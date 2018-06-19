North American Enterprise Mobility Management and Unified Endpoint Management Markets Study 2018 Featuring Blackberry, Citrix, IBM, Microsoft, MobileIron, Sophos, SOTI & VMware

This study examines the North American Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) and Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) market. Key industry participants are profiled. Trends and issues, drivers and challenges, the competitive landscape, and potential growth opportunities are defined and discussed. Relevant results from the 2018 Mobile Enterprise Apps Survey of U.S. and Canadian businesses are also included.

The North American EMM/UEM (Enterprise Mobility Management / Unified Endpoint Management) market continues to steadily expand as vendors endeavor to provide high-quality management and security platforms for not only mobile devices, apps, and content but also for desktop computers, select wearables and enterprise IoT (Internet of Things) endpoints. The focus for now remains on mobile, with customers understanding that their mobile smartphones, tablets, and apps need to be professionally monitored to avoid business disruptions, non-compliance penalties, data theft, etc.

However, this category is in flux, and the broader "Unified Endpoint Management" nomenclature is being increasingly used to signify the addition of desktop computers, smart glasses, smart watches, and select IoT endpoints as equally critical devices that need to be managed and secured in an integrated way. As EMM/UEM evolves, providers are leveraging new partnerships and technologies to differentiate their offerings in the marketplace.



Major challenges for EMM/UEM vendors include

A perceived lack of affordability

Lack of internal expertise on the part of prospective customers

Anticipated resistance by employees

Lack of a user-friendly design, and

The potential for increased tensions between mobile and PC organizations within the customer's IT department when an integrated UEM platform is introduced.

The North American EMM/UEM market is far from static. For industry leaders, the transformation from EMM to UEM has taken place--and now the fine-tuning begins. Data security will never go away as a key enterprise concern. As a result, providers must embrace security as an ongoing priority, and customers must continue to demand excellence in this area.



Key Issues Addressed

How are leading EMM/UEM providers innovating in this market?

What are the major issues and trends that have emerged around EMM/UEM solutions?

Who are the major providers in today's EMM/UEM market?

What role do indirect channels take in this market?

What are the EMM deployment plans of U.S. and Canadian businesses?

What are the current barriers to EMM adoption for U.S. and Canadian businesses?

Do North American businesses view unauthorized use of mobile worker apps as a problem with their employees?

What are the near-term growth opportunities in the EMM/UEM market for today's providers and their channel partners?

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Key Findings



Market Overview-EMM/UEM Market

Defining Enterprise Mobility Management and Unified Endpoint Management

EMM/UEM Key Issues and Trends



Drivers and Restraints-EMM/UEM Market

Market Drivers

Market Drivers Summary

Market Restraints

Market Restraints Summary



Demand Analysis-EMM/UEM Market

2018 Mobile Business Applications Survey

Demand Analysis Discussion

Mobile Device Types-Company-Owned

Company Support of Bring-Your-Own-Device

Current and Planned Deployment of Smart Glasses

Current and Planned Deployment of Smart Watches

Mobile Operating Systems (OS) Supported

Mobile Worker Apps-Current and Planned Deployments

Mobile Worker App Users by Employee Type

Employee Use of Unauthorized Mobile Apps

Current and Planned Deployment of an Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) Platform

Reasons for Not Implementing an EMM Platform

App Metrics Currently Being Tracked



Competitive Environment-EMM/UEM Market

Competitive Environment

Transformation in the EMM/UEM Industry

BlackBerry Profile

Citrix Profile

IBM Profile

Microsoft Profile

MobileIron Profile

Sophos Profile

SOTI Profile

VMware Profile

Competitive Assessment



Growth Opportunities for EMM/UEM Providers

Growth Opportunity 1-Artificial Intelligence

Growth Opportunity 2-Mobile Threat Detection and Defense

Growth Opportunity 3-Wearables

Growth Opportunity 4-The SMB Sector

Growth Opportunity 5-Enterprise IoT Endpoints

Strategic Imperatives for EMM/UEM Providers



The Last Word

Legal Disclaimer



Appendix

List of Exhibits

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/m3sdhw/north_american?w=5





