North American 5G Services Market, with Revenue Forecasts to 2025

The 5G service market is booming due to the ever-increasing demand for broad network coverage and high-speed internet, along with the need for reduced power consumption and low latency. A range of industries such as healthcare, manufacturing, transportation, entertainment and many others will be redefined by the emergence of 5G technology and connected services. 5G has the potential to deliver extremely wide broadband that possesses ultrareliable low latency communications.



5G, which can also be referred as 5G NR (New Radio), is a standard adopted by 3GPP (3rd Generation Partnership Project), a standards organization that was also responsible for the development of the 3G UMTS and 4G LTE standards. 5G is primarily divided into two frequency bands: FR1 (450 MHz - 6 GHz) and FR2 (24 GHz - 52 GHz). The early deployment of 5G bands are on FR1, but research continues on FR2 frequencies. The FR2 frequency band is also known as Extremely High Frequency (EHF) or millimeter wave (mmWave) frequency.



5G technology will primarily impact technology areas such as remote workers, smart cities, IoT devices, and digital transformation initiatives. 5G plays a key role in terms of business as it offers better business communications, which enables companies to complete tasks more quickly and efficiently. 5G offers extremely high-speed connectivity, which enables businesses to make use of the help of remote workers to perform various communication tasks such as responding to customer queries, and this can increase the overall productivity and profitability of businesses implementing 5G.



This report profiles major 5G technology providers such as Cisco Systems Inc., Samsung Electronics, Ericsson, Qualcomm, Intel Corporation, Verizon Communications Inc., AT&T Inc., SK Telecoms, NEC Corporation, T-Mobile (U.S.), BT Group Plc, China Mobile, China Telecom Corporation, KT Corporation, Sprint Corporation, Telstra, Huawei, Deutsche Telekom and Vodafone Group.



Country-specific data and analysis for the U.S., Canada and Mexico with revenue forecasts through 2025

Discussion on market opportunities, including ecosystem architecture, network planning and impact, service design and ROI impact, and 5G stakeholders and their key strategies

Key Topics Covered:





1. Introduction



2. Summary and Highlights



3. Market Overview

Market Definition

4G vs. 5G

3G vs. 4G vs. 5G

5G Speed

Wireless Network Evolution

Latest Implementations and Trials of 5G Services

Initial Phase (Years: 2012-2014)

Current Phase (Years: 2018-2019)

Expected Phase (Years: 2020-2025)

Performance Criteria for 5G

Drivers of 5G Services

Increasing Demand for Broadband Services

Internet of Things (IoT)

Key Challenges in Rolling Out 5G

Small Cell Deployment Challenge

Fiber Backhaul

Spectrum

Device Availability

Coordination of Industry Verticals

Net Neutrality

The FCC's 5G Fast Plan for America

Making More Spectrum Available in the Marketplace

Updating Infrastructure Policy

Modernizing Outdated Regulations

5G Use Cases

High-Speed Broadband in the Home and Office

Quick Deployment/Temporary Connectivity

Industrial Automation

Remote Object Manipulation

Virtual Reality and Meeting

Key Market Developments

4. Market Breakdown by Application

North American Market for 5G Services by Application

URLLC

mMTC

eMBB

FWA

5. Market Breakdown by End User

Introduction

Enterprises

Industry Verticals

6. Market Breakdown by Country

Introduction

U.S.

Driving Factors

Key Players in Broadband

Canada

Mexico

7. Company Profiles



AT&T Inc.

BT Group Plc

China Mobile

China Telecom Corp.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Deutsche Telekom

Ericsson

Huawei

Intel Corp.

KT Corp.

NEC Corp.

Qualcomm

Samsung Electronics

SK Telecom

Sprint Corp.

T-Mobile Us, Inc.

Telstra

Verizon Communications Inc.

Vodafone Group

