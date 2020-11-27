North American Collision Repair Equipment Market to 2026: Future Growth Potential Enhanced by Opportunities in Welding, Measuring, and ADAS Recalibration

DUBLIN, Nov. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Increasing Complexity of Repairs due to Enhanced Technology Features to Sustain the North American Collision Repair Equipment Market, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report covers various collision repair equipment categories across the United States and Canada. It discusses unit shipments, revenue, pricing trends, distribution channels, and also provides an overview of major participants, including both equipment manufacturers and collision repair service providers. The base year for analysis is 2019 and the forecast period is from 2020 to 2026.



Unit shipment in the North American collision repair equipment market is expected to grow in the coming years. An increase in vehicles in operation (VIO) coupled with the incremental miles travelled by vehicles, along with usage of alternate and light weighting materials, will largely drive unit shipments during the forecast period.



An increase in the complexity of repair will lead to a demand for high-priced and technologically advanced equipment. This trend is expected to have a positive impact on revenues. Despite the favorable push from factors such as VIO and miles traveled, the collision repair equipment market is still predicted to experience only slower growth due to a reduction in the overall collision rates primarily resulting from the emergence of advance collision avoidance systems.



Technical enhancements by OEMs in their vehicles such as the usage of alternate materials like advanced high strength steel (AHSS), ultra high strength steel (UHSS), aluminum, and carbon fiber reinforced polymer (CFRP) will increase the need for specialty repair equipment especially in the welding and measuring equipment categories, in the coming years.



Further, the arrival of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) will also increase the complexity of the repair process. Thus, the need for technologically advanced repair equipment will gain significance. OEM approvals will play a key role moving forward in differentiating collision repair equipment manufacturers. They will also help equipment manufacturers in pricing their products better than the unapproved ones.

Research Highlights

Disruptive trends/factors impacting the collision repair equipment market

Market measurements in terms of unit shipments and revenue for broad equipment categories and sub-categories at the regional level ( United States and Canada )

and ) Equipment competitiveness of various collision repair equipment manufacturers

Distribution/business model & pricing analysis of equipment manufacturers

Lifecycle analysis of various equipment at the sub-category level

Impact of market movements on key aspects of the collision repair equipment business

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Dashboard

Key Takeaways

Overview - Key Factors Influencing the Collision Repair Equipment Market

Collision Repair Equipment Lifecycle Analysis - North America

Impact of Market Movements on Key Aspects of the Collision Repair Equipment Business

Potential Trends that will Disrupt the Market

Collision Repair Equipment Product Lines - North America

Revenue Forecast by Region - North America

Revenue Forecast by Equipment Category - North America

Unit Shipment Forecast by Region - North America

Unit Shipment Forecast by Equipment Category - North America

2. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative 8T

The Impact of Top Three Strategic Imperative 8T on the Collision Repair Equipment Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Collision Repair Equipment Market

Collision Repair Equipment Market Overview

Market Segmentation

Key Competitors in the Collision Repair Equipment Market

Key Growth Metrics

Potential Trends that will Disrupt the Market

Impact of Disruptive Trends on Manufacturers

Growth Drivers for the Collision Repair Equipment Market

Growth Restraints for the Collision Repair Equipment Market

Forecast Assumptions for Revenue and Unit Shipments of Various Collision Repair Equipment

4. Factors of Influence - Collision Repair Equipment Market

VIO Forecast

Number of Collisions Forecast - United States

Number of Collisions Forecast - Canada

ADAS Vs. Non-ADAS VIO Forecast - North America

Composition of Materials Constituting Vehicle Weight - North America

VMT Forecast - United States

VMT Forecast - Canada

5. Market Landscape - Collision Repair Service Providers

Market Composition: Collision Repair Shops - North America

Revenue Composition: OEM Dealer Vs. Independent Channels - United States

Revenue Composition: OEM Dealer Vs. Independent Channels - Canada

Overview of Laws & Regulations Governing Collision Repair Business - North America

6. Collision Repair Equipment - Market Measurements

Collision Repair Equipment: Product Lines - North America

Unit Shipment Forecast by Region - North America

Unit Shipment Forecast by Equipment Category - North America

Unit Shipment Forecast - Holding

Unit Shipment Forecast - Holding Product Lines

Unit Shipment Forecast - Pulling

Unit Shipment Forecast - Pulling Product Lines

Unit Shipment Forecast - Measuring

Unit Shipment Forecast - Measuring Product Lines

Unit Shipment Forecast - Welding

Unit Shipment Forecast - Welding Product Lines

Unit Shipment Forecast - Data

Unit Shipment Forecast - Data Product Lines

Unit Shipment Forecast - ADAS Recalibration

7. Competitive Analysis of Collision Repair Equipment Manufacturers

Market Share of Key Manufacturers - North America

Key Manufacturers by Product Lines - North America

8. Distribution/Business Model & Pricing Analysis of Equipment Manufacturers

Distribution Model - Stakeholders' Involvement

Distribution Models - North American Collision Repair Equipment Market

Collision Repair Equipment Leasing Model - North America

Factors Driving Collision Repair Equipment Leasing Model - North America

Factors Influencing Manufacturer Pricing - North American Collision Repair Equipment Market

9. Company Profiles - Equipment Manufacturers

Vehicle Service Group (VSG, Chief Technology) - Company Profile

Snap-on (Car-O-liner & Hofmann Equipment) - Company Profile

Spanesi Americas - Company Profile

10. Company Profiles - Collision Repair Service Providers

Auto Body Repair of America (ABRA)/Caliber - Company Profile

Service King - Company Profile

Boyd Group - Company Profile

11. Key Takeaways

Growth Opportunities

Growth Opportunity - ADAS Recalibration

Growth Opportunity - Focus on Product Development and Direct Distribution to help Equipment Manufacturers to Improve Revenue

12. Next Steps

Your Next Steps

List of Exhibits

Legal Disclaimer

13. Appendix

Analysis of Key Collision Repair Service Providers - North America

Overview of Collision Coverage in Auto Insurance

Overview of DRP

COVID-19 Timeline-based Scenario Analysis - Impact on Auto Insurance

Companies Mentioned

Auto Body Repair of America (ABRA)/Caliber

Boyd Group

Service King

Snap-on (Car-O-liner & Hofmann Equipment)

Spanesi Americas

Vehicle Service Group (VSG, Chief Technology)

