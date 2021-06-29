North American Generator Sets Market Report 2021: Opportunity in Focusing on IoT-as-a-Service to Enable Actionable Intelligence for Generators

DUBLIN, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Digital Transformation is Powering the North American Generator Sets Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The overall research objective is to analyze the factors that affect the growth of the North American generator sets market.

In this research service, the publisher reviews the rising need for generator sets in light of the growing demand for power. Rising customer awareness has also opened up opportunities for diesel and gas generators over the past 10 years.

In addition, the growing adoption of digital solutions for resource management, remote monitoring, and asset control is driving the need for reliable power sources, which will boost the demand for generators during the forecast period.

Restraints include the intense competition from the rental market and the limited economic activity due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The study also addresses current and future market opportunities in North America and examines challenges that participants can face in this highly competitive scenario.

The study also provides insight into the key measures generator manufacturers need to take to be able to meet their most important corporate goal - the ability to offer an enhanced customer experience and boost overall customer satisfaction.

Report Aims

Monitor market status

Understand industry challenges

Evaluate factors that drive spending

Gauge market trends

Discover opportunities across different industries and business sizes

Key Topics Covered:

Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Generator Sets Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Growth Opportunity Analysis, Generator Sets Market

Scope of Analysis

Market Segmentation

Key Competitors

Key Growth Metrics

Distribution Channels

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Power Range

Revenue Forecast by End User

Revenue Forecast by Application

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast Analysis by End User

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Application

Unit Shipment Forecast by Power Range

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis

Competitive Environment

Revenue Share of Top Participants

Revenue Share of Top Participants' Analysis

Growth Opportunity Analysis, Gas Generator Sets Market

Key Growth Metrics

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Power Range

Revenue Forecast by End User

Revenue Forecast by Application

Unit Shipment Forecast by Power Range

Forecast Analysis

Growth Opportunity Analysis, Diesel Generator Sets Market

Key Growth Metrics

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Power Range

Revenue Forecast by End User

Revenue Forecast by Application

Unit Shipment Forecast by Power Range

Forecast Analysis

Growth Opportunity Universe, Generator Sets Market

Growth Opportunity 1 - Focusing on IoT-as-a-Service to Enable Actionable Intelligence for Generators

Growth Opportunity 2 - Targeting Critical End-user Segments to Increase Market Penetration

Growth Opportunity 3 - Digital Marketing for Transformed Sales Processes

Next Steps

