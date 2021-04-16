North American Protective Footwear Market Report 2021-2025 - Elevated Market Competition Creates a Wave of Mergers & Acquisitions
Apr 16, 2021, 12:45 ET
DUBLIN, April 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "COVID-19 Drives North American Protective Footwear Market to Streamline Supply Chains and Pursue Inorganic Growth" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This research presents an assessment of the current status and future prospects of the North American protective footwear market.
In 2020, the market generated revenue of $2,134.0 million; the safety shoe segment accounted for 60.1% of that and will experience strong revenue generation, albeit marginally, during the forecast period, driven by high adoption in the construction, manufacturing, transport, and hospitality sectors.
Construction, manufacturing, and oil and gas (O&G) were the three major end-use industries, accounting for 15.8%, 14.1%, and 12.9% revenue share, respectively. However, O&G was the most severely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The major growth restraints were the temporary closure of fields during the peak months of the pandemic, reduced demand, and a drop in crude oil prices.
The United States accounted for 87.5% of the market revenue share. The country will experience a compound annual growth rate of (CAGR) of 3.7% from 2020 to 2025. Post-pandemic growth will be driven by strict safety compliance enforced by employers looking to safeguard their workers' health. Manufacturers will streamline supply chains and pursue inorganic growth to ensure sustainability.
Adoption of protective footwear with improved anti-slip and metatarsal protection is a major technology trend: the high incidence of injuries caused by slips and trips and from falling objects has boosted demand for protective footwear with these properties.
Also, end-user preference for athletic, lightweight, and easy on-and-off protective footwear has increased. Manufacturers are investing in research and development (R&D) to create products that offer adequate safety with better comfort and breathability.
Research Scope
- This report analyzes the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on demand for personal protective equipment (PPE) in the North American protective footwear market.
- Market forecasts cover revenue generated from protective footwear sales in North America (Canada and the United States) between 2017 and 2025. Revenue is recorded in US dollars and is accounted for at the manufacturer level.
- End-use industries include construction; manufacturing; O&G; food processing; chemical processing; transport; and others, namely agriculture, pharmaceuticals, utilities, mining, healthcare, and hotels-restaurant-catering (HoReCa).
- For the purpose of this research, protective footwear is classified as a product worn to protect the wearer from foot injury hazards. The products are segmented by safety shoes and safety boots.
- Discussions include market drivers and restraints; industry, product, and technology trends; material innovations; competitive landscape, and growth opportunities.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Protective Footwear Market
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Protective Footwear Market
- Key Findings
- Protective Footwear Market Scope of Analysis
- Protective Footwear Market Segmentation
- Key Growth Metrics for Protective Footwear Market
- Distribution Channels for Protective Footwear Market
- Growth Drivers for Protective Footwear Market
- Growth Restraints for Protective Footwear Market
- Forecast Assumptions, Protective Footwear Market
- Key Competitors for Protective Footwear Market
- Industry Trends, Protective Footwear Market
- Protective Footwear Market: Product Overview
- Product Trends, Protective Footwear Market
- Technology Trends, Protective Footwear Market
- Material Innovations, Protective Footwear Market
- Regulatory Compliance Overview: Protective Footwear Market
- End-use Industry Overview: Protective Footwear Market
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast, Protective Footwear Market
- Pricing Analysis, Protective Footwear Market
- Revenue Forecast by Product, Protective Footwear Market
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Product, Protective Footwear Market
- Percent Unit Shipment Forecast by Product, Protective Footwear Market
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Analysis, Protective Footwear Market
- Revenue Forecast by Country, Protective Footwear Market
- Revenue Forecast by Country Analysis, Protective Footwear Market
- Revenue Forecast by End-use Industry, Protective Footwear Market
- Competitive Environment, Protective Footwear Market
- Market Share, Protective Footwear Market
- Market Share Analysis, Protective Footwear Market
- Competitive Factors Assessment, Protective Footwear Market
3. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Safety Shoes Market
- Key Growth Metrics for Safety Shoes
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast, Safety Shoes
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Analysis, Safety Shoes
- Pricing Forecast Analysis, Safety Shoes
- Revenue Forecast by Country, Safety Shoes
- Revenue Forecast by End-use Industry, Safety Shoes
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by End-use Industry, Safety Shoes
- Competitive Environment, Safety Shoes
- Competitive Analysis, Safety Shoes
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Safety Boots Market
- Key Growth Metrics for Safety Boots
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast, Safety Boots
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Analysis, Safety Boots
- Pricing Forecast Analysis, Safety Boots
- Revenue Forecast by Country, Safety Boots
- Revenue Forecast by End-use Industry, Safety Boots
- Revenue Forecast by End-use Industry Analysis, Safety Boots
- Competitive Environment, Safety Boots
- Competitive Analysis, Safety Boots
5. Growth Opportunity Universe, Protective Footwear Market
- Growth Opportunity 1: Merger & Acquisition Opportunities to Streamline Business Processes, 2021
- Growth Opportunity 2: Safety Footwear Programs to Provide Sustainable Growth, 2021
6. Appendix
7. Next Steps
Companies Mentioned
- Adidas AG
- Carhartt
- Carolina
- Honeywell
- Keen
- Lacrosse
- Red Wing
- Rocky Brands
- Saf-Gard Safety Shoes
- Sketchers
- VF Corporation
- Warson Brands
- Weinbrenner Shoe Company
- Wolverine
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9dtxt1
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Related Links
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article