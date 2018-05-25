North American Mobile Enterprise Applications Report 2018: Pervasive Use of Mobile Worker Apps is Driving Digital Transformation, Employee Productivity, and Customer Engagement

The future success of North American businesses rests in large part on their ability to truly mobilize their employees. Smartphones and tablets are not enough--It is the application software those devices enable that increasingly makes the difference between winners and losers in a high stakes economy driven by an ever more demanding customer base. This study examines the results of the publisher's 2018 Mobile Enterprise Applications Survey of North American purchase decision-makers.

As such, it:

1. Measures the current use of, and future decision-making behavior toward, mobile worker applications2. Uncovers preferences and plans around a number of related mobility topics and issues in the workplace3. Includes specific focus on three complex app categories: mobilized sales force automation, mobile workforce management (field service management), and mobile asset tracking

The questions in this survey largely refer to internal mobile business applications, i.e., those software apps that are deployed to mobile workers. These are also called Business-to-Employee (B2E) software applications.

Mobile worker apps allow employees real-time anywhere access to- and exchange of - information, collaboration and guidance. Companies justify their increasing investment in these software apps by pointing to the hard-dollar business impacts of increased efficiency and productivity and to enhanced customer engagement and employee satisfaction. As these survey results illustrate, mobile worker app needs are increasing in frequency and scope. This requires an app selection process that can encompass a widening range of variables, participants, and expectations that both app providers and app users should be aware of as development and purchase decisions are made.

Major challenges for mobile worker app users and vendors include: 1) Neutralizing user concerns regarding data security, 2) Optimizing growth with the proper balance between app management and app usability, 3) Determining which new capabilities and technologies to incorporate and when to do so, 4) Choosing the right partners in order to improve capabilities and/or open up new markets, and 5) Making informed decisions when choosing between packaged vs. customized solutions.

Key Issues Addressed:

How pervasive are mobile worker apps in today's North American business sector? What are the near-term growth opportunities in the mobile worker applications market for today's providers?

What positive business impacts are users of mobile worker apps experiencing? What types of barriers prevent adoption of these solutions?

Which parties are typically involved in the application selection and deployment process? What types of external mobility partners if any are utilized in this process? What criteria are used to select these partners?

What criteria are most often used to select a specific mobile worker app? What is most popular-packaged third-party apps or fully customized solutions? Which delivery system is preferred cloud or on-premise?

How do today's businesses characterize their current mobile worker app strategies - slagging, cutting-edge, or on par with their peers?

Is unauthorized mobile worker app use viewed as a problem? Which software application metrics are currently tracked by companies?

What is the level of interest in incorporating newer technologies such as wearables and artificial intelligence (AI)?

What are users reporting regarding more complex mobile worker apps (such as mobilized field service management and mobile sales force automation solutions)in terms of customer satisfaction, expansion plans, business benefits, preferred mobile form factor, etc.?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Research Objectives and Methodology

Research Objectives

Research Methodology

Sample Distribution

Definition of Mobile Business Applications

3. Today's Mobile Worker Apps-An Overview

Percent of Employees Using Company-approved or Company-provided Mobile Apps

Users of Mobile Worker Apps, by Title

Current and Planned Deployment of Mobile Software Applications for Employees

Pros for Providing Mobile Apps to Employees

Cons Against Providing Mobile Apps to Employees

Mobile Worker App Strategy Compared to Competitors'

4. The Devices Supporting Mobile Worker Apps

Company-Owned Mobile Devices-Types Currently Issued

Company-Owned Mobile Devices-Types of OS Supported

Support of BYOD

Personally-Owned Mobile Devices-Types Currently Supported

Personally-Owned Mobile Devices-Types of OS Supported

Deployment/Plans for Smart Glasses

Deployment/Plans for Smart Watches

5. Securing Mobile Worker Apps

Employee Use of Unauthorized Mobile Apps

App Metrics Tracked

Current and Planned Usage of Enterprise Mobility Management Platform

Barriers to Enterprise Mobility Management

6. Insights for Mobility Partners

Key Parties in the Mobile App Decision Process

Preferred Strategic Partners

Preferred Strategic Partners by Organization Size

Partner Selection Criteria

Preferred Type of Mobile Business App

App Selection Criteria

Cloud vs. On-premise Mobile Apps Implementation

Barriers to Cloud-based Mobile Apps

7. Major Mobile Worker App Categories

Major Mobile Apps Being Used Today

Use of Mobile Workforce Management Solutions

Use of Mobile Sales Force Automation Solutions

Use of Mobile Asset Tracking Solutions

Tactics to Encourage App Usage

Value of Tracking on Single Portal

8. Mobile Workforce Management Apps

Definition of Mobile Workforce Management Applications

Companies Providing Field Services

Deployment Plans for Mobile Workforce Management Apps

Mobile Workforce Management Solution Implementation-How It Occurred

MWM Top Business Impacts

MWM Satisfaction

MWM Types of Mobile Devices

MWM Deployment/Plans Regarding Artificial Intelligence

MWM Barriers to Implementation-No Plans (Disinterested)

MWM Barriers to Implementation-Planners

9. Mobilized Sales Force Automation Solutions

Definition of Mobilized Sales Force Automation Solutions

Percentage of Businesses with Field Sales Personnel

MSFA Deployment/Plans

MSFA Types of Implementation

MSFA Top Business Impacts

MSFA Level of Satisfaction

MSFA Types of Devices

MSFA Deployment/Plans Regarding Artificial Intelligence

MSFA Barriers-No Plans (Disinterested)

MSFA Barriers-Plans to Introduce

10. Mobile Asset Tracking Solutions

Definition of Mobile Asset Tracking Solutions

Percentage of Businesses with Moveable Assets in Field

Current Level of Asset Tracking Need

MAT Deployment/Plans

MAT Types of Implementation

MAT Top Business Impacts

MAT Level of Satisfaction

Future MAT Needs

MAT Barriers-No Plans (Disinterested)

MAT Barriers-Plans to Introduce

11. Demographics

Respondents Profile

12. The Last Word

The Last Word

Legal Disclaimer

13. Appendix



