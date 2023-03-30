North American Military Drone Market's Dominant Export Of Military UAVs Worldwide Is Booming

FinancialNewsMedia.com News Commentary

PALM BEACH, Fla., March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Military UAV Drone market just keeps expanding with seemingly no end in sight! The growing use of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) in the defense and security industry for several applications such as surveying, mapping, transportation, combat operations, and monitoring will fuel the demand for military UAVs in the coming years. The rise in defense expenditure of various countries to procure modernized & technologically advanced military drones/UAVs for intensified combat capability is expected to support market growth across the globe. The adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) is modernizing military drone technologies by picking targets autonomously with precision. A report from Fortune Business Insights projects that the global military drone market size was valued at USD 10.25 billion in 2021 and is projected to grow from USD 11.73 billion in 2022 to USD 30.86 billion by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 14.82% during the forecast period. The report said: "Drone technology has witnessed strong growth in the past years due to continuous research & development and innovation enhancing the capabilities. The numerous drones are incorporated with modern sensors, LiDAR, GNSS, high-tech cameras, and thermal, and infrared imaging systems. The most advanced drones are equipped with multiple sensor systems such as communication intelligence sensors, and air-to-air missiles, and a global system for mobile communication (GSM). Active companies in the markets this week include: EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EH), Epazz, Inc. (OTCPK: EPAZ), Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS), Mobilicom Limited (NASDAQ: MOB), Raytheon Technologies (NYSE: RTX).

Fortune Business Insights continued: "Nowadays, the most advanced unmanned aerial vehicles can carry several payloads attached to large sensors and internal weapons bay. Artificial intelligence (AI) is being adopted commercially for autonomous flight systems for high-altitude military UAVs. This is expected to predict well for the global military drone market growth in the forthcoming years. The weapon payload includes missile and guided bomb units. The air force, navy, army, and other security agencies have been using unmanned aerial vehicles for applications such as transportation and logistics for the past few years. The increase in demand for logistics and transportation is projected to fuel the market growth in the coming years."

Epazz, Inc. (OTCPK: EPAZ) BREAKING NEWS: Epazz Holdings: ZenaDrone, Inc. 1000 AI Predictive Received a Letter of Support from the US Air Force for Drone Cargo Delivery and Intent to Use ZenaDrone 1000 Platform- Epazz Inc., a mission-critical provider of drone technology, blockchain mobile apps and cloud-based business software solutions, announced this week that ZenaDrone, Inc. received a letter of support from U.S. Air Force to use ZenaDrone 1000 for drone cargo delivery, which includes blood transport. ZenaDrone is invited to work with the U.S. Air Force at an overseas base to test the ZenaDrone 1000 platform under battlefield conditions. ZenaDrone will be assigned a team from the base to conduct the test.

Over the past couple of months, ZenaDrone 1000 has been presented and showcased in front of the U.S. military. The company has been getting traction from the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Army. This test will be the first time ZenaDrone will be actively used in a military environment. Additionally, the test allows ZenaDrone to move to Technology Readiness Level 7 (TRL). Technology readiness levels (TRLs) are methods for estimating the maturity of technologies during the acquisition phase of a program. TLR's are measured on a scale of 1 to 9 with 9 being the most mature technology.

ZenaDrone is now qualified to submit a Phase II SBIR grant for external funding of this cargo delivery solution. Phase II SBIR grants are generally up to $1.2 million for a two-year period and a nondilutive source of funding. This will be the second direct to Phase II project for ZenaDrone 1000.

CEO Shaun Passley, Ph.D., said, "We are excited to see ZenaDrone 1000 the subject of so much attention in multiple military branches. The Air Force clearly sees value in this platform and is pushing the envelope of new testing to find out the extent of its capabilities. We are anxious to receive critical feedback from the Air Force as we transition to mass production operations. We are currently in the process of evaluating a number of suitable sites while balancing the potential commercial uses. We also hope shareholders see how we are trying to move the technology forward through the use of nondilutive funding sources."

Read these full press releases and more news for Epazz at: https://www.epazz.com/press-room/

Other recent developments in the markets of note include

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EH), the world's leading autonomous aerial vehicle ("AAV") technology platform company, recently announced that its EH216 passenger-grade AAV has completed its first passenger-carrying autonomous flight demonstration within Japan, which also marks the first passenger-carrying flight for an autonomous eVTOL aircraft in Japan. Today, the EH216 flew with two passengers and no pilot onboard for a trip along the stunningly beautiful coastline of Tanoura Beach in Oita city, under the approval of the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism ("MLIT") of Japan.

Sato Kiichiro, Mayor of Oita, Oita Prefecture, Japan, attended the event and delivered a speech saying, "Last July, EH216 completed its Japan's first point-to-point trial flight in Oita, receiving overwhelming responses. Today, EH216 takes on the challenge of passenger-carrying flight here, and I am very pleased to witness this moment. I hope that today's passenger-carrying flight test will accelerate autonomous aerial vehicles to take a further step toward practical use cases, so that this industry full of opportunities could be in full swing."

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS), a Technology Company in the Defense, National Security and Global Markets and industry-leading provider of high-performance, jet-powered unmanned aerial systems, recently announced that it is further increasing its UK-based capability by the addition of key, seasoned engineering and programme/project management personnel highly experienced in jet UAS / Drone systems.

Stacey Rock, President of the Kratos Turbine Technology Division, said, "This strategic and tactical decision and action we have taken helps position Kratos to be a part of key uncrewed aircraft system programs here in the UK and abroad. We're excited about this expansion and strengthening of our technical and programme team in this rapidly growing global defence focus arena. Joining us and supplementing the team are two experienced defence personnel who, between them, have 50+ years of successful complex programme delivery experience within the uncrewed systems arena and an unrivalled understanding of the development and delivery of uncrewed aerial systems."

Mobilicom Limited (NASDAQ: MOB), a provider of cybersecurity and robust solutions for drones and robotics, recently announced that it has been selected to represent the uncrewed autonomous systems (UAS) industry at the Association for Uncrewed Vehicle Systems International's (AUVSI) Hill Day in Washington DC on March 22, 2023. Mobilicom is a member of the AUVSI Cybersecurity Working Group.

Engaging in face-to-face meetings with policymakers, Mobilicom will present the critical importance of cybersecurity for the drone industry's evolution and for the safety of UAS users including in military and civilian use cases. The aim of these meetings is to support laws and regulations that allow and encourage the deployment of uncrewed and autonomous systems to better serve business, society, and defense.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE: RTX) recently delivered all 23 contracted Joint Precision Approach and Landing Systems low-rate production units to the U.S. Navy on time or ahead of schedule.

JPALS is a software-based GPS navigation and precision approach landing system that guides aircraft onto carriers and amphibious assault ships regardless of sea state or weather conditions, bolstering safety and operational capability. It is integrated on the F-35 and was recently sold to the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force.

"This is a significant milestone for the JPALS team and highlights the incredible efforts of hundreds of our teammates over the past decade who developed and now have fully delivered these critical systems that our Warfighters and International Partners need," said Capt. Kevin Watkins, program manager for Naval Air Traffic Management Systems (PMA-213) at the Naval Air Systems Command. "This team overcame many barriers over the past several years, successfully achieving the required outcome to deliver all of the capabilities needed, on time and affordably."

