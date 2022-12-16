North American OEMs' ADAS and AD Sensor Strategy Insights Report 2022 with Comparative Analysis of ADAS Sensor Suites

Dec 16, 2022, 08:30 ET
DUBLIN, Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Insights on North American OEMs' ADAS and AD Sensor Strategies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study covers the AD roadmap of NA OEMs and their different sensor suite strategies. In addition, it also covers the demand for different types of sensors amongst the NA OEMs.
Autonomous driving and ADAS features are on the rise in the NA market. Market participants that offer vehicles with L1 and L2 capabilities dominate the current market. A few of these OEMs also have vehicles with L2+ capabilities. Vehicles with L2+ ADAS and L3 AD capabilities will dominate the future of the NA ADAS and AD markets.
Because of the plethora of choices, there is no one correct way to achieve sensor fusion that can deliver the desired ADAS/AD function. Different OEMs have different sensor suite strategies to achieve sensor fusion. The sensors that can be used include cameras, radars, ultrasonic sensors, and LiDARs.
Many OEMs have expressed their intent to stick to a combination of cameras and radars to achieve sensor fusion. A few OEMs have developed partnerships with LiDAR system providers to integrate LiDAR sensors into the sensor suite.
A few OEMs are of the opinion that, with increasing levels of autonomy, LiDAR will work in tandem with existing sensors and bring about redundancy.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Autonomous Driving (AD) Market
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Sensor Types
- Sensor Suite
- Comparative Analysis of ADAS Sensor Suites
3. Growth Drivers and Restraints
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
4. Ford
- Ford: Autonomous Vision
- Ford: L5 Automation Timeline
- Ford: Current Sensor Suite Strategy
- Ford: Sensor Position and Key Supplier Mapping
- Ford: Autonomy Level Trends
- Ford: Sensor Demand Forecast
5. General Motors
- General Motors (GM): Autonomous Vision
- General Motors: L5 Automation Timeline
- General Motors: Current Sensor Suite Strategy
- General Motors: Sensor Positioning and Key Supplier Mapping
- General Motors: Autonomy Level Trends
- General Motors: Sensor Demand Forecast
6. Stellantis
- Stellantis: Autonomous Vision
- Stellantis: L5 Automation Timeline
- Stellantis: Current Sensor Suite Strategy
- Stellantis: Sensor Positioning and Key Supplier Mapping
- Stellantis: Autonomy Level Trends
- Stellantis: Sensor Demand Forecast
7. Tesla
- Tesla: Autonomous Vision
- Tesla: L5 Automation Timeline
- Tesla: Current Sensor Suite Strategy
- Tesla: Sensor Positioning and Key Supplier Mapping
- Tesla: Autonomy Level Trends
- Tesla: Sensor Demand Forecast
8. Rivian
- Rivian: Autonomous Vision
- Rivian: L5 Automation Timeline
- Rivian: Autonomy Level Trends
- Rivian: Sensor Suite Strategy
- Rivian: Sensor Positioning and Key Supplier Mapping
9. Lucid
- Lucid: Autonomous Vision
- Lucid: L5 Automation Timeline
- Lucid: Autonomy Level Trends
- Lucid: Sensor Suite Strategy
- Lucid: Sensor Positioning and Key Supplier Mapping
10. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Addition of LiDAR
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/68ultx
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article