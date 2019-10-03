North American DNA Sequencing Market is Expected to Garner $9,154 Million at a CAGR of 15.9% by 2025 - Research Dive

PORTLAND, Oregon, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The North American DNA sequencing market is anticipated to reach $9,154 million by 2025 and is expected to grow with a striking growth rate of 15.9% over the forecast period 2019—2025, reveals a recent research report published by Research Dive.

According to the report, growing trends in the personalized genomics for treating numerous diseases, genetic disorders, and developments in the DNA sequencing procedures, surge in the incidence of pre-natal & neo-natal disorders, and cancers across the North American region are factors boosting the growth of the DNA sequencing market.

This is a detailed report offering key insights of the North American DNA sequencing market. It includes:

An overview of the market including its definition, market size and scope, applications, and technological developments. In-depth data on the position of the market as well as the position of companies operational in the market. Thorough information about the market based on regional segments, and application/type, that can be used for the competitive landscape analysis. Latest developments and trends in the industry.

The report also presents key market players as well as some small players of the North American DNA sequencing industry. The key player included are Abbott Laboratories, Agilent Technologies Inc., Danaher Corporation, Illumina, Inc., LI-COR Biosciences, Inc., Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., ZS Genetics, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., and Myriad Genetics, Inc., and others.

Additionally, the report covers key segments of the North American DNA sequencing industry: product, application, technology, end user, and geographical segment.

By product type, the market is segmented into:

Consumable

Instrument

Service

Moreover, this report focuses on the status and outlook for key applications.

By application, the market is divided into:

Biomarkers & Cancer

Diagnostics

Reproductive Health

Personalized Medicine

Forensics

Others

Based on Technology, the market is classified into:

Synthesis

Ion Semiconductor Sequencing

Sequencing by Ligation

Pyrosequencing

Single Molecule Real-time Sequencing

Chain Termination Sequencing

Nanopore Sequencing Technologies

Based on end-user, the market is divided into:

Academic & Government Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical Companies

Biotechnology Companies

Personalized Medicine

Hospitals & Clinics

Additionally, the market across various countries in North America are evaluated in this report. The countries covered are:

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

These insights help determine the strength of competition and take the necessary steps to obtain a strong position in the industry. This report is a great source of information and direction for businesses and individuals interested in the North American DNA sequencing market.

