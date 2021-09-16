North American Logistics and Transportation Markets Report 2021: Operational Delays with Resource Shortages, Cloud Digital Platforms for Smart Operations, Commercial Fleet Electrification

DUBLIN, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The North American Logistics and Transportation Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study analyzes the logistics and transportation industry's value to the North American economy in terms of growth outlook and freight volumes by different modes of transportation.

The research identifies key trends, factors, growth drivers, and growth restraints reshaping the operating grounds of the industry and examines its shift in focus to non-container port developments and strategic investments for manufacturing footprints to ensure nearshoring and overcome tariff pressure by capitalizing on the USMCA.

The COVID-19 pandemic has left its footprint on most industries across regions; the North American logistics and transportation industry is no different. This industry is critical for economic activity, a point more evident than ever in these unprecedented times.

The North American logistics and transportation industry is complex and fragmented with small and medium-sized service providers. Operational inefficiencies are a key challenge to the industry, where manual errors, operational missteps, and uninformed decisions can create havoc and damage customer relationships because of delayed shipments, loss in productivity, and reduced profit. The pandemic further exposes these limitations and drives industry participants to rethink their operational risk strategies for future resilience.

The emergence of omnichannel and on-demand business models creates opportunities for eRetail, trucking, and last mile delivery service providers to perform under pressure and recover from supply and demand shocks. Digital transformation is in full swing among the major logistics and transportation companies in North America.

Inter- and intraregional trade complexity, supply chain bottlenecks, and the eCommerce industry's exponential growth lead to the industry's continuous demand for digital technology service providers to offer innovative solutions that support near zero-defect process automation and enable seamless communication among industry participants to make informed and on-the-spot decisions to mitigate operational risks.

In the medium to long term, the United States-Mexico-Canada (USMCA) trade agreement as well as President Biden administration's strategic investment plan in logistics infrastructure development and focus on green initiatives in the United States are expected to drive the North American logistics and transportation industry growth.

The increased import activity with traces of economic rebound, coupled with labor shortage in maritime ports, has resulted in the pileup of shipping containers in major North American ports. Freight capacity reservation delays and premium spot rates due to port congestion, operational delays, and resource shortages are likely to continue in the medium term.

The adoption of digital technologies powered by blockchain, analytics, and artificial intelligence to create customer-focused solutions can enable logistics companies to synchronize data in real time for effective asset and working capital management.

The study also highlights key digital disruptions that offer intelligent operating platforms to logistics industry participants to alleviate operational inefficiencies as well as covers the importance of a strategic partner ecosystem for a new generation of services delivering growth opportunities with future-proof connected logistics solutions.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the North American Logistics and Transportation Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Environment

NA Logistics and Transportation Industry-Sector Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Contribution

US Logistics and Transportation Industry Outlook

Canadian Logistics and Transportation Industry Outlook

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Key Questions Addressed

NA Logistics and Transportation Industry-Sector GDP Contribution

US Economy Outlook

Canadian Economy Outlook

US-Canada Transborder Freight Transportation

Key Maritime Container Ports in North America

Air Freight Transportation in North America

Key Cargo Airports in North America

Growth Drivers for the NA Logistics and Transportation Industry

Growth Restraints for the NA Logistics and Transportation Industry

4. Key Trends

Key Trends in the NA Logistics and Transportation Industry

Operational Delays with Resource Shortages

Cloud Digital Platforms for Smart Operations

USMCA Drives Manufacturing Investment in the US and Mexico

Non-container Port Developments

Commercial Fleet Electrification

5. Key Digital Disruptions

Key Digital Disruptions in the NA Logistics and Transportation Industry

Blockchain Technology for Digital Provenance

IoT for Operational Intelligence

IoT-Application Areas in the NA Logistics and Transportation Industry

Connected Truck Telematics Market in North America

Success Factors for IoT as a Solution

Digital Freight Forwarding Platform

Digital Freight Forwarding for Simplified Shipping

Robotics Systems-Reliable Labor for Warehouse Operations

Traits of the Future Warehouse

AI in Freight Transportation

AI for Asset Predictive Maintenance

Autonomous Vehicles in Road Freight Transportation

Strategic Partnerships Growth with Truck Modernizing Efforts

Future of NA Logistics and Transportation Operations

6. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Digital Business Solutions for Smart Logistics Operations

Growth Opportunity 2: Partner Ecosystem for End-to-end Process Transparency and Real-time Transportation Visibility

Growth Opportunity 3: Modernization of Fleets and Intralogistics Solutions for Resource Optimization

7. Next Steps

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1xvcaq

