North American Polyurethane Market Analysis 2018 Forecast to 2023 - Foams Application is Expected to Hold the Largest Share of Application Segment

North America Polyurethane market is estimated to register a significant CAGR during the forecast period, 2018 to 2023. Building and Construction is expected to be the largest end-user segment. Advent of bio polyurethane acts as one of the major opportunity for the market.



Growing Demand from Automotive Industry



The manufacturing of transportation equipment, such as light vehicles, trucks, aircraft, trains and boats account for almost one-fourth of the total polyurethane consumption, standing next to the construction industry. Advent of sustainable polymeric formulations for vehicle weight reduction and decreased fuel consumption for environmental safety are the main drivers of the polyurethane market in North America.



Moreover, most of the polyurethane products are being used in the automotive construction. The increasing application for polyurethane in automotive will ensure robust growth for the market in the region.



Foams Application is Expected to Hold the Largest Share of Application Segment



Rigid polyurethane and polyisocyanurate (polyiso) foams create one of the world's most popular, energy-efficient, and versatile insulations. According to the US Department of Energy, heating, and cooling account for approximately 55% of the energy used in a typical US home, making it the largest energy expense for most homes. To maintain uniform temperature and lower noise levels in homes and commercial properties, builders turn to rigid polyurethane and polyisocyanurate foams. These foams are effective insulation materials that can be used in roof and wall insulation, insulated windows, doors, and air barrier sealants.



United States is Expected to Hold the Major of the Market in the Region



Building and construction accounted for approximately 35% of the consumption of polyurethanes in the United States, making it the largest end-user market for polyurethane materials. The environmental benefits of rigid polyurethane foam are significant. They include increased energy efficiency and reduced project weight and are expected to register a significant rate during the forecast period.



Transportation also accounts for a significant share of the total polyurethane consumption. Advent of sustainable polymeric formulations for vehicle weight reduction and decreased fuel consumption for environmental safety are the main drivers of the polyurethane market in the U.S.



Apart from the aforementioned end-users, paints & coatings, along with furniture also find applications from polyurethane



Notable Developments



January, 2018: Huntsman Acquired Demilec, a Leading North American Spray Polyurethane Foam Insulation Manufacturer

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Report

1.2 Research Phases

1.3 Study Deliverables



2. Executive Summary



3. Market Insights

3.1 Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.2 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's 5 Force Analysis

3.2.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.2.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

3.2.3 Threat of New Entrants

3.2.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

3.2.5 Degree of Competition

3.3 Raw Material Analysis



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Extensive demand from automotive industry

4.1.2 Increasing Usage of Durable Plastics in Construction

4.1.3 Increasing Emphasis on Recycling

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Volatile raw Material Prices

4.2.2 Competition from fiberglass and polystyrene foam

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Increasing demand for Bio-Based Polyurethane

4.3.2 Other Opportunities



5. Market Segmentation and Analysis

5.1 By Application

5.1.1 Foams

5.1.1.1 Rigid Foam

5.1.1.2 Flexible Foam

5.1.2 Coatings

5.1.3 Adhesives & Sealants

5.1.4 Elastomers

5.1.5 Others

5.2 By End-user Industry

5.2.1 Furniture & interiors

5.2.2 Building & Construction

5.2.3 Electronics & Appliances

5.2.4 Automotive

5.2.5 Footwear

5.2.6 Packaging

5.2.7 Others



5. Regional Market Analysis (Market size, growth and forecast)

6.1 United States

6.2 Canada

6.3 Mexico

6.4 Rest of North America



7. Future of the Market



8. Competitive Landscape

8.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations and Agreements

8.2 Market Share Analysis

8.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players



9. Company Profiles

9.1 BASF

9.2 Covestro

9.3 DowDuPont

9.4 Huntsman

9.5 Fangda Group

9.6 Southeast Electro-Chemical Co Ltd - (SEEC)

9.7 Sinopec

9.8 Perstorp

9.9 SK Innovation

9.10 Sumitomo

9.11 OCI

9.12 IBI Chematur

9.13 Petroquimica Rio Tercero SA



