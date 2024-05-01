North American Van Lines Agents Reach 1M Pound Food Donation Milestone

CHICAGO, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Since 2011, North American Van Lines and its agent network have partnered with Move For Hunger to fight food insecurity in communities throughout the United States and Canada. In April, the van line proudly reached the milestone of collecting and transporting 1 million pounds of donated food thanks to the hard work and dedication of our agents and their teams.

"As one of our longest standing partners, we couldn't be more excited to see North American Van Lines reach this incredible milestone. This is truly a testament to the passion and dedication of their moving professionals across the nation working to better the communities they serve." Adam Lowy, Executive Director and Founder, Move For Hunger.

"North American agents have always supported the communities where they work and live," said Kevin Murphy, North American Van Lines Vice President and General Manager. "This milestone is another testament to this commitment. Thank you to Move For Hunger for their partnership and to our agents for their dedication to fighting food insecurity."

About Move For Hunger

Move For Hunger is a non-profit organization that mobilizes transportation resources to deliver surplus food to communities in need. In addition to recovering food for our nation's food banks, Move For Hunger organizes hundreds of educational and impactful team building events each year. To date, they have delivered more than 35 million meals to communities in need. For more information, or to find out how you can get involved, visit www.MoveForHunger.org.

About North American Van Lines

North American Van Lines, Inc. (U.S. DOT No. 070851), established in 1933, is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sirva, Inc., a leader in providing relocation solutions to a well-established and diverse customer base around the world. The moving company, headquartered in Fort Wayne, Indiana, with more than 500 agent locations and partners worldwide, handles corporate, government, military and private relocations, and operates in the U.S., Canada, and over 100 countries. Learn more at www.northamerican.com.

