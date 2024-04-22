North American Partners in Anesthesia Remains a Top Place to Work in Healthcare on Becker's Healthcare list

MELVILLE, N.Y., April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- North American Partners in Anesthesia (NAPA) has been named one of the "150 Top Places to Work in Healthcare" company by Becker's Healthcare. NAPA is the only anesthesia organization to achieve this distinction for since 2017.

Becker's cited NAPA's standing as an industry leader in anesthesia management, with 40 years of experience, and serving nearly 400 healthcare facilities nationwide. NAPA prioritizes supportive work environments for its nearly 5,000 anesthesia clinicians, so they can focus on enhancing quality outcomes and patient safety.

Career benefits with NAPA include flexible scheduling, diverse locations and case mix, development programs, and a commitment to diversity and inclusion, resulting in an impressive annual workforce retention rate of over 94%.

Rafael Cartagena, MD, Chief Executive Officer of NAPA, said, "In the challenging clinician market, leadership remains at the forefront of any successful strategy. We focus on more than just hiring—we foster a culture that appeals to top anesthesia talent who want to join our organization and grow their careers with us. Our commitment to excellence—supported by our mission and values—enables us to be the Destination of Choice for All in Anesthesia."

Kristine Meade, NAPA's Chief Human Resources Officer, added, "Navigating the turbulence of today's healthcare staffing requires a multipronged approach to recruitment and retention. We pay special attention to the employee experience for our anesthesia clinicians. Through innovative recruitment methods, proactive culture enhancement, robust development, and growth opportunities that align with the interests and talents of our people, we create stable teams and workplaces where clinicians thrive, and turnover becomes a rarity."

About North American Partners in Anesthesia

As a clinician-led organization, North American Partners in Anesthesia (NAPA) is redefining healthcare, delivering unsurpassed excellence to its partners and patients every day. NAPA has grown to become the nation's leading single-specialty anesthesia and pain management company. Our nearly 5,000 clinicians serve more than 2 million patients annually at nearly 400 healthcare facilities in 22 states. For more information, please visit NAPAanesthesia.com.

