North American Laser Hair Removal Market: Growth of 34.4% Forecast Between 2020 and 2026

DUBLIN, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North America Laser Hair Removal Market By Laser Type (Diode Laser, Nd:YAG Laser and Alexandrite Laser), By End Use (Beauty Clinics, Dermatology Clinics and Home Use), By Country, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North America Laser Hair Removal Market is expected to witness market growth of 34.4% CAGR during the forecast period (2020-2026).



A medical procedure that utilizes a concentrated beam of light (laser) to destroy undesirable hair is known as laser hair removal. A laser emits a light that is absorbed by the pigment (melanin) in the hair at the time of the hair removal process. During this process, the light energy is transformed to heat, which destroys the tube-shaped sacs within the skin (hair follicles) that generate hairs. This damage can limit or delay further hair growth.



The procedure of hair removal through exposure to pulses of laser light that eradicate the hair follicle is termed laser hair removal. It is considered as a type of laser device to destroy a person's body hair in beauty spas and hospitals around the world. The growth of the market is anticipated to be fuelled by the rising demand for non-invasive hair removal methods. Moreover, the market growth is also boosted by technological developments such as the advent of ultra-technology.



Moreover, the increasing market growth is credited to the increasing beauty awareness specifically among women. In addition to it, a similar kind of trend can also be witnessed among the male population as they are increasingly opting for different types of grooming products. This factor is estimated to further boost the demand. In the next few years, the demand for non-invasive treatments for hair removal like laser treatment is expected to increase due to its advantages like accuracy and saving time & money. The demand for personal non-invasive grooming treatments is expected to increase as the majority of hair removal devices can be utilized at home.



Based on Laser Type, the market is segmented into Diode Laser, Nd:YAG Laser and Alexandrite Laser. Based on End Use, the market is segmented into Beauty Clinics, Dermatology Clinics and Home Use. Based on countries, the market is segmented into U.S., Mexico, Canada, and Rest of North America.



The US market dominated the North America Nd:YAG Laser Market by Country in 2019, thereby, achieving a market value of $68.4 million by 2026. The Canada market is experiencing a CAGR of 38% during (2020 - 2026). Additionally, The Mexico market is expected to witness a CAGR of 36.8% during (2020 - 2026).



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Cutera, Inc., Bausch Health Companies, Inc., Candela Medical Corporation, Lumenis Ltd. (XIO Group), Cynosure, LLC, Alma Lasers Ltd., Lutronic Corporation, Viora, Inc., Sciton, Inc., and Lynton Lasers Ltd.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Laser Type

Diode Laser

Nd:YAG Laser

Alexandrite Laser

By End Use

Beauty Clinics

Dermatology Clinics

Home Use

By Country

US

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology



Chapter 2. Market Overview



Chapter 3. Recent Developments in Laser Hair Removal Market - Global



Chapter 4. North America Laser Hair Removal Market by Laser Type



Chapter 5. North America Laser Hair Removal Market by End Use



Chapter 6. North America Laser Hair Removal Market by Country

Chapter 7. Company Profiles

