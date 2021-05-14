North American Firefighter personal protective equipment (PPE) Market Report 2020: Revenues of $830.7 Million in 2019 - Forecast to 2024

DUBLIN, May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Stringent Regulations Driving North American Firefighter PPE Market, 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North American firefighter personal protective equipment (PPE) market generated revenues of $830.7 million in 2019. The high firefighting PPE adoption in North America resulted from stringent National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) regulations and higher adoption of technologically advanced PPE.



With the rise in a decontamination trend, manufacturers are increasingly developing firefighter PPE with enhanced washability features. Increasing wildland fires have propelled manufacturers to introduce products focusing on light weight and comfort for long-duration wear. The introduction of connected PPE is coupled with enhanced analytical capabilities to boost the growth of next-generation, technologically advanced PPE in the region.



The US dominated the market in 2019 with an 83.9% ($697.2 million) revenue market share in the region. Canada's firefighter PPE revenue was $133.5 million in 2019. Both the US and Canada have high penetration of voluntary firefighters, accounting for high acceptance of firefighter PPE at affordable prices.



The self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA) product segment is expected to have the highest technological innovation, with increasing adoption of telemetry, telecommunication, and global positioning systems (GPS). These add-on technologies are to improve performance and protect users from potential hazards. SCBA is expected to record the highest growth rate, at 2.9%, from 2019-2024.



Turnout gear innovations focus on developing lightweight turnout gear and introducing hoods to protect firefighters from carcinogenic particles while providing increased protection from thermal (heat) and fire glare and improved cleanability.



Among fire helmet categories, type A fire helmets are the most preferred because of the preference for traditional-style helmets. The type B jet-style helmet has a relatively low penetration rate. However, it is expected to witness higher adoption in the forecast period owing to better ergonomic fit, light weight, and better inherent protection of the neck.

Leather fire helmets are still in use in North America. However, their adoption rate is much lower than technologically advanced composite helmets constructed from lightweight polymers and other plastics, as well as metal (including brass, nickel, and aluminum) helmets.



Fire gloves commonly use polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE), e.g., TeflonTM for moisture control because it repels water and is heat resistant. Fire gloves with nano-polymers, which enable touch screen usage, are expected to gain prominence in the future. Leather fire gloves with better friction grip and puncture resistance are growing in popularity. Although rubber fire gloves provide 100% washability, they are becoming less popular because of their lower moisture control and fire protection compared to leather fire gloves.



In the fire boots category, leather fire boots inherently offer flexibility, resistance against chemicals, and superior cut protection compared to rubber boots, making them more acceptable than the latter. Lightweight, flexible, and military style fire boots are expected to drive future growth in this product segment.



Notable acquisitions and mergers include 3M and MSA's acquisitions of Scott Safety and Globe, respectively, in 2017.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the North American Firefighter PPE Market

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis-Firefighter PPE Market

Key Findings

Firefighter PPE Market Scope of Analysis

Firefighter PPE Market Segmentation

Key Growth Metrics for Firefighter PPE Market

Distribution Channels for Firefighter PPE Market

Growth Drivers for Firefighter PPE Market

Growth Restraints for Firefighter PPE Market

Forecast Assumptions-Firefighter PPE Market

Key Competitors for the Firefighter PPE Market

Market Trends-Firefighter PPE Market

Product and Technology Trends-Firefighter PPE Market

Cancer Risk Concerns-Mitigation Strategy, and Impact on the Firefighter PPE Market

Standards and Regulations-Firefighter PPE Market

Revenue Forecast and Growth Rate-Firefighter PPE Market

Revenue Forecast by Product-Firefighter PPE Market

Revenue Forecast by Country-Firefighter PPE Market

Revenue Forecast Analysis-Firefighter PPE Market

Competitive Environment-Firefighter PPE Market

Revenue Share-Firefighter PPE Market

Revenue Share Analysis-Firefighter PPE Market

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis-Fire Helmet

Key Growth Metrics for Fire Helmets

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast-Fire Helmet

Revenue Forecast by Country-Fire Helmet

Unit Shipment Forecast by Country-Fire Helmet

Percent Revenue Forecast by Product Type-Fire Helmet

Pricing Forecast Analysis-Fire Helmet

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Analysis-Fire Helmet

Competitive Environment-Fire Helmet

Revenue Share-Fire Helmet

Revenue Share Analysis-Fire Helmet

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis-SCBA

Key Growth Metrics for SCBA

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast-SCBA

Revenue Forecast by Country-SCBA

Unit Shipment Forecast by Country-SCBA

Pricing Forecast Analysis-SCBA

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Analysis-SCBA

Competitive Environment-SCBA

Revenue Share-SCBA

Revenue Share Analysis-SCBA

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis-Turnout Gear

Key Growth Metrics for Turnout Gear

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast-Turnout Gear

Revenue Forecast by Country-Turnout Gear

Unit Shipment Forecast by Country-Turnout Gear

Pricing Forecast Analysis-Turnout Gear

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Analysis-Turnout Gear

Competitive Environment-Turnout Gear

Revenue Share-Turnout Gear

Revenue Share Analysis-Turnout Gear

6. Growth Opportunity Analysis-Fire Gloves

Key Growth Metrics for Fire Gloves

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast-Fire Gloves

Revenue Forecast by Country-Fire Gloves

Unit Shipment Forecast by Country-Fire Gloves

Pricing Forecast Analysis-Fire Gloves

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Analysis-Fire Gloves

Competitive Environment-Fire Gloves

Revenue Share-Fire Gloves

Revenue Share Analysis-Fire Gloves

7. Growth Opportunity Analysis-Fire Boots

Key Growth Metrics for Fire Boots

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast-Fire Boots

Revenue Forecast by Country-Fire Boots

Unit Shipment Forecast by Country-Fire Boots

Percent Revenue Forecast by Product Type-Fire Boots

Pricing Forecast Analysis-Fire Boots

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Analysis-Fire Boots

Competitive Environment-Fire Boots

Revenue Share-Fire Boots

Revenue Share Analysis-Fire Boots

8. Growth Opportunity Universe-Firefighter PPE Market

Growth Opportunity 1: Technological Innovation and Data Analytics in Firefighting to Drive Future Growth

Growth Opportunity 2: Stringent NFPA Requirements to Boost the Growth of Firefighter PPE Market

9. Appendix

