its business in the region as a result of this relationship. In February 2021 , Tate & Lyle PLC announced that it had acquired 85% shareholding in Chaodee Modified Starch Co Ltd located in Thailand .

Some of the prominent players operating in the tapioca starch market profiled by Fact.MR are:

Cargill Inc.

Tate & Lyle Plc.

Emsland-Starke GmbH

Navin Chemicals

Pruthvi's Foods Pvt. Ltd.

Vaighai Agro Products Ltd.

Sonish Starch Technology Co. Ltd.

American Key Food Products

Varalakshmi Starch Industries Pvt. Ltd.

More Valuable Insights on Tapioca Starch Market

Fact.MR provides an unbiased analysis of the tapioca starch market, presenting forecast statistics for the period from (2022-2032). The study divulges compelling insights on the global tapioca starch market with a detailed segmentation on the basis of:

By Source :

Bitter Cassava Tapioca Starch



Sweet Cassava Tapioca Starch

By Form :

Tapioca Pearls



Tapioca Flour



Tapioca Granules



Tapioca Flakes



Tapioca Pellets



Tapioca Syrup

By Application :

Tapioca Starch for Food & Beverages



Tapioca Starch for Industrial Processing



Tapioca Starch for Animal Feed



Tapioca Starch for Other Applications

Key Questions Covered in Tapioca Starch Market Report

The report offers insight into the Tapioca Starch market demand outlook for 2022-2032.

The market study also highlights projected sales growth for Tapioca Starch market between 2022 and 2032.

Tapioca starch market survey identifies key growth drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting prevailing trends and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry.

Tapioca starch market share analysis of the key companies within the industry and coverage of strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and others.

