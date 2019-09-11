North America Water Management Report 2019: Innovations & Strategies in Upstream Oil and Gas Operations

DUBLIN, Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Innovations in Water Management Strategies in Upstream Oil and Gas Operations in North America, 2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

There is a critical need for the upstream oil and gas exploration and production industry to better manage processed and produced water. Moving forward, activity is set to grow in absolute terms, but also on a per well basis in terms of process water and produced water levels. This growth requires smarter management methods to reduce the growing complexity in requirements and logistics concerning water. Furthermore, water scarcity and irregular supply are often found in areas of high levels of drilling activity, which compounds the environmental and operational challenges experienced by drillers and local communities and businesses. This level of pressure is generating change in the industry, whether technological, operational or business models.



There are, however, strong barriers to innovation in the industry. Landowners and oil and gas operators understand the high degree of liability and exposure that their water businesses face. Deploying new produced water treatment solutions on a large-scale when they have only been proven on a test site is often an unacceptable risk. The need for precision and consistency in treating water to state and local regulation is a critical requirement in the industry. Oftentimes, the broader water and wastewater treatment industry will try to push new solutions into oil and gas applications without sufficient tailoring it to industry needs.



The overall need for improvement in water management, however, ensures that water and produced water treatment equipment suppliers, midstream partners, and service providers are set to benefit from this increasing demand as they are positioned to manage and reduce complexity for exploration and production organizations. This is especially apparent in recent market activity with operators selling-off their water businesses to midstream partners. Midstream partners are set to become increasingly influential partners as operators outsource their water activities, and will therefore become central players in the sourcing, treatment, recycling, and disposal of water.



Midstream partners will become key evaluators of new technologies and solutions, as they will offer large volume requirements for the industry. Innovations in water reuse and recycling, the value from water opportunities, and the growth of digitalization and the Internet of Things will be tested in the field with both exploration and production organizations and growing midstream partners.



Leading industry stakeholders, including operators, equipment and service providers, midstream partners, and advisors, have participated in the production of this study. Data and insights have been aggregated to understand the current position of water management in the upstream oil and gas industry, and future implications and opportunities in management have been identified and outlined. This study offers a voice of the driller' perspective, and how their positions are influenced by market and environmental conditions.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Study Objectives

Strategic Imperatives for Water Management in Upstream Oil and Gas

Executive Summary

2. Shale Gas and Tight Oil Production and Basin Characteristics

Key Shale Plays in the United States

US Energy Production History and Forecast

Current Shale Production by Play

Project Increase in Unconventional Production

Number of Frack Wells by Key States

Injection Wells Per State

Key Basin Characteristics

3. Water in Exploration and Production

Water Cycle in Unconventional Oil and Gas Exploration

Total Water Uses in Unconventional Oil and Gas Production

Costs in Water Management for Operators

Water Transportation - Trucking vs. Piping

Produced Water Filtration Requirements

Growth in Water Use by Play

Water Stress in Key Plays

Water Stress in Key Plays - Discussion

Conventional Produced Water Treatment Technology

Conventional Produced Water Treatment Technology - Discussion

Policy - Federal and Key States

Market Landscape

4. Drivers and Restraints

Market Drivers

Drivers Explained

Market Restraints

Restraints Explained

5. Future of Water Handling and Management

Future of Water Handling and Management in Upstream Oil and Gas

Growth in Midstream Services

Digitalization

Growth in Reusing Water and Desalination

Water Management Divestment

Value from Produced Water

6. Select Profiles of Market Participants on Varying Strategies

Pioneer Water Management, LLC (PWM)

Halcn Resources Corporation (Halcn)

Concho Resources Inc. (Concho)

WaterBridge Resources, LLC (WaterBridge)

Goodnight Midstream, LLC (Goodnight)

Fountain Quail Energy Services (Fountain Quail)

Key Takeaways from Select Profiles

7. Future Predictions

Future Predictions to Water Management Strategies

Legal Disclaimer

8. Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3fh5sg



Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

