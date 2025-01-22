North American Veterinary Community Launches Global Veterinary Industry Fundraising Drive to Aid Animals Impacted by Southern California Wildfires

NAVC to Match Donations Up to $25,000

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The North American Veterinary Community (NAVC) today announced the launch of a global veterinary industry fundraising drive that will bring together thousands of veterinary professionals from all over the world to donate to the Pasadena Humane Wildfire Relief Fund to help animals impacted by the Southern California wildfires. The campaign will take place during the annual Veterinary Meeting & Expo (VMX) Jan. 25-29, presented by the NAVC at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando. The NAVC will match donations, up to $25,000, and 100% of the donations will be sent to the Pasadena Humane Wildfire Relief Fund .

"Together, we can multiply our impact on the lives of these animals and their families." - NAVC CEO Gene O'Neill Post this

The NAVC is the world's leading provider of continuing veterinary education and host of VMX, the world's largest and most comprehensive annual veterinary conference.

"So many animals in Southern California have been impacted by the catastrophic fires in Southern California and are in immediate need of homes and medical care. The veterinary community understands how urgent these needs are and is looking for ways to contribute and help now," said NAVC CEO Gene O'Neill. "Nearly 30,000 veterinary professionals from more than 82 countries will be gathered together at VMX 2025 starting this weekend. NAVC will provide easy opportunities for them to make a donation to Pasadena Humane and, together, we can multiply our impact on the lives of these animals, their families and the tireless veterinary staff working to save the animals."

Anyone wanting to show support and boost the matching funds can donate through SHOP NAVC . Additionally, VMX attendees will be able to contribute at physical donation bins located in the VMX Registration Booths in the South and North concourses of the Orange County Convention Center. As a "Thank You" for those who donate on-site, the NAVC will provide this One Love sticker to donors at the SHOP NAVC booth.

About the NAVC

The North American Veterinary Community (NAVC) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting and advancing veterinary professionals worldwide. As the world's leading provider of veterinary continuing education, the NAVC delivers essential training, tools and resources for veterinary professionals to stay abreast of advances in animal medicine and provide the best care for animals everywhere. Through its commitment to innovation and excellence, the NAVC has developed a diverse portfolio of products and services, including: educational events, headlined by VMX (Veterinary Meeting & Expo), the world's largest, most comprehensive continuing education conference and launchpad for new products and innovations within the veterinary industry; VetFolio.com, a robust digital platform for virtual learning and engagement; NAVC Media, the veterinary industry's largest and award-winning portfolio of trade publications; and Embrace, an advocacy arm which unites the veterinary community and pet lovers. The NAVC was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL. Since 2017, the NAVC has been recognized annually as one of the Top Workplaces by the Orlando Sentinel. To learn more about the NAVC's products and brands, visit https://navc.com/. To see our schedule of upcoming events, visit https://navc.com/calendar/ .

Pasadena Humane, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, is a community-supported animal resource center that has offered lifesaving programs and services for animals and the people who love them in the Greater Los Angeles Area since 1903. You can read more about their mission and how they are helping to rescue the many animals affected by the tragic fires here: https://pasadenahumane.org/

SOURCE North American Veterinary Community