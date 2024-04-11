North American Partners in Anesthesia Achieves HITRUST Risk-Based, 2-year Certification Demonstrating the Highest Level of Information Protection Assurance

HITRUST Risk-Based, 2-year (r2) Certification validates

NAPA is committed to strong cybersecurity and protecting sensitive data

MELVILLE, N.Y., April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- North American Partners in Anesthesia (NAPA), a nation's leading single-specialty provider of anesthesia and pain management, today announced its clinical and revenue cycle systems have earned certified status by HITRUST for information security.

HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year (r2) Certification demonstrates that the organization's comprehensive approach to managing risk and securing sensitive data have met demanding regulatory compliance and industry-defined requirements. This achievement places NAPA in an elite group of organizations worldwide that have earned this certification. By including federal and state regulations, standards, and frameworks and incorporating a risk-based approach, the HITRUST Assurance Program helps organizations address security and data protection challenges through a comprehensive and flexible framework of prescriptive and scalable security controls.

"Organizations like ours are continually under pressure to address current and emerging threats and meet complex compliance, information protection, and privacy requirements," said Rafael Cartagena, MD, Chief Executive Officer at NAPA. "We are pleased to demonstrate to our customers the highest standards for data protection and information security by achieving the rigorous HITRUST r2 Certification."

"The HITRUST Assurance Program is rigorous and reliable because of the comprehensiveness of control requirements, depth of review, and consistency of oversight," said Bimal Sheth, Executive Vice President, Standards Development & Assurance Operations at HITRUST. "HITRUST r2 Certification demonstrates North American Partners in Anesthesia is taking the most proactive approach to cybersecurity, data protection, and risk management."

About North American Partners in Anesthesia

As a clinician-led organization, North American Partners in Anesthesia (NAPA) is redefining healthcare, delivering unsurpassed excellence to its partners and patients every day. NAPA has grown to become the nation's leading single-specialty anesthesia and pain management company. Our nearly 5,000 clinicians serve more than 2 million patients annually at nearly 400 healthcare facilities in 22 states. For more information, please visit NAPAanesthesia.com .

