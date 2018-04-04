North American and European Continuous Insulation (EIFS/ETICS & SIPs) Systems Market to 2024 - Drive Towards Energy Efficiency and Reducing Energy Costs will Boost Growth

This research service analyses the continuous insulation market, which mainly includes North American Exterior Insulation and Finish Systems (EIFS), European External Thermal Insulation Composite Systems (ETICS) and Structural Insulated Panels (SIPs) in both regions.

Major market drivers and restraints, regional construction outlooks and product and technology trends are discussed. Key insights from the construction industry for each of the individual countries mentioned above have been discussed at the regional level. Percent unit shipment for each country is also mapped for Europe and North America. The base year is 2017 and the forecast period ends at 2024 and therefore, unit shipment and revenue forecasts have been provided for each segment from 2014 to 2024.

At the regional level, market insights related to the demand of EIFS/ETICs and SIPs on residential and non-residential end-applications are also discussed in both regions. Competitive structure and market share data have been provided at the segment-level. Competitive environment has been covered for each of the segments. The Porter's Five Forces model has been used to study the competitive environment.





Key drivers discussed in this study are:

Strong construction activity in single-family residential housing

Steady growth in Eastern European construction investment

Stringent energy efficiency directives and regulations

Lower carbon dioxide emissions of EIFS/ETICS compared to other systems

Key restraints discussed in this study are:

Threat from competing framing and cladding materials

Wavering customer confidence concerning fire safety

Lack of harmonization of European regulations and incentives/subsidies

Key Issues Addressed

At what stage is the market lifecycle and how is it expected to grow during the forecast period?

What are the growth opportunities for EIFS, ETICS and SIPs, in both regions?

What are the key factors driving and restraining growth in this market?

What are the key technological developments observed across major segments?

What are the competitive factors affecting the market and how will the structure of the market change with time?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Overview



3. Drivers And Restraints-Total Continuous Insulation Systems Market



4. Forecasts And Trends-Total Continuous Insulation Systems Market



5. Growth Opportunities And Companies To Action



6. Cladding Market-EIFS/ETICS Market Analysis



7. EIFS Market Analysis-North America



8. Market Share And Competitive Analysis-EIFS Market



9. ETICS Market Analysis-Europe



10. Market Share And Competitive Analysis-ETICS Market



11. Framing Market-Sips Market Analysis



12. Sips Market Analysis-North America



13. Market Share And Competitive Analysis-Sips Market



14. SIPs Market Analysis-Europe



15. Market Share And Competitive Analysis-Sips Market



16. The Last Word



17. Appendix



Companies Mentioned



DAW EE

Dryvit

Hemsec SIPs

Insulspan

Kingspan

Parex

Parex Group

Premium SIPs

Senergy

Sto Corporation

Sto Group

The Murus Company

Unilin B.V

Weber

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/hsm7tk/north_american?w=5





