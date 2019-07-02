North American Refrigeration Market to 2025 - Market to Rapidly Evolve With Platform-based Cold-chain Integration, Energy Management, and Low Global Warming Potential Refrigerants

DUBLIN, July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North American Refrigeration Market, Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% between 2018 and 2025.

The North American refrigeration market is expected to witness healthy growth up to 2025. While there was a drop in revenues for 2018, the market is expected to move forward with increasing growth rates. The market is driven by increasing demand for fresh food and chilled products, a replacement need for aging equipment, replacements due to technology evolution and energy efficiency factors. An increasing focus on platform based control and cold-chain integration for monitoring purposes is expected in the coming years. Manufacturers are expected to increasingly adopt a solution based approach to reach customers.



Companies mentioned in the lighting equipment market competitive landscape include Hillphoenix, Hussmann, Heatcraft, and Arneg among others. SWOT analysis of the key competitors in the market has also been provided. In addition to industry challenges and drivers and restraints in the market, this study also highlights certain key technology trends in the market. Market growth and trend analyses have also been provided. The study also discusses growth opportunities and how participants can capitalize on these emerging opportunities.



Research Scope



Market trends are analyzed for the study period of 2015 to 2025, with the base year being 2018. This study focuses on the segments of display cabinets and refrigeration systems. These segments are further analyzed and divided into various sub-segments. A distribution channel analysis is available for the overall market, along with the revenue contributions expected from various channels over the study period. A vertical market analysis is also available with revenue contributions over the study period for the grocery and food convenience, retail and supermarkets, industrial refrigeration and quick service and takeaway verticals. Supporting commentary is provided for calculated market numbers in each area.



Key Issues Addressed

What is the anticipated growth of the market between 2018 and 2025?

What external forces affect market growth? How significant is their impact?

Who are the key market participants? What are their competitive strengths?

What are the expected revenue changes in the segments of display cabinets and refrigeration systems? What are the key drivers of such changes?

What are the trends and changes expected in the distribution channel structure of the market?

How do various end-user verticals of grocery and food convenience stores, retail and supermarkets, industrial refrigeration and quick service and takeaway outlets drive revenues?

Key Topics Covered:



EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

CEO's Perspective

Associated Multimedia and Related Research

MARKET OVERVIEW

Market Definitions

Key Questions this Study will Answer

Market Segmentation

Market Distribution Channels

DRIVERS AND RESTRAINTS-TOTAL REFRIGERATION MARKET

Market Drivers

Drivers Explained

Market Restraints

Restraints Explained

FORECASTS AND TRENDS-TOTAL REFRIGERATION MARKET

Market Engineering Measurements

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Pricing Trends and Forecast

Pricing Trends and Forecast Discussion

Percent Revenue Forecast by Country

Revenue Forecast by Country

Revenue Forecast Discussion by Country

Revenue Forecast by Vertical Market

Revenue Forecast Discussion by Vertical Market

Percent Revenue Forecast by Distribution Channel

Percent Revenue Forecast Discussion by Distribution Channel

MARKET SHARE AND COMPETITIVE ANALYSIS-TOTAL REFRIGERATION MARKET

Market Share

Market Share Analysis

Competitive Environment

Top Competitors

Competitive Factors and Assessment

GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES AND COMPANIES TO ACTION

Growth Opportunity 1-Advanced Refrigerant Leak Detection

Growth Opportunity 2-Cold-Chain Integration

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

DISPLAY CABINETS SEGMENT ANALYSIS

Display Cabinets Segment Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Percent Revenue Forecast by System Type

Percent Revenue Forecast Discussion by System Type

Percent Revenue Forecast by Types of Cabinets

Percent Revenue Forecast Discussion by Type of Cabinet

Percent Revenue Forecast by Vertical Market

Percent Revenue Forecast Discussion by Vertical Market

Market Share Analysis

REFRIGERATION SYSTEMS SEGMENT ANALYSIS

Refrigeration Systems Segment Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Percent Revenue Forecast by Vertical Market

Percent Revenue Forecast Discussion by Vertical Market

Market Share Analysis

UPCOMING TECHNOLOGY TRENDS

THE LAST WORD

The Last Word-3 Big Predictions

Legal Disclaimer

APPENDIX

Market Engineering Methodology

Other Participants in the Refrigeration Market

Abbreviations and Acronyms

List of Exhibits

Companies Mentioned



Arneg

Heatcraft

Hillphoenix

Hussmann

