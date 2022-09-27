North American Fall Protection Market Report 2022 Featuring Top 5 Players - 3M, Honeywell, MSA, Guardian, and FallTech

DUBLIN, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North American Fall Protection Market Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North American fall protection market generated $820.7 million in 2021.

It is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.9% to $993.8 million in 2026, driven by regulatory updates, growth resurgence in end-use industries, better end-user safety awareness, and greater adoption of improved fall protection equipment.

The top 5 participants in the market - 3M, Honeywell, MSA, Guardian, and FallTech - accounted for 68% to 78% of the total fall protection market revenue in 2021. Fall protection manufacturers are trying to gain market presence through Mergers and Acquisitions (M&As) as well as organic growth.

The construction industry accounted for 32.7% of the revenue in 2021 and is expected to remain a major end-user segment for fall protection equipment and services. Other major end-use industries are manufacturing (21.4%), telecom (13.4%), utilities (13%), and oil and gas (9.8%).

Wind energy is expected to witness the highest revenue growth with a CAGR of 6.3%. This is because of the large number of ongoing and expected on-shore and offshore wind farm projects in the region. According to the Bureau of Labor and Statistics (BLS), 'wind turbine service technician' is expected to be the second-fastest growing occupation in the US between 2020 and 2030.

Soft goods generated the highest revenue share of 41.6% in 2021. This segment is also expected to grow more than the average, given the high demand for soft goods in end-user industries, such as construction, manufacturing, and utilities. The higher adoption of soft goods is also because of the relatively cost-effective prices of soft goods.

The services segment is expected to witness high growth at a CAGR of 5.6%, driven by increasing end-user safety awareness, enhanced regulatory enforcements, and increasing investments in training facilities by major end-user industries to reduce fall injuries.

