North American Household and Personal Care Surfactants Markets, 2019-2023: Opportunities in Manufacturer Distributor Partnerships & Demand for 100% Natural Products
Sep 11, 2019, 13:45 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North American Surfactants Market for Household and Personal Care, Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In this research, the North American surfactants market for household and personal care is explored in detail with emphasis on key growth factors across end-use segments, regional market trends, technology, and product innovations.
There is a growing demand for natural, sulfate- and amide-free household and personal care products in North America due to awareness of health and wellness among the older and younger population. Moreover, the regulations on synthetic surfactant manufacturing are stricter on account of the higher environmental impact of synthetic products. This has increased the need for sustainable solutions, for example, products derived from natural ingredients. It has put excessive pressure on manufacturers to focus on research and development activities in the natural-based product segment.
Demand for sugar surfactants is on the rise, as they offer superior cleaning efficiency and better compatibility with synthetic co-surfactants compared to other natural surfactants. Hence, the development of new formulations using sugar-based surfactants is expected to be the future of the surfactant industry. Moreover, sugar surfactants are mild and do not irritate the skin, eyes, and mucous membranes. Therefore, they are an attractive choice of surfactant for personal care products, especially for facial care products.
Furthermore, consumers today are highly aware of the sustainability of ingredients used in household and personal care products and their impact on the environment. They hold strong opinions against personal care products with synthetic ingredients, as they want to avoid exposure to harsh chemicals. Moreover, consumer awareness is seen to be reshaping market dynamics. The overspreading of this trend has led to consumers being sceptical toward marketing claims and demanding full transparency on the raw materials used, their sourcing methods, and sustainability practices.
The regulatory environment is getting more stringent nowadays and this is expected to offer a significant threat to the household and personal care surfactants market. Regulatory incentives are likely to be the most efficient method to improve the market for natural surfactants. Surfactant manufacturers believe that supportive and flexible regulatory incentives (e.g., tax cuts) for commercial-scale manufacture of natural surfactants are necessary. Additionally, regulatory incentives would attract the market entry of newer participants in the segment of the natural surfactants.
Key Issues Addressed
- What are the trends in major product types and end-use sectors in the surfactants market space?
- What are the major regulatory trends in the household and personal care markets?
- What are the key factors driving and restricting growth in this market?
- What are the trends in technology development?
- Which are the key market participants in the surfactants market space?
- What are the regional trends in the market?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- CEO's Perspective
2. Market Overview
- Market Definitions
- Personal Care End-use Segments
- Household Care End-use Segments
- Geographic Scope
- Key Questions this Study will Answer
- Product Definitions
- Raw Material Definitions
- Household Care Industry Evolution
- Product Trends
3. Forecasts and Trends - Total Surfactants Market for Household and Personal Care
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Forecast Assumptions
- Revenue Forecast
- Unit Shipment Forecast
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Pricing Trends
- Pricing Trends Discussion
- Market Regulations
- Percent Revenue by End-use Industry
- Revenue Forecast by End-use Industry
- Unit Shipment Forecast by End-use Industry
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion by End-use Industry
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Source
- Revenue Forecast by Source
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Source
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion by Source
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Product Type
- Revenue Forecast by Product Type
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Product Type
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion by Product Type
- Market Share
- Market Share Analysis
4. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Manufacturer Distributor Partnerships
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Demand for 100% Natural Products
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
5. Surfactants Market for Household Care Analysis
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Revenue Forecast
- Unit Shipment Forecast
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Market Trends
- Market Growth Levers
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Source
- Revenue Forecast by Source
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Source
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion by Source
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Product Type
- Revenue Forecast by Product Type
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Product Type
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast by Product Type
6. Surfactants Market for Personal Care Analysis
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Revenue Forecast
- Unit Shipment Forecast
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Market Growth Levers
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Source
- Revenue Forecast by Source
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Source
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast by Source Discussion
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Product Type
- Revenue Forecast by Product Type
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Product Type
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast by Product Type Discussion
- Percent Revenue Forecast by End Use
- Revenue Forecast by End Use
- Unit Shipment Forecast by End Use
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion by End Use
