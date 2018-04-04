North American Centrifugal Pumps Market 2017-2024: Industrial Internet of Things to Disrupt Conventional Market Dynamics

The aim of this research study is to assess trends and evaluate the opportunities for centrifugal pumps across North America until 2024.

This research examines the growth prospects of process equipment pump companies across the region, the changing competitive landscape, and the needs and requirements of customers. The study focuses on how smarter and more energy-efficient pumps are gaining widespread adoption. It also highlights how the pump market is set to benefit both in terms of revenues and unit shipment growth as economies recover, export markets are restored, and the growth rate for various end-user segments in the North American region rises.

Digital transformation caused by the convergence of industry forces is driving unprecedented change. Data is the new currency, and there is demand from end-users to generate and mine the data to convert it into actionable insights. This will transform and drive strong growth in the pumps market in the next few years. This research study brings out the latest trends in terms of industry, economy and technology across several end-user industries for centrifugal pumps and their product types.

Key Issues Addressed

How is the market expected to grow between 2017 and 2024?

What are the major market drivers and restraints impacting the North America centrifugal pumps across key end-user industries? How will these factors impact the market in the long- term?

centrifugal pumps across key end-user industries? How will these factors impact the market in the long- term? What are the important business trends that are poised to disrupt the North American centrifugal pumps business?

Which type of pump types are considered most likely to grow by end-user companies and at what rates are they expected to grow?

Which key Mega Trends from select end-user industries will be the main propellers of economic activity in North America ?

? How has the competitive landscape changed? What is the relative position of competitors in the North American centrifugal pumps market?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Overview



3. Drivers And Restraints-Total Centrifugal Pumps Market



4. Forecasts And Trends-Total Centrifugal Pump Market



5. Market Share And Competitive Analysis - Total Centrifugal Pump Market



6. Growth Opportunities And Companies To Action



7. CEO's 360 Degree Perspective



8. Single Stage Pumps Segment Analysis



9. Multi Stage Pumps Segment Analysis



10. Axial And Mixed Pumps Segment Analysis



11. Submersible Pumps Segment Analysis



12. Sealless And Circulator Pumps Segment Analysis



13. The Last Word



14. Appendix



Companies Mentioned



Alfa Laval

Colfax

Desmi

Dover

Duchting Pumpen

Ebara

FEDCO

FlowServe

Franklin

Grundfos

Hitachi

ITT

KSB

Kirloskar

Pentair

Ruhrpumpen Crane

S.A. Armstrong

SPX Flow Technology

Sakthi

Sulzer

Sundyne

TSURUMI

The Gorman Rupp Company

Wier

Wild SE

Xylem

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/36992c/north_american?w=5





Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/north-american-centrifugal-pumps-market-2017-2024-industrial-internet-of-things-to-disrupt-conventional-market-dynamics-300624433.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

