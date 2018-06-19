North American Enterprise Mobility Management and Unified Endpoint Management Markets Study 2018 Featuring Blackberry, Citrix, IBM, Microsoft, MobileIron, Sophos, SOTI & VMware

DUBLIN, June 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
This study examines the North American Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) and Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) market. Key industry participants are profiled. Trends and issues, drivers and challenges, the competitive landscape, and potential growth opportunities are defined and discussed. Relevant results from the 2018 Mobile Enterprise Apps Survey of U.S. and Canadian businesses are also included.
The North American EMM/UEM (Enterprise Mobility Management / Unified Endpoint Management) market continues to steadily expand as vendors endeavor to provide high-quality management and security platforms for not only mobile devices, apps, and content but also for desktop computers, select wearables and enterprise IoT (Internet of Things) endpoints. The focus for now remains on mobile, with customers understanding that their mobile smartphones, tablets, and apps need to be professionally monitored to avoid business disruptions, non-compliance penalties, data theft, etc.
However, this category is in flux, and the broader "Unified Endpoint Management" nomenclature is being increasingly used to signify the addition of desktop computers, smart glasses, smart watches, and select IoT endpoints as equally critical devices that need to be managed and secured in an integrated way. As EMM/UEM evolves, providers are leveraging new partnerships and technologies to differentiate their offerings in the marketplace.
Major challenges for EMM/UEM vendors include
- A perceived lack of affordability
- Lack of internal expertise on the part of prospective customers
- Anticipated resistance by employees
- Lack of a user-friendly design, and
- The potential for increased tensions between mobile and PC organizations within the customer's IT department when an integrated UEM platform is introduced.
The North American EMM/UEM market is far from static. For industry leaders, the transformation from EMM to UEM has taken place--and now the fine-tuning begins. Data security will never go away as a key enterprise concern. As a result, providers must embrace security as an ongoing priority, and customers must continue to demand excellence in this area.
Key Issues Addressed
- How are leading EMM/UEM providers innovating in this market?
- What are the major issues and trends that have emerged around EMM/UEM solutions?
- Who are the major providers in today's EMM/UEM market?
- What role do indirect channels take in this market?
- What are the EMM deployment plans of U.S. and Canadian businesses?
- What are the current barriers to EMM adoption for U.S. and Canadian businesses?
- Do North American businesses view unauthorized use of mobile worker apps as a problem with their employees?
- What are the near-term growth opportunities in the EMM/UEM market for today's providers and their channel partners?
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Key Findings
Market Overview-EMM/UEM Market
Defining Enterprise Mobility Management and Unified Endpoint Management
EMM/UEM Key Issues and Trends
Drivers and Restraints-EMM/UEM Market
Market Drivers
Market Drivers Summary
Market Restraints
Market Restraints Summary
Demand Analysis-EMM/UEM Market
2018 Mobile Business Applications Survey
Demand Analysis Discussion
Mobile Device Types-Company-Owned
Company Support of Bring-Your-Own-Device
Current and Planned Deployment of Smart Glasses
Current and Planned Deployment of Smart Watches
Mobile Operating Systems (OS) Supported
Mobile Worker Apps-Current and Planned Deployments
Mobile Worker App Users by Employee Type
Employee Use of Unauthorized Mobile Apps
Current and Planned Deployment of an Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) Platform
Reasons for Not Implementing an EMM Platform
App Metrics Currently Being Tracked
Competitive Environment-EMM/UEM Market
Competitive Environment
Transformation in the EMM/UEM Industry
BlackBerry Profile
Citrix Profile
IBM Profile
Microsoft Profile
MobileIron Profile
Sophos Profile
SOTI Profile
VMware Profile
Competitive Assessment
Growth Opportunities for EMM/UEM Providers
Growth Opportunity 1-Artificial Intelligence
Growth Opportunity 2-Mobile Threat Detection and Defense
Growth Opportunity 3-Wearables
Growth Opportunity 4-The SMB Sector
Growth Opportunity 5-Enterprise IoT Endpoints
Strategic Imperatives for EMM/UEM Providers
The Last Word
Legal Disclaimer
Appendix
List of Exhibits
