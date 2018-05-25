North American Mobile Enterprise Applications Report 2018: Pervasive Use of Mobile Worker Apps is Driving Digital Transformation, Employee Productivity, and Customer Engagement

DUBLIN, May 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "North American Mobile Enterprise Applications, 2018 - A Survey of Customer Preferences, Plans and Impacts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The future success of North American businesses rests in large part on their ability to truly mobilize their employees. Smartphones and tablets are not enough--It is the application software those devices enable that increasingly makes the difference between winners and losers in a high stakes economy driven by an ever more demanding customer base. This study examines the results of the publisher's 2018 Mobile Enterprise Applications Survey of North American purchase decision-makers.
As such, it:
1. Measures the current use of, and future decision-making behavior toward, mobile worker applications2. Uncovers preferences and plans around a number of related mobility topics and issues in the workplace3. Includes specific focus on three complex app categories: mobilized sales force automation, mobile workforce management (field service management), and mobile asset tracking
The questions in this survey largely refer to internal mobile business applications, i.e., those software apps that are deployed to mobile workers. These are also called Business-to-Employee (B2E) software applications.
Mobile worker apps allow employees real-time anywhere access to- and exchange of - information, collaboration and guidance. Companies justify their increasing investment in these software apps by pointing to the hard-dollar business impacts of increased efficiency and productivity and to enhanced customer engagement and employee satisfaction. As these survey results illustrate, mobile worker app needs are increasing in frequency and scope. This requires an app selection process that can encompass a widening range of variables, participants, and expectations that both app providers and app users should be aware of as development and purchase decisions are made.
Major challenges for mobile worker app users and vendors include: 1) Neutralizing user concerns regarding data security, 2) Optimizing growth with the proper balance between app management and app usability, 3) Determining which new capabilities and technologies to incorporate and when to do so, 4) Choosing the right partners in order to improve capabilities and/or open up new markets, and 5) Making informed decisions when choosing between packaged vs. customized solutions.
Key Issues Addressed:
- How pervasive are mobile worker apps in today's North American business sector? What are the near-term growth opportunities in the mobile worker applications market for today's providers?
- What positive business impacts are users of mobile worker apps experiencing? What types of barriers prevent adoption of these solutions?
- Which parties are typically involved in the application selection and deployment process? What types of external mobility partners if any are utilized in this process? What criteria are used to select these partners?
- What criteria are most often used to select a specific mobile worker app? What is most popular-packaged third-party apps or fully customized solutions? Which delivery system is preferred cloud or on-premise?
- How do today's businesses characterize their current mobile worker app strategies - slagging, cutting-edge, or on par with their peers?
- Is unauthorized mobile worker app use viewed as a problem? Which software application metrics are currently tracked by companies?
- What is the level of interest in incorporating newer technologies such as wearables and artificial intelligence (AI)?
- What are users reporting regarding more complex mobile worker apps (such as mobilized field service management and mobile sales force automation solutions)in terms of customer satisfaction, expansion plans, business benefits, preferred mobile form factor, etc.?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Research Objectives and Methodology
- Research Objectives
- Research Methodology
- Sample Distribution
- Definition of Mobile Business Applications
3. Today's Mobile Worker Apps-An Overview
- Percent of Employees Using Company-approved or Company-provided Mobile Apps
- Users of Mobile Worker Apps, by Title
- Current and Planned Deployment of Mobile Software Applications for Employees
- Pros for Providing Mobile Apps to Employees
- Cons Against Providing Mobile Apps to Employees
- Mobile Worker App Strategy Compared to Competitors'
4. The Devices Supporting Mobile Worker Apps
- Company-Owned Mobile Devices-Types Currently Issued
- Company-Owned Mobile Devices-Types of OS Supported
- Support of BYOD
- Personally-Owned Mobile Devices-Types Currently Supported
- Personally-Owned Mobile Devices-Types of OS Supported
- Deployment/Plans for Smart Glasses
- Deployment/Plans for Smart Watches
5. Securing Mobile Worker Apps
- Employee Use of Unauthorized Mobile Apps
- App Metrics Tracked
- Current and Planned Usage of Enterprise Mobility Management Platform
- Barriers to Enterprise Mobility Management
6. Insights for Mobility Partners
- Key Parties in the Mobile App Decision Process
- Preferred Strategic Partners
- Preferred Strategic Partners by Organization Size
- Partner Selection Criteria
- Preferred Type of Mobile Business App
- App Selection Criteria
- Cloud vs. On-premise Mobile Apps Implementation
- Barriers to Cloud-based Mobile Apps
7. Major Mobile Worker App Categories
- Major Mobile Apps Being Used Today
- Use of Mobile Workforce Management Solutions
- Use of Mobile Sales Force Automation Solutions
- Use of Mobile Asset Tracking Solutions
- Tactics to Encourage App Usage
- Value of Tracking on Single Portal
8. Mobile Workforce Management Apps
- Definition of Mobile Workforce Management Applications
- Companies Providing Field Services
- Deployment Plans for Mobile Workforce Management Apps
- Mobile Workforce Management Solution Implementation-How It Occurred
- MWM Top Business Impacts
- MWM Satisfaction
- MWM Types of Mobile Devices
- MWM Deployment/Plans Regarding Artificial Intelligence
- MWM Barriers to Implementation-No Plans (Disinterested)
- MWM Barriers to Implementation-Planners
9. Mobilized Sales Force Automation Solutions
- Definition of Mobilized Sales Force Automation Solutions
- Percentage of Businesses with Field Sales Personnel
- MSFA Deployment/Plans
- MSFA Types of Implementation
- MSFA Top Business Impacts
- MSFA Level of Satisfaction
- MSFA Types of Devices
- MSFA Deployment/Plans Regarding Artificial Intelligence
- MSFA Barriers-No Plans (Disinterested)
- MSFA Barriers-Plans to Introduce
10. Mobile Asset Tracking Solutions
- Definition of Mobile Asset Tracking Solutions
- Percentage of Businesses with Moveable Assets in Field
- Current Level of Asset Tracking Need
- MAT Deployment/Plans
- MAT Types of Implementation
- MAT Top Business Impacts
- MAT Level of Satisfaction
- Future MAT Needs
- MAT Barriers-No Plans (Disinterested)
- MAT Barriers-Plans to Introduce
11. Demographics
- Respondents Profile
12. The Last Word
- The Last Word
- Legal Disclaimer
13. Appendix
