North American Partners in Anesthesia joins team at Union Surgery Center to provide care to patients in New Jersey

MELVILLE, N.Y. and UNION, N.J., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- North American Partners in Anesthesia (NAPA) has joined the team at Union Surgery Center, part of Atlantic Health System's Overlook Medical Center – Union Campus, to provide reliable, expert anesthesiology care for ambulatory surgery patients.

Starting on May 17, 2021, NAPA anesthesiologists and certified registered nurse anesthetists (CRNAs) began providing anesthesia and perioperative care at Union Surgery Center in Union, NJ. NAPA is the largest single-specialty anesthesia and perioperative management company in the United States, with more than 5,000 clinicians providing anesthesia at hundreds of hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers from coast to coast.

The state-of-the-art Union Surgery Center is located at 1000 Galloping Hill Road, Union, NJ. Overlook Medical Center's Union Campus is a multi-specialty health care complex, including a full-service, 24-bed emergency department that has received the Lantern Award from the Emergency Nurses Association four consecutive times.

NAPA providers are in-network with nearly all major insurance providers, including those with which Atlantic Health System is also in-network.

Paul Marmora, CPA, MBA, Vice President, Ambulatory Care, for Atlantic Health System, said, "The development of the Union Campus has been built on the clinical excellence of its numerous services and centers, and Union Surgery Center is a perfect example of that. NAPA shares our constant focus on patient safety and a team-oriented atmosphere and will be an enhancement to the impeccable care provided at Union Surgery Center."

Jay B. Lee, MD, MBA, Senior Vice President, Clinical Services, for NAPA's New Jersey and New York regions, said, "Thanks to this new partnership, we are pleased to expand NAPA's presence in the Union County area. Both Union Surgery Center and NAPA seek to provide the patients of Union Surgery Center with best-in-class surgical care in a convenient location, with a high focus on quality, safety, and efficiency."

Nora Branconi, Vice President, Business Operations, for NAPA's New Jersey and New York regions, said, "We on the operational side welcome this new partnership and look forward to using our operational expertise to support our clinical colleagues at Union Surgery Center as we do all our New Jersey partners."

About North American Partners in Anesthesia

As a clinician-led organization, North American Partners in Anesthesia (NAPA) is redefining healthcare, delivering unsurpassed excellence to its partners and patients every day. Since its founding by physicians in 1986, NAPA has grown to become one of the nation's leading single-specialty anesthesia and perioperative management companies. Our 5,000+ clinicians serve more three million patients annually at 500+ healthcare facilities in 20 states. For more information, please visit NAPAanesthesia.com.

About Atlantic Health System

Atlantic Health System is at the forefront of medicine, setting standards for quality health care in New Jersey, Pennsylvania and the New York metropolitan area. Powered by a workforce of more than 17,000 team members and 4,800 affiliated physicians dedicated to building healthier communities, Atlantic Health System serves more than half of the state of New Jersey including 11 counties and 4.9 million people. The not-for-profit system offers more than 400 sites of care, including seven hospitals: Morristown Medical Center in Morristown, NJ, Overlook Medical Center in Summit, NJ, Newton Medical Center in Newton NJ, Chilton Medical Center in Pompton Plains, NJ, Hackettstown Medical Center in Hackettstown, NJ, Goryeb Children's Hospital in Morristown, NJ, and Atlantic Rehabilitation Institute in Madison, NJ.

Atlantic Medical Group, comprised of 1,000 physicians and advanced practice providers, represents one of the largest multi-specialty practices in New Jersey and joins Atlantic Accountable Care Organization and Optimus Healthcare Partners as part of Atlantic Alliance, a Clinically Integrated Network of more than 2,500 health care providers throughout northern and central NJ.

Atlantic Health System provides care for the full continuum of health care needs through 16 urgent care centers, Atlantic Visiting Nurse and Atlantic Anywhere Virtual Visits. Facilitating the connection between these services on both land and air is the transportation fleet of Atlantic Mobile Health.

Atlantic Health System leads the Healthcare Transformation Consortium, a partnership of seven regional hospitals and health systems dedicated to improving access and affordability and is a founding member of the PIER Consortium – Partners in Innovation, Education, and Research – a streamlined clinical trial system that will expand access to groundbreaking research across five health systems in the region.

Atlantic Health System has a medical school affiliation with Thomas Jefferson University and is home to the regional campus of the Sidney Kimmel Medical College at Morristown and Overlook Medical Centers and is the official health care partner of the New York Jets.

