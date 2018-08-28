North American Bancard Announces Partnership with Homebase

NAB added a time clock feature into its PayAnywhere application, and now, through an integration with Homebase, employees can easily clock in and out not only through PayAnywhere but also through the Homebase platform, which can turn tablets, smart phones, and a computer browser into a sophisticated time clock. In addition to recording hours worked, the Homebase integration enables business owners to download timesheets for payroll, broadcast team communications, and access employee scheduling capabilities, allowing merchants to manage labor costs in real-time.

The time clock integration and basic timesheet management and scheduling capabilities through Homebase are provided for free to all PayAnywhere merchants. These merchants also have the option to upgrade to even more advanced employee management capabilities available from Homebase, such as predictive scheduling, GPS-enabled time clock, robust time-keeping features, and powerful reporting tools.

"Through our PayAnywhere platform and merchant portals, NAB is committed to crafting comprehensive solutions that help merchants manage and grow their businesses," said Marc Gardner, president and CEO of North American Bancard. "Our partnership with Homebase for employee management is an important step in our becoming a one-stop shop, providing easy access to intuitive tools merchants need to succeed."

NAB's PayAnywhere technology platform also provides merchants access to a wide array of capabilities to efficiently run their business, including inventory management, in-depth reporting, dispute and chargeback management, account and equipment maintenance, invoice management, and a virtual terminal to accept phone, mail and online payments.

"Homebase is committed to making hourly work easier for every owner, manager, and team member. Our partnership with NAB and our integration with PayAnywhere brings us one step closer to that goal, as we can now help improve the lives of workers across their broad base of customers. We are excited to bring our leading tools for scheduling, time-tracking, communication and hiring to PayAnywhere customers through one integrated and easy-to-use solution," said John Waldmann, CEO of Homebase.

About Homebase



More than 100,000 businesses rely on Homebase's scheduling, time tracking, team communication, and hiring platform to help simplify their daily work, giving them hours back every week. Based in San Francisco and Houston, the team is all former hourly employees and managers themselves. Homebase is backed by leading venture investors including Bain Capital Ventures, Baseline Ventures, Cowboy Ventures, and Khosla Ventures. For more information, please visit www.joinhomebase.com

About the PayAnywhere Platform



NAB's PayAnywhere platform helps small-to-medium-sized businesses serve the omni-channel shopping preferences of their customers by connecting easy-to-use solutions that accept all payment types in-store, online and on the road. Our technology platform further improves efficiency by unifying transaction, inventory and employee management, enabling delivery of detailed reporting insights to drive smarter operational decisions. To learn more, please visit www.payanywhere.com.

About North American Bancard Holdings



Founded in 1992, North American Bancard Holdings (NAB) is an innovative payment technology company that's reimagining the payment experience for the evolving merchant economy. With its own secure, international processing platform, NAB provides end-to-end transaction solutions, eliminating the need for multiple vendor relationships by combining the functionality of an ISP, merchant acquirer, gateway, front-end, and back-end processor. NAB's diversified product solutions enable all globally preferred payment methods in mobile, online, and in-store environments. As North America's sixth largest non-bank acquirer, NAB serves more than 350,000 businesses and processes more than $50 billion in electronic payments annually. For more information, visit www.nabancard.com.

