North American Firefighter personal protective equipment (PPE) Market Report 2020: Revenues of $830.7 Million in 2019 - Forecast to 2024
May 14, 2021, 08:45 ET
DUBLIN, May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Stringent Regulations Driving North American Firefighter PPE Market, 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The North American firefighter personal protective equipment (PPE) market generated revenues of $830.7 million in 2019. The high firefighting PPE adoption in North America resulted from stringent National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) regulations and higher adoption of technologically advanced PPE.
With the rise in a decontamination trend, manufacturers are increasingly developing firefighter PPE with enhanced washability features. Increasing wildland fires have propelled manufacturers to introduce products focusing on light weight and comfort for long-duration wear. The introduction of connected PPE is coupled with enhanced analytical capabilities to boost the growth of next-generation, technologically advanced PPE in the region.
The US dominated the market in 2019 with an 83.9% ($697.2 million) revenue market share in the region. Canada's firefighter PPE revenue was $133.5 million in 2019. Both the US and Canada have high penetration of voluntary firefighters, accounting for high acceptance of firefighter PPE at affordable prices.
The self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA) product segment is expected to have the highest technological innovation, with increasing adoption of telemetry, telecommunication, and global positioning systems (GPS). These add-on technologies are to improve performance and protect users from potential hazards. SCBA is expected to record the highest growth rate, at 2.9%, from 2019-2024.
Turnout gear innovations focus on developing lightweight turnout gear and introducing hoods to protect firefighters from carcinogenic particles while providing increased protection from thermal (heat) and fire glare and improved cleanability.
Among fire helmet categories, type A fire helmets are the most preferred because of the preference for traditional-style helmets. The type B jet-style helmet has a relatively low penetration rate. However, it is expected to witness higher adoption in the forecast period owing to better ergonomic fit, light weight, and better inherent protection of the neck.
Leather fire helmets are still in use in North America. However, their adoption rate is much lower than technologically advanced composite helmets constructed from lightweight polymers and other plastics, as well as metal (including brass, nickel, and aluminum) helmets.
Fire gloves commonly use polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE), e.g., TeflonTM for moisture control because it repels water and is heat resistant. Fire gloves with nano-polymers, which enable touch screen usage, are expected to gain prominence in the future. Leather fire gloves with better friction grip and puncture resistance are growing in popularity. Although rubber fire gloves provide 100% washability, they are becoming less popular because of their lower moisture control and fire protection compared to leather fire gloves.
In the fire boots category, leather fire boots inherently offer flexibility, resistance against chemicals, and superior cut protection compared to rubber boots, making them more acceptable than the latter. Lightweight, flexible, and military style fire boots are expected to drive future growth in this product segment.
Notable acquisitions and mergers include 3M and MSA's acquisitions of Scott Safety and Globe, respectively, in 2017.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the North American Firefighter PPE Market
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis-Firefighter PPE Market
- Key Findings
- Firefighter PPE Market Scope of Analysis
- Firefighter PPE Market Segmentation
- Key Growth Metrics for Firefighter PPE Market
- Distribution Channels for Firefighter PPE Market
- Growth Drivers for Firefighter PPE Market
- Growth Restraints for Firefighter PPE Market
- Forecast Assumptions-Firefighter PPE Market
- Key Competitors for the Firefighter PPE Market
- Market Trends-Firefighter PPE Market
- Product and Technology Trends-Firefighter PPE Market
- Cancer Risk Concerns-Mitigation Strategy, and Impact on the Firefighter PPE Market
- Standards and Regulations-Firefighter PPE Market
- Revenue Forecast and Growth Rate-Firefighter PPE Market
- Revenue Forecast by Product-Firefighter PPE Market
- Revenue Forecast by Country-Firefighter PPE Market
- Revenue Forecast Analysis-Firefighter PPE Market
- Competitive Environment-Firefighter PPE Market
- Revenue Share-Firefighter PPE Market
- Revenue Share Analysis-Firefighter PPE Market
3. Growth Opportunity Analysis-Fire Helmet
- Key Growth Metrics for Fire Helmets
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast-Fire Helmet
- Revenue Forecast by Country-Fire Helmet
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Country-Fire Helmet
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Product Type-Fire Helmet
- Pricing Forecast Analysis-Fire Helmet
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Analysis-Fire Helmet
- Competitive Environment-Fire Helmet
- Revenue Share-Fire Helmet
- Revenue Share Analysis-Fire Helmet
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis-SCBA
- Key Growth Metrics for SCBA
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast-SCBA
- Revenue Forecast by Country-SCBA
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Country-SCBA
- Pricing Forecast Analysis-SCBA
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Analysis-SCBA
- Competitive Environment-SCBA
- Revenue Share-SCBA
- Revenue Share Analysis-SCBA
5. Growth Opportunity Analysis-Turnout Gear
- Key Growth Metrics for Turnout Gear
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast-Turnout Gear
- Revenue Forecast by Country-Turnout Gear
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Country-Turnout Gear
- Pricing Forecast Analysis-Turnout Gear
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Analysis-Turnout Gear
- Competitive Environment-Turnout Gear
- Revenue Share-Turnout Gear
- Revenue Share Analysis-Turnout Gear
6. Growth Opportunity Analysis-Fire Gloves
- Key Growth Metrics for Fire Gloves
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast-Fire Gloves
- Revenue Forecast by Country-Fire Gloves
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Country-Fire Gloves
- Pricing Forecast Analysis-Fire Gloves
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Analysis-Fire Gloves
- Competitive Environment-Fire Gloves
- Revenue Share-Fire Gloves
- Revenue Share Analysis-Fire Gloves
7. Growth Opportunity Analysis-Fire Boots
- Key Growth Metrics for Fire Boots
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast-Fire Boots
- Revenue Forecast by Country-Fire Boots
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Country-Fire Boots
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Product Type-Fire Boots
- Pricing Forecast Analysis-Fire Boots
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Analysis-Fire Boots
- Competitive Environment-Fire Boots
- Revenue Share-Fire Boots
- Revenue Share Analysis-Fire Boots
8. Growth Opportunity Universe-Firefighter PPE Market
- Growth Opportunity 1: Technological Innovation and Data Analytics in Firefighting to Drive Future Growth
- Growth Opportunity 2: Stringent NFPA Requirements to Boost the Growth of Firefighter PPE Market
9. Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4uud80
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Related Links
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article