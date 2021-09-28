North American Class 1-3 Replacement Tire Pressure Monitoring Sensors Aftermarket Report 2021 Featuring Sensata Technologies, Continental, Standard Motor Products, Autel Huf, & Denso

DUBLIN, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North American Class 1-3 Replacement Tire Pressure Monitoring Sensors Aftermarket, Category Management" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report covers the class 1-3 vehicle TPMS aftermarket demand. The overall market has been divided by sensor type into direct-fit, pre-programmed, and programmable sensors.

The study discusses unit shipments, revenue, average price, distribution channel share, and major participants for all the TPMS aftermarket sensor types. The base year for analysis is 2020, and the forecast period is from 2021 to 2027.

The class 1-3 TPMS sensors aftermarket demand is expected to grow in terms of unit shipments in the coming years. An increase in the number of vehicles in operation (VIO), coupled with government mandates on TPMS systems in all the new vehicle sales is significantly driving the unit shipments during the forecast period.

The North America class 1-3 TPMS sensors aftermarket is dominated by the programmable TPMS in terms of unit shipments and revenue. Programmable TPMS sensors held approximately 42% revenue share in 2020. The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in a slightly declined growth rate in 2020 and the market is expected to be steady by the end of 2021.

The key channel partners in these segments are the tire warehouse distributors (WDs) and original equipment suppliers (OESs), which together hold a major revenue share of around 66% across all product segments.

The average price of the TPMS sensors is expected to drop in the forecast period due to the decline in the revenue share from the OES side, higher supply of TPMS sensors, and reduction in the battery prices.

The top 3 players in the North American class 1-3 TPMS sensors aftermarket hold a significant revenue share of around 76% to 79% in the base year. Sensata Technologies, Continental Automotive Systems, Huf North America, and Autel are the major players in the class 1-3 TPMS sensors aftermarket in North America.

Key Issues Addressed

What is the total class 1-3 TPMS sensors aftermarket unit shipment by product type?

What is the total class 1-3 TPMS sensors aftermarket revenue by product type?

How are the average class 1-3 TPMS sensors aftermarket components priced at the manufacturer level by product type?

What is the average class 1-3TPMS sensor average retail price in the aftermarket?

What is the revenue share across the major distribution channels available in the class 1-3 TPMS vehicle sensors aftermarket?

What are the market shares of the major market participants in the total class 1-3 TPMS sensors aftermarket by product type?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives (SI) on the Class 1-3 Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Sensors Aftermarket

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Environment

Key Growth Metrics for Class 1-3 TPMS Sensors Aftermarket

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast

3. Research Scope

Scope of Analysis

Definitions

VIO by Vehicle Age

VIO by Country

TPMS Installation Base

Annual Vehicle Miles Traveled Forecast

4. TPMS Systems Overview

Developments in the TPMS Landscape

TPMS Legislation

TPMS Systems Overview

Process Involved in Replacing Direct TPMS Sensors

5. Market Forecasts and Trends - Overall

Unit Shipments and Revenue Forecast

Unit Shipment Forecast by Component Type

Revenue Forecast by Component Type

Unit and Revenue Forecast - Analysis

Overall Pricing Analysis

Percent of Revenue by Distribution Channel

Competitive Analysis - Market Share

CASE Impact on the Class 1-3 TPMS Sensors Aftermarket - 2020

TPMS Programming Tools Suppliers Overview

Smart TPMS Solution - Tire Minder

Schrader TPMS Academy - Best-in-Class TPMS Training

6. Direct-fit TPMS Sensors

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast

Percent of Revenue by Distribution Channel

Competitive Analysis - Market Share

7. Pre-programmed TPMS Sensors

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast

Percent of Revenue by Distribution Channel

Competitive Analysis - Market Share

8. Programmable TPMS Sensors

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast

Percent of Revenue by Distribution Channel

Competitive Analysis - Market Share

9. Distribution Analysis

Brand Analysis by Key Channel Competitor - Traditional WDs

Brand Analysis by Key Channel Competitor - Retailers

Brand Positioning - All Channels

10. Competitive Analysis

Supplier Benchmarking

Sensata Technologies

Continental Automotive Systems, Inc.

Standard Motor Products

Autel

Huf North America

Denso Auto Parts

11. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1 - Having Well-established Brands and Universal TPMS Sensors in the Product Portfolio Will Help in Better Customer Retention

Growth Opportunity 2 - Associating with TPMS Programming Tool Suppliers will Help Boost Programmable TPMS Sensors

Growth Opportunity 3 - Increase in the Sale of Smart Connected Vehicles are Creating Opportunities for Smart Connected TPMS Sensors

12. The Last Word

3 Big Predictions

