North American Class 4-8 Truck Engine Replacement Market Report 2022-2028: Customer and Branding Strategies to Become Key Differentiators for Engine Suppliers and Open Up the Growth Pipeline

The research service on the class 4-8 replacement engine aftermarket in North America forecasts the market size from 2022 to 2028. The base year is 2021, and the study period is 2018 to 2028.

This study analyzes key medium-duty (MD) and heavy-duty (HD) truck engine replacement trends in the aftermarket. The engine replacement segments covered are new, used, rebuild, and remanufactured products.

Market forecasts are derived from the miles driven, usage patterns, replacement rate, new truck sales, and total vehicles in operation (VIO), including a breakdown of the engine replacement aftermarket by unit shipment, revenue, distribution channel, and price. Furthermore, the analysis includes a look at the competitive environment and market share of top participants, including supplier profiles.



The North American class 4-8 engine replacement aftermarket is mature, and the well-established participants have built strong relationships across all distribution channels. The engine replacement aftermarket is a relatively low-volume space because engines are made to last for many years, which results in infrequent replacements depending on the miles driven, maintenance practices, and operational environment.

Moreover, engine technology is improving consistently in terms of reliability and durability, thus extending its useful life, and newer model vehicles are fitted with advanced, cleaner engines that ultimately extend the replacement rates for fleets. Also, customers are highly price sensitive in the class 4-8 truck segment, especially when considering an engine replacement due to the older average age of vehicles that require this type of service.

Therefore, customers must determine the total cost of ownership for each replacement type and the overall health of their equipment to determine the most cost-effective solution. The study concludes with a discussion of 3 growth opportunities in this space that participants can use to take action.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Class 4-8 Truck Engine Replacement Aftermarket

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Environment

Key Takeaways

Key Growth Metrics for Class 4-8 Truck Engine Replacement Aftermarket

Total Market unit shipment and Revenue forecast Analysis

3. Research Scope, Class 4-8 Truck Engine Replacement Aftermarket

Vehicle and Technology Segmentation

Engine Replacement Market Structure

Segmentation and Definitions

Market Definitions

4. Demand Analysis, Class 4-8 Truck Engine Replacement Aftermarket

VIO Forecast by Class, Class 4-8 Truck Engine Replacement Aftermarket

New Class 4-8 Truck and Engine Unit Shipments by Truck Type, MD and HD Market Share of Top Participants

Class 4-8 Electric truck Unit Shipment forecast

Annual Vehicle Miles Traveled - Forecast

Political, Economic, Social, Technology, Legal, and Environmental (PESTLE) Analysis of Trends

Impact of Mega Trends on the Engine Replacement Aftermarket

5. Class 4-6 Truck Engine Replacement Aftermarket

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Analysis

Unit Shipment Forecast by Engine Replacement Type

Average Pricing Analysis Forecast

Percent Unit Shipment Forecast by Remanufactured Type

Revenue Forecast by Engine Replacement Type

Distribution Analysis by Engine Replacement Type and Channel Type

6. Class 7-8 Truck Engine Replacement Aftermarket

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Analysis

Unit Shipment Forecast by Engine Replacement Type

Average Pricing Analysis Forecast

Percent Unit Shipment Forecast by Remanufactured Type

Revenue Forecast by Engine Replacement Type

Distribution Analysis by Engine Replacement Type and Channel Type

7. Competitive Environment

Engine Competitor Benchmark

Remanufactured Engine Market Share

8. Supplier Profiles

Supplier Profile - Cummins

Supplier Profile - Detroit Engines

Supplier Profile - PACCAR

Supplier Profile - Volvo

Supplier Profile - Reviva Inc.

Supplier Profile - Jasper Engine and Transmission

9. Growth Opportunity Universe, Class 4-8 Truck Engine Replacement Aftermarket

Growth Opportunity 1 - Electric Powertrain for Emerging Electric Truck Growth

Growth Opportunity 2 - Telematics to Enable Integrated Connected Service Ecosystem

Growth Opportunity 3 - Customer-focused Service Solutions

10. Next Steps

