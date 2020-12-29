North America Yeast Extract Market 2020-2026 with Profiles of Lallemand, Angel Yeast, Lesaffre Among Others

DUBLIN, Dec. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North America Yeast Extract Market By Technology (Autolyzed and Hydrolyzed), By Application (Food & Beverages, Animal Feed, Pharmaceuticals and Other Applications), By Form (Paste, Powder and Flakes), By Country, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North America Yeast Extract Market is expected to witness market growth of 4.2% CAGR during the forecast period (2020-2026).

Yeast extract is characterized under natural ingredients that have a taste of its own and are used as flavouring agents substituting synthetic additives. It contains carbohydrates, peptides, and amino acids, and water-soluble vitamins. The main properties of these products include taste enhancement ability, ability to partially replace salt, and creates savory flavor.

Yeast is a unicellular microscopic organism from kingdom fungi, it is abundantly found in nature and used extensively in manufacturing food products and beverages. Yeast extract is commonly named for the processed yeast product that is a thick browny semi-solid food prepared by extracting the cellular content by removing the cell wall.

Because of its intense flavor, yeast extract is majorly used as a food additive and a flavoring agent by vegetarians and also by others for flavoring savory food, which is largely found in a range of packaged foods like snack foods, crackers, frozen meals, gravy, stock, etc.

The yeast extract plays an important role in confectionaries and bakeries as a leaving agent. In beverage industries for the purpose of processing, the yeast extract is extensively used for fermentation of the raw beverage with glucose in order to provide the required alcohol. Besides application in beverages, yeast extract is also useful as dietary supplements because of the presence of nutrients like chromium, selenium, potassium, protein, iron, zinc, magnesium, etc.

Based on Technology, the market is segmented into Autolyzed and Hydrolyzed. Based on Application, the market is segmented into Food & Beverages, Animal Feed, Pharmaceuticals and Other Applications. Based on Form, the market is segmented into Paste, Powder and Flakes. Based on countries, the market is segmented into U.S., Mexico, Canada, and Rest of North America.

The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Associated British Foods PLC (Wittington Investments Limited), Lallemand, Inc., Carbery Group Ltd., Kerry Group PLC, Lesaffre Group, Specialty Biotech Co., Ltd., Halcyon Proteins Pty. Ltd., Alltech, Leiber GmbH, and Angel Yeast Co., Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Objectives

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Segmentation

1.4.1 North America Yeast Extract Market, by Technology

1.4.2 North America Yeast Extract Market, by Application

1.4.3 North America Yeast Extract Market, by Form

1.4.4 North America Yeast Extract Market, by Country

1.5 Methodology for the research

Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 Market Composition and Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints

Chapter 3. Recent Developments in Global Yeast Extract Market

Chapter 4. North America Yeast Extract Market by Technology

4.1 North America Autolyzed Market by Country

4.2 North America Hydrolyzed Market by Country

Chapter 5. North America Yeast Extract Market by Application

5.1 North America Food & Beverages Market by Country

5.2 North America Animal Feed Market by Country

5.3 North America Pharmaceuticals Market by Country

5.4 North America Other Applications Market by Country

Chapter 6. North America Yeast Extract Market by Form

6.1 North America Paste Market by Country

6.2 North America Powder Market by Country

6.3 North America Flakes Market by Country

Chapter 7. North America Yeast Extract Market by Country

7.1 US Yeast Extract Market

7.1.1 US Yeast Extract Market by Technology

7.1.2 US Yeast Extract Market by Application

7.1.3 US Yeast Extract Market by Form

7.2 Canada Yeast Extract Market

7.3 Mexico Yeast Extract Market

Chapter 8. Company Profiles

Associated British Foods PLC (Wittington Investments Limited)

Lallemand, Inc.

Carbery Group Ltd.

Kerry Group PLC

Lesaffre Group

Specialty Biotech Co., Ltd.

Halcyon Proteins Pty. Ltd.

Alltech

Leiber GmbH

Angel Yeast Co., Ltd.

